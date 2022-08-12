We’re about to take a trip down memory lane. But put on your running shoes because this is all about speed. When he was a kid in Uniondale, John Moschitta Jr. honed his talent for fast-talking just to try to win a world record for Guinness. He didn’t make the book that year because the record keepers didn’t have a way to test his talent. But people liked his schtick so Moschitta Jr. continued to hone it.

UNIONDALE, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO