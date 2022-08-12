ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bushnell House to Come Under Town Control

One of the oldest houses in Connecticut, the David Bushnell House at 121 South Main Street, may soon have new ownership: the Town of Westbrook. First Selectman John Hall told members of the Board of Selectmen (BOS) at an Aug. 9 meeting that Leighton Lee III, the current property owner, is willing to donate the historic building to the town.
WESTBROOK, CT
Register Citizen

CT state parks reach parking capacity, close to new visitors

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Several state parks have closed to new visitors Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park, located in New Fairfield, was the first to close around 11:40 a.m., officials...
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

$600K Received for Public Safety Facility Study

A new public safety facility is one step closer to reality after the State Bonding Commission voted to approve $600,000 for evaluation of suitable locations. According to a press release issued by Mayor Joseph Carfora, said that a new public safety facility would upgrade infrastructure for the town’s first responders.
EAST HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Popular coffee shop opens second Shelton location downtown

SHELTON — Coffee lovers now have more options downtown. Common Grounds Specialty Coffee House, which has been a staple on Bridgeport Avenue for the past three years, has opened its second Shelton location on the first floor of the new five-story apartment building at 502 Howe Ave., former home of Webster Bank.
SHELTON, CT
milfordmirror.com

Opinion: A mighty New Haven industrial corridor is reduced to weeds

Since its founding in 1638, New Haven has been shaped by over 380 years of history along its streets, river fronts, and harbor. This heritage is reflected in historic districts that are documented and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. One of these, the River Street National Historic District, is the site of industries that made New Haven a thriving manufacturing center between the Civil War and World War I. River Street is one of the last industrial historic districts in New Haven and represents an era when city workers sent their products worldwide.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Fire on Mill River St. in New Haven under investigation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven firefighters responded to a fire on Mill River Street Saturday night. According to the New Haven Fire Department, three people were taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital to be evaluated and treated for injuries from the fire at 29 Mill River Street which began around 8 p.m. One had […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Billiards Bar Liquor Permit Suspended

The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) has suspended the liquor permit for BullsEye Billiards & Bar following a fatal shooting in the early morning hours of Aug. 6. DCP Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull signed a summary suspension of the permit on Aug. 9. With the suspension, the bar must remain closed until further notice. It voluntarily closed its doors immediately following the shooting.
EAST HAVEN, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Moses Wheeler: Legendary Housatonic Ferryman

Before the bridge bearing his name carried cars and trucks over the Housatonic River, Moses Wheeler carried passengers across the same stretch of water as the operator of the first ferry from Stratford to Milford—over 350 years ago. Providing a crucial transportation service, the Wheeler family continued to operate the ferry in southwestern Connecticut for three generations.
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Fire Destroys Million Dollar House in Litchfield

A fire destroyed a million dollar house in Litchfield on Saturday afternoon. Fire officials said the fire was at an unoccupied home on North Lake Street. When fire crews arrived, they said the fire was well involved and firefighters were faced with heavy fire. Mutual aid was brought in to...
LITCHFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Dead in Cheshire Crash

One person has died after a crash in Cheshire early Sunday morning. Officers were called to Diamond Hill Road and South Meriden Road around 5 a.m. after getting a report of a single-vehicle crash. When police arrived, they said the driver and only occupant of the vehicle had died from...
CHESHIRE, CT
Eyewitness News

Metro-North service delayed after person struck by train in Bridgeport

(WFSB) - Metro-North train service was delayed Saturday morning after a person was hit by a train. Officials said a person fell onto the tracks at the Bridgeport train station and was struck. It happened around 9:13 a.m. Service was suspended, but has started up again. Bridgeport Fire, Bridgeport Police,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Deadly crash in Cheshire leads to road closure

CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) – One person is dead after a crash in Cheshire Sunday morning. Authorities said the crash happened in the area of Diamond Hill Road and South Meriden Road. Police responded to the one vehicle crash around 5:03 a.m. Officers said the driver was the lone occupant....
CHESHIRE, CT
WTNH

Man killed during head-on crash in Windham

WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) – A Willimantic man has died following a crash in Windham on Saturday evening. State police said the crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Windham Road. According to state police, a Mercedes with two occupants was traveling southbound on Windham Road when it was struck head-on by a Toyota. The driver […]
WINDHAM, CT
NBC Connecticut

Three Injured After Fire Breaks Out at New Haven Home

Three people have been left without a place to call home after a fire. It happened around 7:45 Saturday evening on Mill River Street. Crews had been called there initially after receiving multiple calls that a fire broke out at one of the residences. Firefighters worked quickly to contain the...
NEW HAVEN, CT

