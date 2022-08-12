Read full article on original website
Seen too much
3d ago
Imagine that for profit health care since NIXON and they still hide the excessive costs even after a law is passed.
wuwf.org
Trans advocates criticize Florida rule that bans Medicaid from covering gender-affirming treatment
On Aug. 1, the state Agency for Health Care Administration quietly finalized a rule that bans Medicaid from covering gender-affirming care for many poor and disabled transgender people. A state report says the Medicaid program “has determined that the research supporting sex reassignment treatment is insufficient to demonstrate efficacy and...
Expected Florida gambling ‘compact’ cash zeroed out by federal judge
After a federal judge invalidated a gambling “compact” between the state and the Seminole Tribe of Florida, economists released a report Wednesday that eliminated hundreds of millions of dollars a year in expected state revenue from the deal. STORY: Six Flags Great America shooting: 3 wounded in parking...
Florida Bans Medicaid Coverage for Gender Affirming Treatments After DeSantis Suggested Suing Doctors Who Provide It
Florida tackling rather than being supportive over gender issues. Gov. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It was reported on August 11 that Florida's Agency for Healthcare Administration is introducing new rules for the application of the state's $36.2 billion Medicaid budget. From August 21, Medicaid providers will no longer fund gender affirming care which includes treatments such as puberty blockers, hormone therapies or surgical procedures as a treatment for gender dysphoria.
Rebekah Jones, Florida COVID data critic, can stay in House race for now
A former state Department of Health employee who gained national attention for questioning the numbers in Florida's COVID-19 dashboard can remain a candidate for now in the race to be the Democratic challenger to Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.
usf.edu
Stetson professor calls Andrew Warren's suspension a 'rule of politics' instead of a rule of law
The suspension of Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren by Gov. DeSantis is unprecedented in recent Florida history. That's according to Louis Virelli, a professor at Stetson University College of Law in Gulfport. He says the closest example is when then-Gov. Rick Scott suspended Aramis Ayala — who is now running...
Florida Senate Puts Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren On The Clock
The Florida Senate on Monday gave suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren 15 days to request a Senate hearing that could determine whether he is reinstated or removed from office. The Senate sent a letter Monday stemming from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ move Aug. 4
fox4now.com
2 Florida Department of Law Enforcement appointments announced after staff shake-up
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Following a staff shake-up at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, state officials announced two new appointments, Friday. The governor's office said Derek Miller would be moving from legislative affairs director at the Department of Elder Affairs to take the same position at FDLE. Matt Walsh...
Which Florida Counties Have the Most People Born and Raised in Florida Living There?
It's no secret that many families choose to move during the pandemic and that this gave way to a movement called the Great Pandemic Migration. An IBD/TIPP Poll during the pandemic found that 29% of Americans surveyed either moved during the coronavirus outbreak or planned to move.
If more than two big storms hit Florida this year, insurers could be in trouble
So here we go, Florida. Peak hurricane season is bearing down on us like that flying saucer in the movie Nope. Insurance insiders say we’re covered — as long as we don’t get more than two major storms. Typically, mid-August through mid-October is when Florida and the southeastern United States face the biggest risk of destructive tropical cyclones. You know the infamous hurricane names: Irma, ...
Florida swing voters view Ron DeSantis as too extreme
Some Florida swing voters who former President Donald Trump won over in 2016 say Gov. Ron DeSantis' agenda is too extreme for them. Driving the news: Axios partner Engagious/Schlesinger conducted two online focus groups last week with 12 Floridians who voted for Donald Trump in 2016, then Joe Biden in 2020.
orlandoweekly.com
Florida tries to get UCF professor's lawsuit against 'Stop WOKE' Act tossed
Attorneys for the state are trying to convince a federal judge to reject a University of Central Florida professor’s arguments in a battle about a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms. In court documents filed Friday, the state contended that Robert...
Study: Dangerous heat will impact Florida and much of US over next 50 years
A new "extreme heat belt" may end up reaching as far north as Chicago and will impact at least 107 million people by 2023, according to a new study released Monday.
Meet the teenager who helped push Florida toward cleaner energy
About 200 young people used Florida law to successfully petition the state to adopt renewable energy faster. One of them, Levi Draheim, is a veteran at suing the government to act on climate change.
850wftl.com
Florida Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez – “DeSantis leads the way for GOP across the nation”
(TALLAHASSEE, FLA) — Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez told Jen and Bill Monday morning that she believes that Florida’s upcoming primary election, will be free, safe and secure and that Governor Ron DeSantis will be re-elected because he “leads the way for the Republican Party across the nation.”
calleochonews.com
Florida property insurance market gets an unprecedented boost that could aid thousands
Florida property insurance regulators are taking extraordinary action in case rating agency Demotech downgrades numerous Florida carriers. What would a downgrade of Demotech signify for the Florida property insurance market?. To avoid tens of thousands of homeowners being forced to hunt for new property insurance coverage if rating agency Demotech...
Four Florida cities rank as most humid cities in the US
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above video is from a previous unrelated story. This time of the year can be a steam bath. Step outside and bam, you're drenched in sweat. The swampy, thick heat and moisture can be a challenge in Florida cities. Hydration is key. A research...
wlrn.org
Not sure who to vote for? Here is our guide to voter guides for Florida's primary
Early voting is now underway across South Florida for the Aug. 23 primary. With various races for different levels of elected office playing out across the state, the ballots can be daunting. You may be familiar with your party's candidates for state Senate or House seats, but further down the...
click orlando
Florida targets UCF professors arguments on race instruction law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Attorneys for the state are trying to convince a federal judge to reject a University of Central Florida professor’s arguments in a battle about a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms. In court documents filed Friday, the...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Florida Confirmed a Case of EEE
Florida confirmed a case of EEE (Eastern equine encephalitis) on Aug. 3. The Florida Department Agriculture and Consumer Services reported a yearling Quarter Horse mare in Gulf County positive for EEE. She presented with fever, blindness, head-pressing, and recumbency (down and unable to get up) beginning on July 25. Consequently, she has been euthanized, and the facility where she resided is not under quarantine.
Hillsborough among top counties in Florida for STDs, health data shows
Hillsborough County is among Florida's top ranks for sexually transmitted infections, but two other counties rank higher when it comes to numbers and rates.
