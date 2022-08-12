ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristow, VA

Inside Nova

Throw on the Go: Axe throwing made mobile by a group of friends

“Aside from [being] friends, we’re very different people, which makes it work well,” Axe Addicts Co-Founder Sean Love said. The mobile axe throwing company out of Gainesville has been around for a year, a passion project of a group of friends with very different expertise. Sean brings business...
GAINESVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

For sale: A Loudoun County winery

Dream of ditching it all and owning a winery? Here's your chance. Dry Mill Vineyards & Winery outside Leesburg is still for sale on Realtor.com with a $1.65 million price tag. Take a look.
LEESBURG, VA
Inside Nova

Divers enjoy strong showing at all-star meet

With the highest point total of any female diver in the competition, Overlee pool’s Michayla Eisenberg won the girls senior division at the recent Northern Virginia Swimming League’s all-star competition. Eisenberg finished first in the 1-meter diving event at Fairfax Station pool with a 214.3 total score, ahead...
FAIRFAX STATION, VA
Inside Nova

McLean student named one of the nation's top teens in STEM

Chelsea Hu, a Buteo Scholar as BASIS Independent McLean, recently was named one of “16 Under 16 in STEM” by The74, a news site covering education. An independent panel of judges rated students on creativity, change-making and resilience. Hu was the only student from Virginia to be named to the list of the 16 most outstanding STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering, Math] students in the U.S.
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

Golfers receive plenty of tournament action

Of the local high-school golf teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas, the McLean Highlanders have enjoyed the most success during the early season portion of the 2022 fall schedule with top finishes in three different 18-hole tournaments. The McLean A team was seventh with a 325 score at...
RESTON, VA
Inside Nova

Column: Will variable speed limits help congestion on I-95?

“There is such thing as Hell on Earth and it’s I-95N between Richmond and DC,” Richmond news anchor Elizabeth Holmes quipped in a recent tweet. The post went viral, echoing a sentiment felt by the countless drivers who regularly get caught in congestion between the two capitals. Hoping...
RICHMOND, VA
Inside Nova

McLean church marks 150 years of service to community

Interfaith congregations from throughout the region have joined together to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the historically black Shiloh Baptist Church at 8310 Turning Leaf Lane in McLean, with additional special activities on the way. The religious center has supported area residents through times of segregation, women’s right to vote,...
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

Police: Arlington man arrested in Seven Corners homicide, fire

Fairfax County police have arrested a 47-year-old Arlington man in the Aug. 10 fatal stabbing and burning of a Falls Church woman. County police at 3:05 p.m. that day responded to a reported domestic dispute at an apartment in the 2900 block of Willston Place in the Seven Corners area. A neighbor had called police after hearing a man and woman arguing in an adjacent apartment.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Inside Nova

Police: Off-duty officer charged in Arlington assault

On Aug. 5 at 5:08 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Columbia Pike for a report of an assault with injury, Arlington police said. Responding officers located the victim outside a residential building suffering from injuries considered serious but non-life-threatening, and she was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

