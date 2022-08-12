Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHSV
UVA updates COVID-19 guidelines as students ready to return
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is making sure its students, faculty, and staff are taking safety precautions against COVID-19 as the semester gets ready to start. “We’re excited to welcome UVA students back,” Deputy Spokesperson Bethanie Glover said. “As the new academic year approaches, we’re reminding everyone...
Inside Nova
Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention
Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the district was “working hard” to overcome a teacher shortage that’s left roughly 3% of classrooms unstaffed ahead of the fall semester.
WBUR
Charlottesville's religious, Black communities push to address inequities highlighted by violence
It’s been five years since what people in Charlottesville, Va., call “the Summer of Hate” — referring to the white nationalist rally and violence that followed. To many, it spurred a renewed conversation on race in the city. On the night of Aug. 11, 2017, roughly...
NBC 29 News
New principal starting at Charlottesville High School
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The new principal of Charlottesville High School is set to start Monday, August 15. Rashaad Pitt has 17 years of experience as an educator and instructional leader. “I think there always been kind of incremental inspirations that kind of forged me to get into this role....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Heather Heyer’s Mom Wants America to Remember Charlottesville, and Wake Up to Fascism
Sometimes Susan Bro sits in her car near Heather Heyer Way, the street in Charlottesville, Virginia, named in honor of her daughter. “I blow kisses to her, have a snack. I say I am eating my lunch with her,” Bro told The Daily Beast. On Friday—five years to the day that Heyer, 32, was murdered by white supremacist James Alex Fields Jr.—Bro was planning to go to the site where her daughter was struck by Fields’ car, as near to the time it happened on Aug. 12, 2017. While she has been to the street, or driven by it, many...
UV Cavalier Daily
Return of seagrass in Virginia waterways inspires environmental research
Since 2001, seagrass meadows have been gradually returning to Virginia waterways for the first time in over 65 years, which has inspired research on its environmental impact, including greenhouse gas emissions and carbon sequestration. The University-operated Coastal Research Center and Nitrogen Working Group are exploring how to reduce such emissions...
WHSV
Lawsuit claims Gov. Youngkin received improper tax-free bonus in 2020
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin is named in a lawsuit. It claims he received an improper tax-free bonus in 2020. Youngkin was elected after having served as co-CEO of the Carlyle Group Private Equity Firm. The lawsuit claims the whole senior staff received a major payout. “When someone...
WHSV
JMU alum starts nonprofit to help coaches who are facing hardships
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Good coaches can make a big difference. That’s why a James Madison University football alum created a nonprofit aimed at giving back and helping coaches and their families in a time of need. Casey Kroll played football for JMU from 2011 to 2015. He said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs19news
UVA falls to Charlotte in preseason opener
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 Sports) -- The UVA men's soccer team fell to Charlotte 3-2 in their preseason opener at Klockner. The 49ers got on the board early when Alex Willis connected to Kameron Lacey to put home. Virginia came close to evening the score just before halftime with a goal from Leo Afonso but was ruled offside.
WHSV
People experiencing homelessness in Harrisonburg protest Sunday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some people experiencing homelessness in Harrisonburg were protesting for affordable housing and better shelter conditions Sunday. “Affordable housing for everybody, because no matter if you have a good paying job or not housing is hard to afford. It’s gonna take three of us at the shelter for us to get a place,” Alex Dickey, who is currently experiencing homelessness said.
Detroit News
Charlottesville hired a Black police chief to heal. Then it fired her
The final meeting of the day left Charlottesville's police chief stunned and fearing for her safety, so RaShall Brackney unholstered her gun and held it by her side as she left headquarters one night in June 2021. The first Black woman to head the Virginia city's police department wasn't worried...
WHSV
Historical marker unveiled in Luray Saturday
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Andrew Jackson school historical marker was unveiled at the Luray Rec Center Saturday. Students from the school, along with community members came out to see the landmark unveiling. The Andrew Jackson School was built to serve the black community in the 1920′s. The school...
RELATED PEOPLE
WHSV
Riverheads tabbed as favorite in Shenandoah District
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads has been picked to win the Shenandoah District football title. The Gladiators are the overwhelming favorite in a preseason poll conducted by WHSV. Head coaches in the district along with local media members voted in the poll. Riverheads earned nine of ten first-place votes. The...
WHSV
Valley Community Services Board provides resources with Begin with Hope campaign
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - “If you don’t know where to begin... begin with hope.” That’s the slogan for a campaign started by Valley Community Services Board to prevent substance misuse and addiction. The Begin with Hope campaign, funded by a state opioid response grant, was...
US News and World Report
16 Top Charlottesville Wineries to Visit
Thomas Jefferson dreamed of producing great American wine in Monticello. Unfortunately, due to environmental issues and political upheaval, Jefferson's vision for Monticello was never realized during his lifetime. Today, his dream is a reality thanks to the formation of the Monticello Wine Trail: a network of more than 40 wineries that are part of Virginia's American Viticultural Area. Several of these wineries, which sit within a 25-mile radius of Charlottesville, also offer luxury accommodations and excellent restaurants on-site.
getawaymavens.com
20 Great Romantic Hotels and Inns in Virginia
At a time when the qualities of graciousness and good cheer seem to be shrinking into oblivion, especially in the hospitality biz, these 20 romantic hotels in Virginia offer warm, friendly welcomes and honest to goodness service. Celebrate, or reanimate, your relationship with a day or two in one – or more – of these exceptional lodgings.
Confederate groups may once again stall Charlottesville’s plans for the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee
The bronze statue of Robert E. Lee that was the rallying point for white supremacists on Aug. 12, 2017 has been out of sight for over a year. But it is far from out of mind. It’s now the centerpiece of Swords Into Plowshares, a community art project led by the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, which intends to melt the statue down and use the metal for a new public art piece.
WHSV
Rockingham County Fair returns to the Shenandoah Valley
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Fair opened on Monday, bringing back a decades-long tradition here in the Shenandoah Valley. Planning for this year’s festivities started soon after last year’s fair. “The committee has really been working hard and meeting since last October for this fair,”...
WHSV
JMU holds scrimmage leading up to Sun Belt debut
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, the Dukes took the practice field for a scrimmage at Bridgeforth Stadium. JMU is three weeks out from its season opener against Middle Tennessee. Meanwhile, the three-way quarterback battle continues between sixth-year graduate transfer Todd Centeio, redshirt freshman Billy Atkins, and freshman Alonza Barnett.
wfxrtv.com
Rush Homes breaks ground for disability-friendly, affordable housing in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Disabled residents in Lynchburg having trouble finding an affordable place to stay could soon receive help in the form of a new housing facility. Rush Homes hosted a groundbreaking event on Thursday, Aug. 11 for its new, disability-friendly, affordable housing facility. The executive director of...
Comments / 0