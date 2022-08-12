WATCH: Sandra Sullivan, Candidate for Brevard Commission District 4, Discusses Vision for Improvement of Indian River Lagoon

Read full article on original website
Related
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Commission to Hold Regular Meeting in Viera on Tuesday
ABOVE VIDEO: Brevard County Commission to Hold Meeting in Viera on Tuesday. C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: Commissioner Kristine Zonka, Chair, District 5. E.1. Resolution recognizing the Melbourne-Tillman Water Control District for its 100 years. of service – District Five. E.2. Resolution Recognizing the Brevard Humane Society on its 70th...
wfit.org
Another battle over bathrooms brews in Brevard
RepublicanRep. Randy Fine is calling on the Florida commissioner of education to investigate an alleged student on student sexual assault at a Brevard County middle school. The only problem? The district says the incident never happened. The Republican representative claims that a transgender girl sexually assaulted another girl in a...
spacecoastdaily.com
Florida League of Cities Elects Cocoa City Mayor Michael Blake as 2nd Vice President
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – The Florida League of Cities hosted its Annual Conference on Thursday in Hollywood, Florida. Cocoa Mayor Michael C. Blake was elected as the 2nd Vice President of the Florida League of Cities. The association serves an integral role as the united voice...
mynews13.com
Rising costs driving debate on the future of Cocoa's septic-to-sewer project
COCOA, Fla. — After multiple meetings, the City of Cocoa remains at an impasse regarding a project recommended in a Brevard County-funded study. During its regular city council meeting on Aug. 9, the five-member council voted down two proposals connected to plans to convert the septic tanks at 92 homes along the Indian River Lagoon (IRL) to become part of the city’s sewer system.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spacecoastdaily.com
HOOK ‘EM and BOOK ‘EM: Brevard Sheriff’s Office ‘Fishing for Fugitives’ Seeks Teon Jamal Davis
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office seeks Teon Jamal Davis suspect in the latest edition of “Fishing for Fugitives,” as Sheriff Wayne Ivey comes to you from Fox Lake Park in Titusville. In this episode, Sheriff Ivey says 33-year-old Davis is wanted for...
spacecoastdaily.com
Cocoa Beach Karate School Hosts Major Annual Event at Cocoa Beach Health & Fitness
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Cocoa Beach Karate School just hosted the annual Soke Takayoshi again Memorial event drawing high level karate practitioners from as far as Puerto Rico, Arizona, Illinois, Ohio, Virginia and all over Florida. The event was held at the home dojo of...
Meet the teenager who helped push Florida toward cleaner energy
About 200 young people used Florida law to successfully petition the state to adopt renewable energy faster. One of them, Levi Draheim, is a veteran at suing the government to act on climate change.
spacecoastdaily.com
DECISION 2022: In-Person Early Voting Underway Through Aug. 20 for Primary Elections
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – In-person early voting began Saturday in Brevard County and will continue through Saturday, Aug. 20. Early in-person voting will take place at 10 locations around the Space Coast from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
RELATED PEOPLE
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Zoo Sea Turtle Healing Center Sends Adult Female Loggerhead ‘Myrtle’ Home
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Our Sea Turtle Healing Center sees dozens, if not over a hundred patients come through our doors each year. Every sea turtle has a unique story, but we have not seen one quite like Myrtle’s. This adult female loggerhead sea turtle arrived at our...
spacecoastdaily.com
Artemis I Rocket Ready to Rollout to Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center Tuesday Night
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Engineers and technicians at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida have completed the final testing and checkouts of the Artemis I Moon rocket ahead of rolling to Launch Pad 39B. NASA is targeting as soon as 9 p.m. EDT of Tuesday, Aug. 16 for...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: August 15, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
americanmilitarynews.com
WATCH: Florida county sheriff announces deputies to carry rifles in schools
Brevard County school resource deputies will carry rifles in county schools in an effort to make them safer, according to the sheriff’s department. Sheriff Wayne Ivey announced his office would partner with other law enforcement agencies during a four-minute long Facebook video posted Monday,. Ivey said he “wanted to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Four Florida cities rank as most humid cities in the US
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above video is from a previous unrelated story. This time of the year can be a steam bath. Step outside and bam, you're drenched in sweat. The swampy, thick heat and moisture can be a challenge in Florida cities. Hydration is key. A research...
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull me over for a traffic violation?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “Can a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission officer pull me...
spacecoastdaily.com
Patriot Day, 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Set at Veterans Memorial Center on Sunday, September 11
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – There are virtually no high school students, nor even many college students who went straight to college who were alive when terrorists struck the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and tried to hit the Capitol on September 11, 2001. The attacks changed America and ended...
click orlando
Red Apple Dining team member found unresponsive, dies at Geneva Elementary School, district says
GENEVA, Fla. – A long-time member of the Red Apple Dining team died after being found unresponsive at Geneva Elementary School, Seminole County Public Schools said in a statement Monday. According to the statement, the team member was found laying unresponsive on the school’s kitchen floor. First responders made...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
floridanationalnews.com
Orlando Sentinel Endorses Angel Perry for Florida House District 36
SANFORD, Fla. – The Angel Perry campaign announced today that the Orlando Sentinel has endorsed the Republican candidate in her bid for Florida House District 36. Perry’s campaign priorities include following and protecting the Constitution, including keeping the Second Amendment intact; protecting and paying our first responders well, creating more programs for our veterans so that they can live out their days in success and prosperity, creating more opportunities for small businesses to thrive, and transparency and accountability for all elected officials.
spacecoastdaily.com
Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy Names Timothy Rutherford as Upper School Head Chaplain
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy welcomed Chaplain Timothy Rutherford to the Upper School Social Sciences department for the 2022-23 school year. Chaplain Rutherford will be taking the role of Head Chaplain at the Upper School as well as teaching Ethics. Rutherford has a...
spacecoastdaily.com
Cocoa Police Department to Cost ‘Coffee with a K-9 Cop’ Event at the Commons Plaza August 31
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – The Cocoa Police Department will host a “Coffee with a K-9 Cop” event at the Cocoa Commons Plaza on August 31. The event is set for 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. and coffee will be provided at PETicures Grooming, located at 2301 State Road 524 in the Cocoa Commons Plaza.
floridahikes.com
Econlockhatchee River Paddling Trail
Along a blackwater river surrounded by dense subtropical forest, the Econlockhatchee River Paddling Trail offers a remarkable perspective of Florida landscapes from the water. The dark waters of the Econlockhatchee River originate in swamps east of St. Cloud, flowing northward for more than fifty miles. Known to locals as “The...
Comments / 0