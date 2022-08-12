Read full article on original website
Related
wfxl.com
Man, teen wanted for alleged armed robbery in Newton are in custody
Baker County Sheriff Dana Meade says that Sims and Keith were taken into custody in Dougherty County Monday afternoon. The two will be taken turned over and taken to jail where they are charged with two counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and cruelty to a child, third degree.
wfxl.com
Police need community help to identify duo seen on camera at Olivia Street burglary
The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department would like the public's assistance in identifying the suspects in the video for a burglary that occurred in the 2500 block of Olivia Street. Surveillance camera video shows two males, one wearing red and black pants, with a white shirt and...
Post-Searchlight
Decatur County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on entering auto cases
The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help following a string of entering autos that occurred on Wednesday night in the River Chase neighborhood. According to DCSO Investigator Steve Clark, the department was made aware of the entering auto complaints at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.
Georgia police arrest suspects in ‘chop shop’ investigation
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three people have been arrested in connection with allegedly producing and altering fake vehicle identification numbers (VINs) in two-state “chop shop” operation. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Aug. 10, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Alabama Law Enforcement...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALB 10
2 wanted in Baker co. armed robbery
NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Baker County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men wanted in an armed robbery that happened Friday. Deputies said William Underwood Sims, 20, and Wayne Keith,17, robbed the Oasis BVM convenience store in Newton around 7:45p.m. Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous and...
WALB 10
Update: Victim identified in APD homicide investigation
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is currently investigating a homicide that happened Saturday morning. Police responded to the 400 block of West Residence Avenue around 8 a.m. Shannon Hammock, 45, was found and pronounced dead at the scene. Her body will be sent to the crime...
wfxl.com
13 students charged following fight at Early County High School
13 students were removed from the Early County High School premises after a large fight broke out at the school. The Early County Sheriff's Office and the Blakely Police Department responded to school on Thursday, August 11 in reference to a large student fight. 13 students were involved in the...
wfxl.com
Victim identified in West Residence Avenue homicide
The Albany Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 400 block of W. Residence Avenue Saturday morning. Around 8 a.m., police arrived and found 45-year-old Shannon Hammock deceased. Hammock will be sent to the crime lab where an autopsy would be conducted as part of the investigation. Anyone with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxl.com
APD: Man steals four-wheeler during test-drive
The Albany Police Department would like the community's help locating Anthony Taylor III. Police say Taylor III is wanted in connection to a Theft by Taking where he met with a subject to buy his four-wheeler. Taylor III asked to test drive the four-wheeler, drove off, and did not return...
wfxl.com
Arrest made after woman killed in Downtown Tifton Wednesday
An arrest was made in Worth County Thursday following a fatal shooting in Tifton Wednesday night. The Tifton Police Department sent out a press release Thursday that says 22-year-old Demarcus Laquan Brown, of Sylvester, was arrested by Worth County deputies for the shooting death of 21-year-old Hannah Beth Patterson, of Ty Ty.
wfxl.com
Execution of search warrant leads to seizure of Crack Cocaine, Marijuana, Ecstasy pills
A 41-year-old was arrested on August 8 following the execution of a search warrant. On Monday, the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit executed a search warrant in the 1700 Block of West Oakridge Drive. According to a media release from APD, the search warrant was based on surveillance and information obtained...
wfxl.com
Albany fraudulent check investigation
Authorities in Albany are investigating a fraud case involving the circulation of company checks. On August 10, an officer with the Albany Police Department was dispatched to Jaxx Beer and Wine on S Slappey Blvd in reference to fraud. At the scene, a store employee told authorities that the black...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxl.com
Albany police need help locating burglary suspect
The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department would like the public's assistance locating Jarrison Lamonte Daniels. Daniels is wanted for a burglary that occurred in the 2300 Blk. of W. Gordon Ave. Police say electronics were stolen. According to APD, Daniels should be considered armed and dangerous. The...
Cordele man arrested, charged with child molestation
CORDELE, Ga. — Cordele police arrested a man on child molestation charges Thursday. According to a news release from the Cordele Police Department, just after 5 p.m., police were called to a home to investigate a sexual assault involving a juvenile. When they made it to the scene, the...
WALB 10
Sylvester man arrested after estranged relationship turns deadly
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Sylvester man was arrested in connection to an estranged relationship that turned into a deadly Wednesday night shooting in Tifton, according to the Tifton Police Department. Demarcus Laquan Brown, 22, was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Hannah Beth Patterson, 21. The shooting...
wfxl.com
Residents react to RedSpeed Speed Zone cameras starting back up for the school year
It’s the start of the school year and that means drivers can look forward to RedSpeed cameras coming back on. The RedSpeed initiative started at the end of the 2020 school year. "My daughter owes over $600 right now,” said one Albany resident. Drivers are cited when captured...
wfxl.com
Police arrest woman for pulling a gun on two and threatening to shoot up home
On Monday, Albany authorities arrested a woman for pointing a gun at another. Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Whiting Drive. According to a police report, witnesses stated that a female, later identified as Kadijah Timley, pulled a gun on her child’s father. The woman reportedly pulled...
wfxl.com
Albany Police Department makes arrest during execution of search warrant
On August 9, investigators with the Albany Police Department executed a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of S. Van Buren St in regards to a burglary investigation. According to a media release from APD, several items, including marijuana and a stolen Vizio television were collected. Police...
wfxl.com
Identity of theft suspect wanted by police
The Albany Police Department would like the community's help in identifying the suspect in the photo for theft. Police say the suspect took a Kobalt 12 inch electric miter saw from someone's property in the 1700 block of Pineknoll Ln. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the...
wfxl.com
Duo arrested after drugs intercepted in footballs at Irwin County Detention Center
A man and a juvenile have been arrested after contraband was intercepted at the Irwin County Detention Center. According to South Central Drug Task Force Commander Sean Fitzgerald, two subjects were taken into custody after an investigation was initiated two weeks prior, where contraband including suspected marijuana, cellular devices and drug-related objects were placed in a football and sewed back up with the contents inside before being thrown within the guard lines at the Irwin County Detention Center.
Comments / 0