ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHSV

UVA updates COVID-19 guidelines as students ready to return

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is making sure its students, faculty, and staff are taking safety precautions against COVID-19 as the semester gets ready to start. “We’re excited to welcome UVA students back,” Deputy Spokesperson Bethanie Glover said. “As the new academic year approaches, we’re reminding everyone...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention

Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the district was “working hard” to overcome a teacher shortage that’s left roughly 3% of classrooms unstaffed ahead of the fall semester.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

New principal starting at Charlottesville High School

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The new principal of Charlottesville High School is set to start Monday, August 15. Rashaad Pitt has 17 years of experience as an educator and instructional leader. “I think there always been kind of incremental inspirations that kind of forged me to get into this role....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlottesville, VA
TheDailyBeast

Heather Heyer’s Mom Wants America to Remember Charlottesville, and Wake Up to Fascism

Sometimes Susan Bro sits in her car near Heather Heyer Way, the street in Charlottesville, Virginia, named in honor of her daughter. “I blow kisses to her, have a snack. I say I am eating my lunch with her,” Bro told The Daily Beast. On Friday—five years to the day that Heyer, 32, was murdered by white supremacist James Alex Fields Jr.—Bro was planning to go to the site where her daughter was struck by Fields’ car, as near to the time it happened on Aug. 12, 2017. While she has been to the street, or driven by it, many...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

Return of seagrass in Virginia waterways inspires environmental research

Since 2001, seagrass meadows have been gradually returning to Virginia waterways for the first time in over 65 years, which has inspired research on its environmental impact, including greenhouse gas emissions and carbon sequestration. The University-operated Coastal Research Center and Nitrogen Working Group are exploring how to reduce such emissions...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uva#The Uva School Of Law
cbs19news

UVA falls to Charlotte in preseason opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 Sports) -- The UVA men's soccer team fell to Charlotte 3-2 in their preseason opener at Klockner. The 49ers got on the board early when Alex Willis connected to Kameron Lacey to put home. Virginia came close to evening the score just before halftime with a goal from Leo Afonso but was ruled offside.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

People experiencing homelessness in Harrisonburg protest Sunday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some people experiencing homelessness in Harrisonburg were protesting for affordable housing and better shelter conditions Sunday. “Affordable housing for everybody, because no matter if you have a good paying job or not housing is hard to afford. It’s gonna take three of us at the shelter for us to get a place,” Alex Dickey, who is currently experiencing homelessness said.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Historical marker unveiled in Luray Saturday

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Andrew Jackson school historical marker was unveiled at the Luray Rec Center Saturday. Students from the school, along with community members came out to see the landmark unveiling. The Andrew Jackson School was built to serve the black community in the 1920′s. The school...
LURAY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dahlia Lithwick
WHSV

Riverheads tabbed as favorite in Shenandoah District

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads has been picked to win the Shenandoah District football title. The Gladiators are the overwhelming favorite in a preseason poll conducted by WHSV. Head coaches in the district along with local media members voted in the poll. Riverheads earned nine of ten first-place votes. The...
STAUNTON, VA
US News and World Report

16 Top Charlottesville Wineries to Visit

Thomas Jefferson dreamed of producing great American wine in Monticello. Unfortunately, due to environmental issues and political upheaval, Jefferson's vision for Monticello was never realized during his lifetime. Today, his dream is a reality thanks to the formation of the Monticello Wine Trail: a network of more than 40 wineries that are part of Virginia's American Viticultural Area. Several of these wineries, which sit within a 25-mile radius of Charlottesville, also offer luxury accommodations and excellent restaurants on-site.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
getawaymavens.com

20 Great Romantic Hotels and Inns in Virginia

At a time when the qualities of graciousness and good cheer seem to be shrinking into oblivion, especially in the hospitality biz, these 20 romantic hotels in Virginia offer warm, friendly welcomes and honest to goodness service. Celebrate, or reanimate, your relationship with a day or two in one – or more – of these exceptional lodgings.
VIRGINIA STATE
Charlottesville Tomorrow

Confederate groups may once again stall Charlottesville’s plans for the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee

The bronze statue of Robert E. Lee that was the rallying point for white supremacists on Aug. 12, 2017 has been out of sight for over a year. But it is far from out of mind. It’s now the centerpiece of Swords Into Plowshares, a community art project led by the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, which intends to melt the statue down and use the metal for a new public art piece.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Rockingham County Fair returns to the Shenandoah Valley

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Fair opened on Monday, bringing back a decades-long tradition here in the Shenandoah Valley. Planning for this year’s festivities started soon after last year’s fair. “The committee has really been working hard and meeting since last October for this fair,”...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

JMU holds scrimmage leading up to Sun Belt debut

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, the Dukes took the practice field for a scrimmage at Bridgeforth Stadium. JMU is three weeks out from its season opener against Middle Tennessee. Meanwhile, the three-way quarterback battle continues between sixth-year graduate transfer Todd Centeio, redshirt freshman Billy Atkins, and freshman Alonza Barnett.
HARRISONBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy