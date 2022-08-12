ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Official: SIX Liverpool Players Nominated For Ballon d'Or

By Jim Nichol-Turner
 3 days ago

There have been an impressive six players at Liverpool who have received a Ballon d’Or nomination; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz, Fabinho, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk.

The most amount of nominations any club received was six - with Liverpool joint alongside Real Madrid and Manchester City.

The standout news however is that Lionel Messi has not been nominated for the Ballon d'Or this year - he doesn't make the top 30 in the world, and neither does Neymar Jr.

The last time a Liverpool player won the Ballon d'Or was Michael Owen in 2001 and the closest since has been Virgil van Dijk in 2019.

It's some feat to have six nominees at the club and testament to the impressive performances from these players throughout the course of 2021-22.

Darwin Nunez was nominated - but of course, this is mostly for his accolades at Benfica last season prior to his transfer to Liverpool.

The same story for Sadio Mane, who receives a Ballon d'Or nomination as a Bayern Munich player, despite playing all of his 2021-22 football with Jurgen Klopp's side.

‘Can He Bring Somebody in Who’s Better Than What He’s Already Got?’ - Pundit on Liverpool Midfield

Jurgen Klopp has found his midfield depleted by injuries going into just week two of the season. Thiago Alcantara was brought off in the opening fixture against Fulham last weekend, joining Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain on the sidelines resulting in an already thin midfield getting thinner. Alan Hutton believes despite this Liverpool still do not need new additions.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Cristiano Ronaldo a loner at Manchester United amid exit talks

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United are off to an abysmal start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. The Portuguese superstar is actively seeking a move away from the club, and it seems that Manchester United players are beginning to grow tired of his antics. According to a recent report from MEN, Ronaldo doesn’t appear to be in close standing with many of his teammates. The report indicates that Ronaldo has been spotted eating meals alone on multiple occasions in the Manchester United canteen, leading to the belief that his relationship with his teammates has soured.
