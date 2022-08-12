ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 7

Seen too much
3d ago

Imagine that for profit health care since NIXON and they still hide the excessive costs even after a law is passed.

Reply
4
Related
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Bans Medicaid Coverage for Gender Affirming Treatments After DeSantis Suggested Suing Doctors Who Provide It

Florida tackling rather than being supportive over gender issues. Gov. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It was reported on August 11 that Florida's Agency for Healthcare Administration is introducing new rules for the application of the state's $36.2 billion Medicaid budget. From August 21, Medicaid providers will no longer fund gender affirming care which includes treatments such as puberty blockers, hormone therapies or surgical procedures as a treatment for gender dysphoria.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

If more than two big storms hit Florida this year, insurers could be in trouble

So here we go, Florida. Peak hurricane season is bearing down on us like that flying saucer in the movie Nope. Insurance insiders say we’re covered — as long as we don’t get more than two major storms. Typically, mid-August through mid-October is when Florida and the southeastern United States face the biggest risk of destructive tropical cyclones. You know the infamous hurricane names: Irma, ...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Florida swing voters view Ron DeSantis as too extreme

Some Florida swing voters who former President Donald Trump won over in 2016 say Gov. Ron DeSantis' agenda is too extreme for them. Driving the news: Axios partner Engagious/Schlesinger conducted two online focus groups last week with 12 Floridians who voted for Donald Trump in 2016, then Joe Biden in 2020.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida targets UCF professors arguments on race instruction law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Attorneys for the state are trying to convince a federal judge to reject a University of Central Florida professor’s arguments in a battle about a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms. In court documents filed Friday, the...
FLORIDA STATE
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Florida Confirmed a Case of EEE

Florida confirmed a case of EEE (Eastern equine encephalitis) on Aug. 3. The Florida Department Agriculture and Consumer Services reported a yearling Quarter Horse mare in Gulf County positive for EEE. She presented with fever, blindness, head-pressing, and recumbency (down and unable to get up) beginning on July 25. Consequently, she has been euthanized, and the facility where she resided is not under quarantine.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

