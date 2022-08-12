ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FLASH FLOOD WARNING for Yuma County

By Melissa Zaremba
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 3 days ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 3 pm this afternoon for Yuma county.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Yuma, Fortuna Foothills, Araby, Winterhaven, and Blaisdell.

Flood Watch remains in place until 11 pm for Imperial counties.

Here are a few safety tips to take when encountering flooded roads and areas:

1. GET TO HIGHER GROUND: Get out of areas subjected to flooding.

2. DO NOT DRIVE INTO WATER: Do NOT drive or walk into flooded areas. It only takes 6 inches of water to knock you off your feet.

3 . ALWAYS STAY INFORMED AND ALERT: Visit our website here at kyma.com for weather updates and Tune in this evening at 5 pm on News 11 for your latest weather forecast.

Always remember the phase TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN.

The post FLASH FLOOD WARNING for Yuma County appeared first on KYMA .

