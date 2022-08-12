Read full article on original website
Nearly 2,000 NYPD officers have left force before receiving full pension this year: ‘Had enough,’ says report
An increase in police officers stepping away from the NYPD, either to retire or work elsewhere, has reportedly reached new heights. The number of cops who have filed to leave before reaching full-pension-eligibility — offered at 20 years of service — has reached nearly 2,000 so far this year, compared to 641 at the same time last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The New York Post.
Off-duty NYPD officer busted for drunk driving on Long Island, dad works in commissioner’s office
An NYPD officer whose father works in the police commissioner’s office has been busted for driving drunk on Long Island. Officer James McAuliffe was arrested in Babylon early June 27, NYPD officials said. The NYPD, which only publicizes arrests of cops busted in New York City, said McAuliffe — assigned to the collision investigation squad — was suspended after his arrest and is now on modified ...
New York City Carriage Horse Collapses as Driver Screams and Whips It
Horrifying videos of a carriage horse collapsing near New York City's Ninth Avenue and 45th Street have gone viral across the internet. Around 5 p.m. in Manhattan Wednesday, Ryder the horse collapsed in the middle of a busy road. Warning: Video may disturb some sensitive viewers. NYPD Mounted officers responded...
Bronx subway worker brutally attacked while helping two straphangers who were getting harassed
Anthony Nelson is hospitalized with a broken nose and a broken collarbone - he was working on what was supposed to be his day off on Thursday at the Pelham Bay Park section. A rider notified Nelson around 9 a.m. that a man was outside the station harassing others.
JetBlue removes 37 routes with big cuts hitting NYC and South Florida
JetBlue Airways is making some pretty extensive cuts to its route network. The New York-based carrier filed a massive schedule update over the …
Child on bike hit by truck on Long Island
ROOSEVELT, N.Y. - Police say a child on a bike was struck in Roosevelt Monday morning. It happened East Fulton Avenue and Babylon Turnpike around 8:45 a.m. From the ground, the child's bike can be seen under the truck. Police say a 14-year-old was struck by a box truck. The teen was airlifted to the hospital by Nassau County Police and is expected to survive. The driver of the truck, 54, remained at the scene. There's no word of any charges.
Tree falls into Bronx pool, killing swimmer and injuring second woman
A tree fell into a Bronx pool Monday, killing an unsuspecting swimmer, just two days after a falling tree branch struck and killed a man sitting on a Brooklyn park bench. Cops said the Bronx tree toppled into a pool behind an apartment tower on Palisade Ave. near Kappock St. in Riverdale about 1:35 p.m. A woman in her 50s was struck by the tree and died at the scene. A 60-year-old woman with ...
New York City's most prolific criminal! Serial thief with 167 arrests appears in court after he was caught stealing 48 items worth $430 from Rite Aid - and is denied bail for the first time
New York City's most prolific criminal, with 167 arrests on his record, appeared in court Thursday after being caught stealing 48 items worth $450 from an Upper East Side Rite Aid. DailyMail.com cameras were at Manhattan Supreme Court as Jamel Pringle, 39, was notably denied bail for the first time...
History: Former World’s Fastest Talking Man is From Long Island
We’re about to take a trip down memory lane. But put on your running shoes because this is all about speed. When he was a kid in Uniondale, John Moschitta Jr. honed his talent for fast-talking just to try to win a world record for Guinness. He didn’t make the book that year because the record keepers didn’t have a way to test his talent. But people liked his schtick so Moschitta Jr. continued to hone it.
Man, 19, fatally shot on Upper Manhattan street
A 19-year-old man was fatally shot on an upper Manhattan street, police said Sunday. The victim was shot on Tenth Ave. near W. 202nd St. in Inwood at about 10:50 p.m. Saturday police said. The bullet pierced the young victim’s leg, and the wound proved fatal. Medics took him to Harlem Hospital, where he died. Cops have made no arrests in the shooting and have not yet released the victim’s ...
Man, 30, dies by suicide after shooting wife in foot
A 30-year-old Bronx man shot his wife in the foot before turning the gun on himself early Saturday, police said.
5 arrested as NYPD confiscates $2 million in counterfeit goods
A portion of the merchandise included bags from Gucci and Chanel to fake watches, sunglasses, and sneakers.
Police officer, 28, from East Village’s 9th Precinct kills himself in Rockaway
BY SEAN O’CEALLAIGH | A decorated New York Police Department detective and longtime resident of Stuyvesant Town who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound was laid to rest in the Hamptons on Sat., Aug. 7. The N.Y.P.D. did not release his name. Sources said he was discovered by his...
Do You Need a Polio Booster? What Vaccinated People Should Know
People who are unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated against polio and living in New York should get the vaccine as soon as possible, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) urged earlier this month. The recommendation comes after an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County was diagnosed with paralytic polio. Wastewater...
What is panicking? – NBC New York
After three explosions in Times Square manholes on Sunday night sent people fleeing, sparking fear as smoke billowed from the streets in the heart of Manhattan, the streets reopened less than a day later – but many questions remain. Chief among them: What caused the triple bombings near 43rd...
NYC Subway Shooting Subject At Large
A person of interest has been identified in the New York City subway shooting that left 23 people injured. Authorities are asking for help to find Frank James, who may have knowledge about the case. Cheddar News senior reporter Michelle Castillo brings you the latest from Sunset Park, Brooklyn.
3 injured in machete attack at Dick's Sporting Goods on Long Island
The attack stemmed from a dispute inside the store which is located on Sunrise Highway in Patchogue.
Bronx man wounds wife with gunshot, then fatally shoots himself in their apartment
A Bronx man inflicted a gunshot wound on his wife and then fatally shot himself in the head early Saturday, police said. Police were called at about 2:30 a.m. to the couple’s home on Marion Ave. near E. 198th St. in Bedford Park. There officers found the husband, 30, with the gunshot wound to his head, and his wife, 31, with a gunshot wound in her right foot. The man was pronounced dead at the ...
Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York
It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
Three Charged for Murder of 17-Year-Old Ramapo H.S. Student Treynahel Cineus
SPRING VALLEY, NY – Three men have been charged in connection with the July 8th...
