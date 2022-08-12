Read full article on original website
Latest Polling Shows Little Change In Gov Race
Texas Governor Greg Abbott is holding on to his lead ahead of the November elections. That’s according to the latest polling, done by The Dallas Morning News and UT Tyler. Abbott has a seven-point advantage over his Democratic challenger, Beto O’Rourke. That’s unchanged from May. Those polled gave the Republican governor high marks for handing the state’s economy. However, two-thirds say that elected officials are not doing enough to stop mass shootings.
New Poll: TX AG Neck-And-Neck With Democratic Challenger
A new poll is revealing that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is virtually running neck-and-neck with his Democratic challenger. The poll published by the Dallas Morning News and University of Texas at Tyler Sunday shows Paxton leading Rochelle Garza by just two percentage points. The embattled incumbent faces the tightest margin in any statewide campaign.
So-Called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Confuses Some Florida Schools
(AP) — Some Florida schools have moved library books and debated changing textbooks in response to a law critics call “Don’t Say Gay.” Educators are cautiously making changes as they wait to see how the new law governing lessons on gender and sexual orientation will be interpreted and enforced.
TxDOT Issues Safety Warning As More School Districts Begin Classes
The Texas Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be on the lookout as more Rio Grande Valley students return to their classrooms this week. About a dozen Valley school districts are set to start the school year today. TxDOT wants drivers to be alert in school zones and to...
Invasive Crayfish Discovered In TX
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says several invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish have been collected in the Brownsville area. Dr. Archis Grubh with the TPWD explained that this non-native species can “have a negative effect on local species and biodiversity.” This is only the second time this type of crayfish has been spotted in the wild in the U.S. Any sightings of Australian Redclaw Crayfish should be reported to the TPWD. They are identifiable by their large size and large left claw with a red patch on the outside.
Thunderstorms Lead To Flood Advisory In RGV
The Rio Grande Valley is seeing some much-needed rain but is also having to deal with some of the headaches caused by strong thunderstorms. The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory last night, with predictions that up to five-inches of rain would fall over some parts of the Valley.
