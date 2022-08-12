Chelsea Hu, a Buteo Scholar as BASIS Independent McLean, recently was named one of “16 Under 16 in STEM” by The74, a news site covering education. An independent panel of judges rated students on creativity, change-making and resilience. Hu was the only student from Virginia to be named to the list of the 16 most outstanding STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering, Math] students in the U.S.

