ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

3 transported to hospital after ‘serious injury’ crash in Everett

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04mh4E_0hF9Gy8t00
Everett crash

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office collision detectives are investigating a “serious injury” crash involving three people that happened Friday morning in Everett.

The sheriff’s office tweeted about the crash at 11:10 a.m. The crash happened on 128th Street Southwest.

According to the sheriff’s office, two passenger vehicles and either a garbage or dump truck were involved. The three patients were transported to an area hospital.

The 500 to 800 blocks of 128th Street Southwest are expected to be closed for several hours as detectives investigate.

More news from KIRO 7

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

Three Kids, Four Adults Hurt in Head-on Crash on Highway 503

Seven people, including three children, were reported injured after a head-on crash east of Woodland blamed on improper passing. The Washington State Patrol said the crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 503 just west of the Lewis River Golf Course near Woodland. Troopers said Darrell W. Heck, 42,...
WOODLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everett, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Snohomish County, WA
Snohomish County, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
City
Everett, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Snohomish County, WA
Crime & Safety
Everett, WA
Accidents
KIRO 7 Seattle

Motorcyclist killed after crashing into car in Tacoma

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday after they crashed into a car in Tacoma, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, at 5:46 p.m., a car heading northbound on Portland Avenue made a left turn from the center turn lane to pull into a business. A motorcyclist heading southbound crashed...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 killed, another injured in crash on HOV off-ramp in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating after a person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle on Friday night in Tukwila. The crash happened on the high-occupancy vehicle lane of the off-ramp from southbound Interstate 405 to northbound Interstate 5. The collision caused the HOV...
TUKWILA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#128th St Sw#Cox Media Group
KIRO 7 Seattle

Car sparks brush fire, crashes into Columbia River

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A driver was cited for reckless driving after their vehicle went into the Columbia River and caused a brush fire, according to the Washington State Patrol. The driver’s vehicle reportedly left the roadway on northbound U.S. Route 97 Alternate in Chelan County before 11:25 a.m....
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

65-year-old man drowns in Lake Washington

SEATTLE — A 65-year-old man believed to be swimming in Lake Washington, south of Madison Park Beach, died Monday. Firefighters were called to the 1500 block of 42nd Avenue East for a man who was found in the water. Seattle Fire public information officer Kristin Tinsley said the man...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Police Blotter: July 26-Aug. 10, 2022

21200 block 84th Avenue West: Response to a traffic hazard led to a DUI arrest. 21900 block Highway 99: A wallet was dropped in a parking lot and possibly stolen right after. 8000 block 234th Street Southwest: Subject reported being sexually assaulted by their ex. 10500 block Alan-A-Dale Place: A...
EDMONDS, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
104K+
Followers
124K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy