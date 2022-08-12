Read full article on original website
US Coast Guard to hold 'Buoy Tender Olympics' in Juneau
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - US Coast Guard personnel are scheduled to host the Buoy Tender Olympics this week. Personnel from the 17th Coast Guard District are scheduled to conduct the event during the annual Buoy Tender Roundup, which provides training, personal and professional development, and morale to the cutter crews.
22.1-pound King Salmon tops unofficial results in Derby leaderboard
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Fishing wrapped up Sunday as the 76th Golden North Salmon Derby came to a close. According to the unofficial results, a 22.1-pound King caught at Auke Nu by Shawn Bethers tops the board. Steve Mielke's 20.7-pounder King from Amalga follows second. An 18.3-pound King, also from...
Juneau Mountain Rescue assists Indiana man off Mt. Juneau
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An Indiana man is safe and sound after sustaining falls on Mt. Juneau on Saturday. On Aug. 13, at about 6:30 p.m., Brian Klem, age 49 of Franklin, Indiana, reported that he had been hiking around Mount Juneau since noon and lost his way back. Klem...
Golden North Salmon Derby: Fishing, fun and fortune.
Guests: Ryan Beasley, Territorial Sportsmen president. Shawn Hooten, Territorial Sportsmen vice president. The Golden North Salmon Derby is one of the longest running events in Juneau history and one of the Territorial Sportsmen’s main fundraisers. After 76 years, it continues to offer big prizes and big scholarships. Since the...
Visiting Runners Win Nifty Fifty, Course Records Hold
Garrett Montgomery, 31, of Haines runs on Granite Creek Trail during Sunday's Nifty Fifty 50K race in Juneau. (Klas Stolpe/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The local running field in the Nifty Fifty fell to visitors from outside the capital city but the course records held on Saturday in perfect weather for a working day’s time allotment.
United Way 'Day of Caring' events set to take place across Southeast Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - United Way of Southeast Alaska is holding its annual Day of Caring event across the region in September. Scheduled Day of Caring events will be in Petersburg on Wednesday, Sept. 14, in Ketchikan on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Juneau on Friday, Sept. 30, and in Sitka on Monday, Oct. 3.
76th Golden North Salmon Derby kicks off Friday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Fishing in the Golden North Salmon Derby gets underway today. Derby tickets can be validated at Aurora Basin, Auke Bay, Auke Nu Cove, Fisherman's Bend, Harris Harbor, the North Douglas Boat Ramp, Douglas Boat Harbor, and Tee Harbor. The official weigh-in station at Auke Bay was...
1,400 housing units built in Juneau in the last decade, according to JEDC
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Economic Development Council Executive Director Brian Holst spoke to the number of housing units built in Juneau while a guest on Action Line. Holst said the council has been researching housing stock, as part of the ongoing housing crisis in Juneau. According to Holst, 1,400-plus units have been built in Juneau in the last 10 years.
JPD releases statement on man missing from cruise ship
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Police Department has released a statement about the search for a man missing overboard in Gastineau Channel. On Aug. 8, at about 11:52 p.m., the Juneau Police Department was notified by the U.S. Coast Guard, that they had received a report of a person who had gone overboard from the cruise ship Koningsdam.
Community Day to be held at Amalga Meadows Park this weekend
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Community Day will be held at Amalga Meadows Park on Saturday, Aug. 20. The City and Borough of Juneau Parks & Recreation Department is planning an afternoon of outdoor fun with Juneau Park Foundation, SAIL, Discovery Southeast and CBJ Parks & Recreation. From noon to 3...
Barr, Juneau city officials return from Alaska Municipal League conference
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Deputy City Manager Robert Barr and a handful of elected officials made a trip last week to the Alaska Municipal League conference. The AML Summer Legislative Conference was held Aug. 10-12 in Sitka. Barr commented on the trip, saying, "It's the time when AML, which is...
Man dies in fatal Chena Hot Springs house fire
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - State troopers reported the death of a man in Chena Hot Springs after he was found inside a residence that was fully engulfed in a fire Friday morning. On Friday at about 4:15 am, the State Troopers received a 911 call reporting a residential structure fire at 5100 block of Chena Hot Springs Road. The area is located outside of a fire protection area.
Hoonah man opens up on reasons behind backing mayoral recall effort
Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - A Hoonah man has revealed to News of the North why he is one of 10 registered voters in the city that are seeking to recall Mayor Gerald Byers. Travis Lewis explained over the weekend why he signed on to the attempt to remove the mayor.
Alaska health officers report death of Juneau woman from COVID-19
Alaska overall health officials say that a Juneau girl in her 30s has died of COVID-19. It’s not apparent when she died. The condition noted a complete of 21 new deaths amid Alaska citizens. A person was in February of this 12 months, and the relaxation have been from May well by way of July.
El Sombrero, Too Tall Tees Win Golf Classic
El Sombrero won the mens division of the 8th Annual Juneau Chamber Golf Classic. The team featured, in no particular order, Ryan Fagerstrom, CJ Keys, Bryan Ryder and Blake Galvin. (courtesy photo) Juneau, Alaska - El Sombrero won the men’s division and Too Tall Tees the women’s division of the...
White Leads Huskies D, Williams Huskies O in Season Opening Gridiron Win at Dimond
The Juneau Huskies opened the 2022 prep football season Sunday with a 37-0 win over Dimond High School in Anchorage. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Huskies started the 2022 prep gridiron season against the Dimond Lynx much like they played through last season, using a powerful running game and a stifling defense as they cruised to a 37-0 win in Anchorage on Saturday.
Catholic Community Services talks fall events and ways to help
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Catholic Community Services talked on Capital Chat with Dano on Wednesday about their different divisions, volunteer and job opportunities. Erin Youngstrom, the Fund Development and Outreach Coordinator at Catholic Community Services, talked about their different divisions. "So Catholic Community Services is made of three divisions. We...
Foodland Pop-Up Event held to discuss Blueprint Downtown
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Beth McKibben, the Senior Planner of AICP and Blueprint Downtown Juneau's Area Plan project manager, hosted a pop-up event at Foodland IGA Saturday. The pop-up event was from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm at Foodland IGA downtown. Beth McKibben set up a table with information regarding...
Ketchikan educator named 'Teacher of Distinction' at SHI conference
Teresa Dl’a Gwa T’awaa Varnell addresses the audience at SHI's Culturally Responsive Education Conference. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Ketchikan teacher was honored with the 2022 “Teacher of Distinction” award by Sealaska Heritage Institute during its Culturally Responsive Education Conference. Teresa Dl’a Gwa T’awaa Varnell, a...
Hoonah Hosts First Annual Hoops Camp
Thunder Mountain girls basketball coach Andy Lee instructs participants at the first annual Hoonah Hoops Academy Basketball Camp. (courtesy photo) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Once considered a hot-bed for youth basketball play in Southeast Alaska the city of Hoonah is hoping to reinvigorate that passion through their roots on the hardwood courts.
