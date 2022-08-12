ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Bristol Press

Bleachers hosts car show for autism awareness

BRISTOL – Having a son with autism inspired city resident Lyndon McLellan to host a car show behind Bleachers Bar over the weekend. His love of cars blended with his love for his son Riley, 12, were the catalysts to Puzzled Kustoms’ Inaugural Car & Bike Show Sunday. Proceeds from the event went to benefit the largest autism research organization in the U.S., Autism Speaks.
BRISTOL, CT
foodmanufacturing.com

Connecticut Issues Warning Over Sushi

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety division is urging Connecticut residents to check their refrigerators for EZ Noble Sushi, which was available for purchase this week at Geissler’s Supermarkets in Connecticut and Massachusetts. East Windsor-based EZ Noble Sushi is voluntarily recalling several products that...
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

Bob DeMayo Retires as Head Coach of North Haven Baseball

When you think of baseball in North Haven, you think of Bob DeMayo. It’s hard not to considering that he served as the head coach of North Haven High School baseball team for the past 64 years. DeMayo recently retired from his role as head coach, but not before helping the program, hundreds of athletes, and the town of North Haven reach new heights in the sport of baseball.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Young Mother Survives Stroke

The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare. 37 year old Julie Hetherington is a busy, working mom who suffered a stroke- out of the blue. Julie...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Healing Meals delivers their 100,000th meal

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Hayden Difatta has been involved with Healing Meals for five years, providing food to families going through a health crisis. “To me, it gives me pure joy,” said Difatta. She’s thrilled about a recent milestone the organization made. “Just kind of goosebumps,” she...
SIMSBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Rockville General gets poor marks

VERNON — Rockville General Hospital has been rated two stars out of a possible five by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, according to a July report from the federal agency. The rating summarizes information on various aspects of hospital quality into one single star rating, according...
ROCKVILLE, CT
WTNH

In Your Neighborhood: Community Hero’s Gala

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is in your neighborhood Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons hosted the first “Our community hero’s gala” at Anthony’s Ocean View in New Haven. 4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash The event last night honored community heroes and their families awards were given in the names of heroes […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
clearpublicist.com

Connecticut ophthalmologist pleads responsible in overall health care fraud scheme

A Connecticut doctor pleaded guilty now in federal court docket in Boston to acquiring kickbacks in exchange for buying medically pointless mind scans. In accordance to a information launch from the U.S. Attorney’s Business office for the District of Massachusetts, Donald Salzberg, MD, 67, of Avon, Conn., pleaded guilty just before U.S. Senior District Court docket Choose Douglas P. Woodlock to one particular depend of conspiracy to commit health and fitness treatment fraud and one count of conspiracy to receive kickbacks.
AVON, CT
RealHartford

Beyond Hartford: Clinton

I don’t know whether to love or hate Clinton based on its town beach non-resident parking fees. On the one hand, imagine if we adopted this in Hartford. Want to park a car inside Elizabeth Park? That’ll be $75 on Labor Day Weekend for everyone who is not a Hartford resident. Want to park by the carousel for half an hour? That’ll be $50. You wanted to play golf in Keney Park or Goodwin Park? Hartford will collect $75 if you want to store your car. We all should go as hard as Clinton in the War on Cars.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Nyberg: Branford Arts and Cultural Alliance supports arts in the town

(WTNH) – All kinds of organizations bring residents of towns together. Such is the case with the Branford Arts and Cultural Alliance. BACA was founded in 2014 to support all of the arts in the town and along the shoreline. Opportunities are provided for local musicians, writers, and performers to work in public.
BRANFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

ANSWER DESK: Answering your questions about the essential worker’s program

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Last week the state launched the essential worker’s Premium Pay program, which gives essential workers up to $1,000 in financial relief for their work during the pandemic. Essential worker’s program: https://www.ctessentialworkerrelief.org/. Ever since the program launched, applicants have been saying that they have had...
Eyewitness News

We’re Hiring Wednesday: Whitcraft

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Whitcraft: https://www.whitcraft.com/. Whitcraft is a leading manufacturer of highly-engineered precision formed, precision machined, and fabricated parts on the industry’s leading aircraft and engine platforms. Whitcraft has Connecticut locations in Plainville, South Windsor, and Eastford. Whitcraft is offering a $5000 sign-on bonus and had comprehensive and...
PLAINVILLE, CT
WTNH

I-84 motorcycle accident hospitalizes one

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist was brought to the hospital after colliding with a concrete barrier on I-84 West in Hartford. The incident occurred around 1:30 Saturday morning. The injuries to the motorcyclist are suspected to be minor, according to state police. Any witness to the collision is asked to contact State Police Troop […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash

RANDOLPH, Mass. (WTNH) – Four Connecticut residents were seriously injured in a crash in Massachusetts early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said just before 6 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on Route 93/Route 1 southbound in Randolph near the Canton line. Officials said a 23-year-old man from South Windsor who was driving the […]
RANDOLPH, MA
WTNH

Glastonbury Police Department promotes 9 officers

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The officers were promoted today becoming sergeants, lieutenants and agents. The moves will help rebuild the police department’s command staff which has been affected by a wave of retirements. Meriden teen accidentally shot by father: police Glastonbury has been doing well with our recruitment, but there is a decline in people […]
GLASTONBURY, CT
FOX 61

Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 12-14

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend of August and after several days of sweltering heat, this weekend is shaping up to be a 10/10!. If you're looking for something to do, here's what's going on around the state:. "Love is a burning thing" and you can go "down,...
CONNECTICUT STATE

