ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Mets infielder placed on injured list

The New York Mets are sending Luis Guillorme to the injured list. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Philadelphia

Maryland Filmmakers Returning From Philly Die in Crash on I-95 in Del.

Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car crash on I-95 in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
New York City, NY
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, TX
City
Washington, IL
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Atlanta, NY
City
Elmont, NY
Local
Washington Entertainment
City
Washington, CA
State
Texas State
City
Seattle, WA
City
Washington, GA
Washington, DC
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Newark, NJ
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, IL
City
Inglewood, CA
City
Newark, NJ
Houston, TX
Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
State
New York State
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
City
Washington, NJ
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
State
Georgia State
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Inglewood, CA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
NBC New York

Weed World Pays Off $200K of Half-Million NYC Parking Ticket Debt

Weed World Candies has taken a bite out of its headline-making half-million dollars worth of outstanding parking tickets. The street-side CBD product seller had at least a dozen of its trucks seized back in June by the New York City Sheriff's office, some towed because the company's tickets were in judgment, while others were picked up because they were parked illegally.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theislandnow.com

How Much Weed Can You Fly With?

The USA marijuana legalization laws have always been confusing. This confusion is visible at different levels of socio-economic practices, including air travel. While federal law strictly prevents the possession of marijuana on flights, many states have implemented policies that make carrying marijuana easier for air travelers. Instead of clearing the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Levy
NBC New York

See a Spotted Lanternfly? Meet the NJ Teen Behind the Perfect Squish

One New Jersey teenager has taken the Spotted Lanternfly problem into her own hands, or feet rather. The 13-year-old burgeoning field scientist is fighting off the beautifully vibrant yet dangerous bug, currently raising alarms in New Jersey and New York, and she says to go directly for the head. Milan...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Music#Entertain#Live Events#Seventeen#American Tour#Vivid Seats#Promo Codes#North American#Prudential Center#Stubhub#Ticketmaster#Ticketcity
NJ.com

Michaels to open another N.J. store later in 2022

Arts and crafts retailer Michaels is readying to open another New Jersey store. Michaels is opening its first Sussex County store this year, according to the New Jersey Herald. The new 13,366-square-foot store will be located at 21 Hampton House Rd. in Newton’s Hampton Plaza. It is replacing a...
NEWTON, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Newport Green Park Playground in Jersey City NJ

Jersey City may be a mostly urban area but it’s been pretty fabulous to find some incredible playgrounds within the city limits. Newport Green Park Playground is another such find. It’s a rather large playground situated between skyscrapers and city streets. Trust me when I say there’s so...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York

It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?

Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River!

As sharks circle Rockaway Beach, a friendlier fin made an appearance on the Hudson this Sunday, as lucky kayakers caught footage of several dolphins swimming up the West Side on Sunday.  New Yorker Habiba Hussain, a regular boater through the Manhattan Kayak Co (MKC) at Pier 84, was out for a paddle around 1pm when […] The post Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River! appeared first on W42ST.
MANHATTAN, NY
njbmagazine.com

AWH Begins Operations at Third NJ Dispensary

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc., a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator, has announced the opening of its Fort Lee dispensary for medical patients. Ascend Fort Lee is located at 461 West Street. Ascend Fort Lee is the company’s third Ascend dispensary in the state. It features more than 3,400 square feet...
FORT LEE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy