Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Related
NBC Connecticut
East Hartford Barbershop to Give Students Free Back-to-School Haircuts
An East Harford barbershop is offering a seat in their chairs before students find a seat at their desks. With school right around the corner, Exclusive Cuts Barbershop is helping youth in East Hartford transition back to school with a fresh, new look. It's part of a program to get...
Bristol Press
Bleachers hosts car show for autism awareness
BRISTOL – Having a son with autism inspired city resident Lyndon McLellan to host a car show behind Bleachers Bar over the weekend. His love of cars blended with his love for his son Riley, 12, were the catalysts to Puzzled Kustoms’ Inaugural Car & Bike Show Sunday. Proceeds from the event went to benefit the largest autism research organization in the U.S., Autism Speaks.
foodmanufacturing.com
Connecticut Issues Warning Over Sushi
The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety division is urging Connecticut residents to check their refrigerators for EZ Noble Sushi, which was available for purchase this week at Geissler’s Supermarkets in Connecticut and Massachusetts. East Windsor-based EZ Noble Sushi is voluntarily recalling several products that...
MassMutual Center hiring event Monday, Tuesday
Oakview Hospitality will hold a hiring event Monday and Tuesday at the MassMutual Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
zip06.com
Bob DeMayo Retires as Head Coach of North Haven Baseball
When you think of baseball in North Haven, you think of Bob DeMayo. It’s hard not to considering that he served as the head coach of North Haven High School baseball team for the past 64 years. DeMayo recently retired from his role as head coach, but not before helping the program, hundreds of athletes, and the town of North Haven reach new heights in the sport of baseball.
NBC Connecticut
Young Mother Survives Stroke
The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare. 37 year old Julie Hetherington is a busy, working mom who suffered a stroke- out of the blue. Julie...
WTNH.com
Healing Meals delivers their 100,000th meal
SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Hayden Difatta has been involved with Healing Meals for five years, providing food to families going through a health crisis. “To me, it gives me pure joy,” said Difatta. She’s thrilled about a recent milestone the organization made. “Just kind of goosebumps,” she...
Rockville General gets poor marks
VERNON — Rockville General Hospital has been rated two stars out of a possible five by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, according to a July report from the federal agency. The rating summarizes information on various aspects of hospital quality into one single star rating, according...
IN THIS ARTICLE
In Your Neighborhood: Community Hero’s Gala
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is in your neighborhood Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons hosted the first “Our community hero’s gala” at Anthony’s Ocean View in New Haven. 4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash The event last night honored community heroes and their families awards were given in the names of heroes […]
clearpublicist.com
Connecticut ophthalmologist pleads responsible in overall health care fraud scheme
A Connecticut doctor pleaded guilty now in federal court docket in Boston to acquiring kickbacks in exchange for buying medically pointless mind scans. In accordance to a information launch from the U.S. Attorney’s Business office for the District of Massachusetts, Donald Salzberg, MD, 67, of Avon, Conn., pleaded guilty just before U.S. Senior District Court docket Choose Douglas P. Woodlock to one particular depend of conspiracy to commit health and fitness treatment fraud and one count of conspiracy to receive kickbacks.
SABIS sues for breach of contract after Springfield International Charter School dumps 25-year management company
SPRINGFIELD – The former management company for what is now the Springfield International Charter School is suing for breach of contract after being sacked by the Board of Trustees last summer. Officials for Springfield Education Management LLC. - an arm of the SABIS company, which runs hundreds of schools...
Beyond Hartford: Clinton
I don’t know whether to love or hate Clinton based on its town beach non-resident parking fees. On the one hand, imagine if we adopted this in Hartford. Want to park a car inside Elizabeth Park? That’ll be $75 on Labor Day Weekend for everyone who is not a Hartford resident. Want to park by the carousel for half an hour? That’ll be $50. You wanted to play golf in Keney Park or Goodwin Park? Hartford will collect $75 if you want to store your car. We all should go as hard as Clinton in the War on Cars.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTNH.com
Nyberg: Branford Arts and Cultural Alliance supports arts in the town
(WTNH) – All kinds of organizations bring residents of towns together. Such is the case with the Branford Arts and Cultural Alliance. BACA was founded in 2014 to support all of the arts in the town and along the shoreline. Opportunities are provided for local musicians, writers, and performers to work in public.
Eyewitness News
ANSWER DESK: Answering your questions about the essential worker’s program
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Last week the state launched the essential worker’s Premium Pay program, which gives essential workers up to $1,000 in financial relief for their work during the pandemic. Essential worker’s program: https://www.ctessentialworkerrelief.org/. Ever since the program launched, applicants have been saying that they have had...
Eyewitness News
We’re Hiring Wednesday: Whitcraft
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Whitcraft: https://www.whitcraft.com/. Whitcraft is a leading manufacturer of highly-engineered precision formed, precision machined, and fabricated parts on the industry’s leading aircraft and engine platforms. Whitcraft has Connecticut locations in Plainville, South Windsor, and Eastford. Whitcraft is offering a $5000 sign-on bonus and had comprehensive and...
I-84 motorcycle accident hospitalizes one
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist was brought to the hospital after colliding with a concrete barrier on I-84 West in Hartford. The incident occurred around 1:30 Saturday morning. The injuries to the motorcyclist are suspected to be minor, according to state police. Any witness to the collision is asked to contact State Police Troop […]
South Windsor U-10 wins New England Region
CRANSTON, R.I. — Entering Friday’s New England championship game at the Eastern Region tournament, South Windsor U-10 Little League All-Star manager Seth Falco said he was going to ride pitcher Zack Powers as much as he could. Powers gave the team everything he had.
4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash
RANDOLPH, Mass. (WTNH) – Four Connecticut residents were seriously injured in a crash in Massachusetts early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said just before 6 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on Route 93/Route 1 southbound in Randolph near the Canton line. Officials said a 23-year-old man from South Windsor who was driving the […]
Glastonbury Police Department promotes 9 officers
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The officers were promoted today becoming sergeants, lieutenants and agents. The moves will help rebuild the police department’s command staff which has been affected by a wave of retirements. Meriden teen accidentally shot by father: police Glastonbury has been doing well with our recruitment, but there is a decline in people […]
Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 12-14
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend of August and after several days of sweltering heat, this weekend is shaping up to be a 10/10!. If you're looking for something to do, here's what's going on around the state:. "Love is a burning thing" and you can go "down,...
Comments / 0