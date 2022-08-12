3 transported to hospital after ‘serious injury’ crash in Everett

Everett crash

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office collision detectives are investigating a “serious injury” crash involving three people that happened Friday morning in Everett.

The sheriff’s office tweeted about the crash at 11:10 a.m. The crash happened on 128th Street Southwest.

According to the sheriff’s office, two passenger vehicles and either a garbage or dump truck were involved. The three patients were transported to an area hospital.

The 500 to 800 blocks of 128th Street Southwest are expected to be closed for several hours as detectives investigate.

