No bond reduction for 4 teens in fatal carjacking

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A bond reduction was denied Friday for four teenagers facing murder charges in the death of a woman whose arm was severed in a New Orleans carjacking.

News outlets in New Orleans report that the bond for each of the four will remain $1 million.

The suspects, a boy and three girls ranging in age from 15 to 17, each faces trial as an adult on second-degree murder charges.

Police said Linda Frickey, 73, was dragged after she became entangled in a seatbelt as carjackers sped away with her car on the afternoon of March 21. Her arm was severed as she was dragged for about a block while neighbors watched helplessly.