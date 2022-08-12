Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Ford Finalizes Staff with Hiring of Jae Fadde
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M head softball coach Trisha Ford hired 10-year Southeastern Conference veteran Jae Fadde as the team’s director of program development Monday. Fadde joins Ford’s inaugural staff after spending the last four years with the Missouri Tigers baseball program. “We are excited to...
KBTX.com
Aggies Ranked No. 6 in AP Preseason Poll
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Associated Press released their college football preseason poll on Monday and Texas A&M comes in ranked No. 6. The Aggies were also ranked 6th in last year’s preseason poll which is their highest spot since entering the 1995 season at No. 3. A&M finished last year unranked after going 8-4. This marks the 16th time A&M has earned a top-10 ranking in the AP preseason poll. The Aggies were ranked No. 7 in last week’s USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll.
KBTX.com
Pair of Aggies Set to Compete at U.S. Amateur
PARAMUS, New Jersey – Texas A&M men’s golfers Sam Bennett and Vishnu Sadagopan begin play at the U.S. Amateur on Monday held at The Ridgewood Country Club and Arcola Country Club. The tournament features two rounds of stroke play before the field of 312 is trimmed to 64...
KBTX.com
Aggies focused on better start to games
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football has had ten practices of fall camp and had its first off day on Sunday. As the Aggies inch closer to the start of the season, one thing they’re working on is getting closer to that 2020 team that finished 9-1 rather than last year’s squad that went 8-4.
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Lexington Eagles
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the Lexington Eagles last season was full of ups and downs and injuries. They went 6-5 and lost in the first round of the playoffs. Entering this season they didn’t lose any offensive linemen. However, they did lose their starting quarterback to graduation, and the plan is to have a freshman QB starting varsity.
KBTX.com
Aggies focused on “finishing”
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football held its first scrimmage this fall on Saturday. It’s usually a good benchmark of how the team is progressing ten practices into camp. The Aggies are determined to have a better season than 8-4 last year. None of those losses were...
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Hearne Eagles
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne Eagles are coming off an 8-4 season that ended in the second round of the playoffs. This year’s squad is known for its speed. They’re hoping that can help them go deep into the playoffs this season. However, a challenge for this...
myaggienation.com
Today in Aggie History, Aug. 15: Johnny Manziel gets the job
Aug. 15, 2012: Texas A&M football coach Kevin Sumlin announced redshirt freshman quarterback Johnny Manziel would be the Aggies' starter, over sophomores Jameill Showers and Matt Joeckel. “Johnny has performed the best at this stage, and we will proceed until the season opener with him getting the first-team reps,” Sumlin...
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Iola Bulldogs
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Iola will have a new coach on the sidelines this seaosn Bo Barrow replaces Kerry Bamburg and inherits 14 returning starters off a team that was 2-7 a year ago. Barrow, who was the offensive coordinator at Seguin, says he is going to switch the Bulldogs offensive attack from the Wing ‘T’ to the Spread.
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Normangee Panthers
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - The Normangee Panthers were 5-6 last season and are doing some rebuilding this year. Gone is long jump state champion Izaha Jones who was a force on the football field playing nearly every snap. Not only will the Panthers have to replace Jones, but head coach Keith Sitton as well.
Video: ‘Yeehaw Baby Buckle Up’ Texas Driver Spotted With Unusual Passenger
A man was spotted driving a truck last month, somewhere between Austin and College Station, with none other than an adorable baby cow as his co-pilot. It just doesn't get more Texas than that. Check out the video below:. @shelbysorrel yeehaw baby buckle up #texas #texasforever #texaslifestyle #fyp #fypシ ♬...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
BOOT CAMP IN MEMORY OF MIKE SMITH-CONROE HIGH TONIGHT
Mike Smith, an Army veteran who made a huge impact on the surrounding areas of The Woodlands. He was the founder and CEO of Tha Body Specialist and touched SO many lives. He passed away, unexpectedly, yesterday. He leaves behind a wife, 3 older children, and 1 baby boy. Amazing...
KBTX.com
Free Music Friday: Joey McGee
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Joey McGee joined First News at Four as the Free Music Friday guest on August 12. The singer-songwriter makes music infused with the energy of his home town New Orleans, informed by his days of working and living in Pittsburgh and inspired by the Brazos Valley experiences of his current home in Bryan, Texas. Influences from his time spent in San Antonio also contribute to his appealing sound: an original mix of soul, country, blues, and rock that fits well in the American folk-roots tradition.
KBTX.com
Back to School: College Station ISD Superintendent looking forward to the new year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday is the first day of school for students in College Station ISD. Superintendent Mike Martindale was on Brazos Valley This Morning Monday to talk about the new academic year. He said the district expects about 14,600 kids this year. That’s an additional 400 students at...
KBTX.com
RCI Sports starting ‘Recess Like an Adult’ on Friday evenings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Who said only kids can participate in recess and run around having fun? RCI Sports Management Solutions is changing the rules. Starting Friday, Aug. 26, Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park will be hosting Recess Like an Adult. Amber Guthrie, the Assistant General Manager of RCI, joined First News at Four to share more about the free event.
KBTX.com
Back to School: Navasota ISD Superintendent excited to build on academic success, momentum this year
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The first day of school for Navasota ISD students is Monday, Aug. 22. Superintendent Dr. Stu Musick was on Brazos Valley This Morning Monday to talk about the upcoming year. “All the staff and teachers have been back on campus since last Monday. So this will...
fox44news.com
Body found on W Pruitt Street in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bryan Police Department is investigating what they are classifying as a “suspicious death.”. The department posted on social media Sunday that officers responded to the 200 block of West Pruitt Street. Travelers were urged to avoid this area. No other information was...
KBTX.com
Bryan-College Station residents paying more for gas than most cities in Texas
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Last week, AAA announced the national average of regular gas dropped below $4 per gallon for the first time since March. While gas prices may be lower than they were earlier in the summer, Bryan and College Station residents are actually paying more for gas compared to the rest of Texas.
KBTX.com
Motorcyclist hospitalized following College Station crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A motorcyclist was injured Sunday afternoon following a crash on Harvey Mitchell Parkway at George Bush Drive in College Station. Police say the motorcyclist was northbound on Harvey Mitchell when they ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle. The motorcyclist was wearing a...
KBTX.com
The City of Bryan hosts back-to-school Skate Jam
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -More than a hundred people gathered at Williamson Skate Park to ring in the new school year with the 2nd annual back-to-school Skate Jam. Along with showing off skateboarding and BMX skills at the skate park, people enjoyed raffle prizes, free pizza and entertainment. David Parks with...
