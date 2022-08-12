ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Florida home search warrant allowed seizure of evidence of illegally possessed items - Fox News

Reuters
 3 days ago
Aug 12 (Reuters) - A warrant to search Donald Trump's Florida home earlier this week gave U.S. federal agents authority to seize documents and records constituting evidence of items illegally possessed, Fox News reported.

The warrant gave agents the authority to seize "all physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed" in violation of U.S. Code, including documents with classification markings and presidential records created between Jan. 20, 2017 and Jan. 20, 2021, Fox News reported, citing documents it reviewed.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Don't drink the Kool-Aid
3d ago

WHAAAT? Fox News not twisting the narrative to please the fake Orange messiah? Wow they reported something truthful for once. Trump will not be pleased!!

Eve O
3d ago

When a grand jury was convened a warrant was issued for the so called 15 boxes. The boxes were retrieved and it was determined that the boxes contained classified documents. this investigation is ongoing but here's the twist that first warrant Trump was to turn over any & all documents that he had. Now after finding 20 additional boxes with more top secret documents Trump is actually quilty of not complying with the first warrant and lying that he did have any other documents. The ghost writer for Trump books hit the nail on the head when this week he said Trump is a grifter and if he has any documents he has them to sell them to the highest bidder!

Dante TEM
2d ago

that's what the FBI suppose to do and proud that they did thier jobs inspite of the ridicule and lies that will be told on them Good Job Americans

Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
POLITICO

Republicans are already casting doubt on the Justice Department's move to unseal portions of the search warrant that allowed for the Trump estate FBI search.

Others are continuing threats to investigate the Garland and the DOJ if Republicans retake the House. More Republicans are piling on accusations of the search being a "politically-motivated witch hunt." Take a look at the ad, posted online Thursday morning:. "The lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen is...
TheDailyBeast

Florida Lawmaker Calls for FBI Agents to Be ‘Arrested Upon Sight’ After Trump Raid

A Republican Florida lawmaker has called for his state’s legislature to break away from federal agencies in the wake of an FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who is running for Congress, made his radical proposal in the early hours of Tuesday morning. “It’s time for us in the Florida Legislature to call an emergency legislative session & amend our laws regarding federal agencies,” Sabatini wrote. “Sever all ties with DOJ immediately. Any FBI agent conducting law enforcement functions outside the purview of our State should be arrested upon sight.” MAGA fans have reacted angrily to the search of the former president’s property, which is reportedly related to an investigation into classified documents Trump may have improperly removed during his final days in the White House. Sabatini previously supported Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election result and last year proposed renaming U.S. Highway 27 to the “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”
The Independent

Trump lawyer who says Mar-a-Lago nuclear allegation is scaremongering admits she has not spoken to him

Donald Trump’s attorney Christina Bobb strongly denied that there were secret nuclear documents at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, before admitting that she has not spoken directly to the former president about the issue. Ms Bobb blasted attorney general Merrick Garland for his press conference on the FBI’s raid of Mr Trump’s Florida residence, and subsequent reports that federal agents were looking for nuclear documents there, calling it an attempt at scaremongering.The former president’s attorney was asked by Fox News host Laura Ingraham if she knew for a fact that documents related to nuclear issues were not in Mr Trump’s possession.“Is...
