Albany, GA

wfxl.com

Man, teen wanted for alleged armed robbery in Newton are in custody

Baker County Sheriff Dana Meade says that Sims and Keith were taken into custody in Dougherty County Monday afternoon. The two will be taken turned over and taken to jail where they are charged with two counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and cruelty to a child, third degree.
NEWTON, GA
Post-Searchlight

Decatur County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on entering auto cases

The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help following a string of entering autos that occurred on Wednesday night in the River Chase neighborhood. According to DCSO Investigator Steve Clark, the department was made aware of the entering auto complaints at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
County
WALB 10

2 wanted in Baker co. armed robbery

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Baker County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men wanted in an armed robbery that happened Friday. Deputies said William Underwood Sims, 20, and Wayne Keith,17, robbed the Oasis BVM convenience store in Newton around 7:45p.m. Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous and...
BAKER COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Update: Victim identified in APD homicide investigation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is currently investigating a homicide that happened Saturday morning. Police responded to the 400 block of West Residence Avenue around 8 a.m. Shannon Hammock, 45, was found and pronounced dead at the scene. Her body will be sent to the crime...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

13 students charged following fight at Early County High School

13 students were removed from the Early County High School premises after a large fight broke out at the school. The Early County Sheriff's Office and the Blakely Police Department responded to school on Thursday, August 11 in reference to a large student fight. 13 students were involved in the...
BLAKELY, GA
wfxl.com

Victim identified in West Residence Avenue homicide

The Albany Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 400 block of W. Residence Avenue Saturday morning. Around 8 a.m., police arrived and found 45-year-old Shannon Hammock deceased. Hammock will be sent to the crime lab where an autopsy would be conducted as part of the investigation. Anyone with...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

APD: Man steals four-wheeler during test-drive

The Albany Police Department would like the community's help locating Anthony Taylor III. Police say Taylor III is wanted in connection to a Theft by Taking where he met with a subject to buy his four-wheeler. Taylor III asked to test drive the four-wheeler, drove off, and did not return...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Arrest made after woman killed in Downtown Tifton Wednesday

An arrest was made in Worth County Thursday following a fatal shooting in Tifton Wednesday night. The Tifton Police Department sent out a press release Thursday that says 22-year-old Demarcus Laquan Brown, of Sylvester, was arrested by Worth County deputies for the shooting death of 21-year-old Hannah Beth Patterson, of Ty Ty.
TIFTON, GA
wfxl.com

Albany fraudulent check investigation

Authorities in Albany are investigating a fraud case involving the circulation of company checks. On August 10, an officer with the Albany Police Department was dispatched to Jaxx Beer and Wine on S Slappey Blvd in reference to fraud. At the scene, a store employee told authorities that the black...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany police need help locating burglary suspect

The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department would like the public's assistance locating Jarrison Lamonte Daniels. Daniels is wanted for a burglary that occurred in the 2300 Blk. of W. Gordon Ave. Police say electronics were stolen. According to APD, Daniels should be considered armed and dangerous. The...
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

Cordele man arrested, charged with child molestation

CORDELE, Ga. — Cordele police arrested a man on child molestation charges Thursday. According to a news release from the Cordele Police Department, just after 5 p.m., police were called to a home to investigate a sexual assault involving a juvenile. When they made it to the scene, the...
CORDELE, GA
WALB 10

Sylvester man arrested after estranged relationship turns deadly

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Sylvester man was arrested in connection to an estranged relationship that turned into a deadly Wednesday night shooting in Tifton, according to the Tifton Police Department. Demarcus Laquan Brown, 22, was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Hannah Beth Patterson, 21. The shooting...
TIFTON, GA
wfxl.com

Albany Police Department makes arrest during execution of search warrant

On August 9, investigators with the Albany Police Department executed a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of S. Van Buren St in regards to a burglary investigation. According to a media release from APD, several items, including marijuana and a stolen Vizio television were collected. Police...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Identity of theft suspect wanted by police

The Albany Police Department would like the community's help in identifying the suspect in the photo for theft. Police say the suspect took a Kobalt 12 inch electric miter saw from someone's property in the 1700 block of Pineknoll Ln. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Duo arrested after drugs intercepted in footballs at Irwin County Detention Center

A man and a juvenile have been arrested after contraband was intercepted at the Irwin County Detention Center. According to South Central Drug Task Force Commander Sean Fitzgerald, two subjects were taken into custody after an investigation was initiated two weeks prior, where contraband including suspected marijuana, cellular devices and drug-related objects were placed in a football and sewed back up with the contents inside before being thrown within the guard lines at the Irwin County Detention Center.
IRWIN COUNTY, GA

