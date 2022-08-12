Read full article on original website
Mets infielder placed on injured list
The New York Mets are sending Luis Guillorme to the injured list.
NBC Philadelphia
Maryland Filmmakers Returning From Philly Die in Crash on I-95 in Del.
Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car crash on I-95 in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided...
queenoftheclick.com
A Brooklyn Realtor Actually Tweeted This!!
When I read the realtor’s tweet , I thought wow this guy lives in another world. Cheers to all of you buying a 2.4 million dollar house in #BayRidge.
New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?
When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily. Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear...
wufe967.com
Tennessee McDonald’s employee calls police after migrants begin panhandling during stop on way to East Coast
A Tennessee McDonald’s employee said she called police after a bus of migrants headed to the East Coast from Texas pulled into a Chattanooga neighborhood for a pit stop and some migrants began panhandling. “I had to get the police to remove them from the premises, which they turn...
NBC New York
Weed World Pays Off $200K of Half-Million NYC Parking Ticket Debt
Weed World Candies has taken a bite out of its headline-making half-million dollars worth of outstanding parking tickets. The street-side CBD product seller had at least a dozen of its trucks seized back in June by the New York City Sheriff's office, some towed because the company's tickets were in judgment, while others were picked up because they were parked illegally.
NY begins week-long crackdown on speeding
A week-long crackdown begins for speeders around New York state.
theislandnow.com
How Much Weed Can You Fly With?
The USA marijuana legalization laws have always been confusing. This confusion is visible at different levels of socio-economic practices, including air travel. While federal law strictly prevents the possession of marijuana on flights, many states have implemented policies that make carrying marijuana easier for air travelers. Instead of clearing the...
HipHopDX.com
Dupre 'Doitall' Kelly Of Lords Of The Underground On Being America’s First Hip Hop Politician
EXCLUSIVE – Dupre Kelly, aka Doitall of the seminal Newark, NJ rap collective Lords of the Underground, made history this year when he became the first platinum-selling rap artist to be elected to office in the United States of America. For Hip Hop denizens of generations past, the Lords...
NBC New York
See a Spotted Lanternfly? Meet the NJ Teen Behind the Perfect Squish
One New Jersey teenager has taken the Spotted Lanternfly problem into her own hands, or feet rather. The 13-year-old burgeoning field scientist is fighting off the beautifully vibrant yet dangerous bug, currently raising alarms in New Jersey and New York, and she says to go directly for the head. Milan...
Winning Mega Millions, Jersey Cash 5 Tickets Sold In North Jersey
A pair of winning New Jersey Lottery tickets were sold in North Jersey. The Mega Millions winner from the Friday, Aug. 12 drawing was sold at Garfield Mini Mart, 61 Passaic St., in Garfield. The winning numbers were 23, 24, 50, 54 and 64. The Gold Mega Ball was 03, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.
Teen stabbed outside Nike store in Midtown during dispute
Police say the 19-year-old victim got into some sort of a dispute with a group outside the store on East 52nd Street and 5th Avenue when he was attacked around 5 p.m. Sunday.
Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees FREE LIVE STREAM (8/15/22): Watch MLB online | Time, TV, channel
The New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays in a regular season game on Monday, August 15, 2022 (8/15/22) at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. Local fans can watch the game for free via a trial of DirectTV Stream-- YES Network for fans in New York, Bally Sports Sun for fans in Tampa. Fans in neither market can watch via a subscription to MLB.tv.
Michaels to open another N.J. store later in 2022
Arts and crafts retailer Michaels is readying to open another New Jersey store. Michaels is opening its first Sussex County store this year, according to the New Jersey Herald. The new 13,366-square-foot store will be located at 21 Hampton House Rd. in Newton’s Hampton Plaza. It is replacing a...
hotnewhiphop.com
Eric Adams Parties With KRS-One In Honor Of Hip-Hop's 49th Anniversary
It seems like New York mayor Eric Adams can't say no to a party. The man is constantly spotted at the Big Apple's biggest events, and has dubbed himself New York's first "hip-hop mayor." Mayor Adams attempted to further solidify this moniker on Thursday night, where he was seen rubbing...
Newport Green Park Playground in Jersey City NJ
Jersey City may be a mostly urban area but it’s been pretty fabulous to find some incredible playgrounds within the city limits. Newport Green Park Playground is another such find. It’s a rather large playground situated between skyscrapers and city streets. Trust me when I say there’s so...
Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York
It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?
Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River!
As sharks circle Rockaway Beach, a friendlier fin made an appearance on the Hudson this Sunday, as lucky kayakers caught footage of several dolphins swimming up the West Side on Sunday. New Yorker Habiba Hussain, a regular boater through the Manhattan Kayak Co (MKC) at Pier 84, was out for a paddle around 1pm when […] The post Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River! appeared first on W42ST.
njbmagazine.com
AWH Begins Operations at Third NJ Dispensary
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc., a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator, has announced the opening of its Fort Lee dispensary for medical patients. Ascend Fort Lee is located at 461 West Street. Ascend Fort Lee is the company’s third Ascend dispensary in the state. It features more than 3,400 square feet...
