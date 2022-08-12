Read full article on original website
zip06.com
Bushnell House to Come Under Town Control
One of the oldest houses in Connecticut, the David Bushnell House at 121 South Main Street, may soon have new ownership: the Town of Westbrook. First Selectman John Hall told members of the Board of Selectmen (BOS) at an Aug. 9 meeting that Leighton Lee III, the current property owner, is willing to donate the historic building to the town.
Register Citizen
CT state parks reach parking capacity, close to new visitors
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Several state parks have closed to new visitors Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park, located in New Fairfield, was the first to close around 11:40 a.m., officials...
Local train stations are gateways to CT towns. How welcoming is yours?
Every train journey, whether a cross-country adventure on Amtrak or a mundane daily commute on Metro-North, starts at a station. How nice is your town's?
zip06.com
$600K Received for Public Safety Facility Study
A new public safety facility is one step closer to reality after the State Bonding Commission voted to approve $600,000 for evaluation of suitable locations. According to a press release issued by Mayor Joseph Carfora, said that a new public safety facility would upgrade infrastructure for the town’s first responders.
sheltonherald.com
Popular coffee shop opens second Shelton location downtown
SHELTON — Coffee lovers now have more options downtown. Common Grounds Specialty Coffee House, which has been a staple on Bridgeport Avenue for the past three years, has opened its second Shelton location on the first floor of the new five-story apartment building at 502 Howe Ave., former home of Webster Bank.
milfordmirror.com
Opinion: A mighty New Haven industrial corridor is reduced to weeds
Since its founding in 1638, New Haven has been shaped by over 380 years of history along its streets, river fronts, and harbor. This heritage is reflected in historic districts that are documented and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. One of these, the River Street National Historic District, is the site of industries that made New Haven a thriving manufacturing center between the Civil War and World War I. River Street is one of the last industrial historic districts in New Haven and represents an era when city workers sent their products worldwide.
Fire on Mill River St. in New Haven under investigation
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven firefighters responded to a fire on Mill River Street Saturday night. According to the New Haven Fire Department, three people were taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital to be evaluated and treated for injuries from the fire at 29 Mill River Street which began around 8 p.m. One had […]
Multiple fire departments battle Litchfield house fire
Eight fire departments responded to a large house fire in Litchfield on Saturday.
zip06.com
Billiards Bar Liquor Permit Suspended
The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) has suspended the liquor permit for BullsEye Billiards & Bar following a fatal shooting in the early morning hours of Aug. 6. DCP Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull signed a summary suspension of the permit on Aug. 9. With the suspension, the bar must remain closed until further notice. It voluntarily closed its doors immediately following the shooting.
connecticuthistory.org
Moses Wheeler: Legendary Housatonic Ferryman
Before the bridge bearing his name carried cars and trucks over the Housatonic River, Moses Wheeler carried passengers across the same stretch of water as the operator of the first ferry from Stratford to Milford—over 350 years ago. Providing a crucial transportation service, the Wheeler family continued to operate the ferry in southwestern Connecticut for three generations.
Artifacts found on Connecticut farm reveal stories of English colonial life — a photo essay
The mysteries of life in Connecticut as an English colony is continuing to be unearthed at a 17th century farm in South Glastonbury. The Hollister Farm in South Glastonbury started being investigated back in 2013. Over the last decade, the use of ground penetrating radar has shown artifacts lost to time.
NBC Connecticut
Fire Destroys Million Dollar House in Litchfield
A fire destroyed a million dollar house in Litchfield on Saturday afternoon. Fire officials said the fire was at an unoccupied home on North Lake Street. When fire crews arrived, they said the fire was well involved and firefighters were faced with heavy fire. Mutual aid was brought in to...
Register Citizen
‘Adored’: Durham family mourns 17-year-old killed in Middlefield crash
DURHAM — A Durham family is mourning the loss of their son and brother, killed Wednesday in a crash in Middlefield. Noah Ram, 17, was a young man of uncommon talent and dedication, according to an obituary issued Friday by Christine Foster, a friend of the family. To meet...
wiltonbulletin.com
Sleeping Giant among four CT parks to close Saturday after reaching capacity
HAMDEN — Four state parks have closed Saturday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Millers Pond State Park in Haddam was the first to close for the day around 9:27 a.m., officials said. Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield was next around 10:41...
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead in Cheshire Crash
One person has died after a crash in Cheshire early Sunday morning. Officers were called to Diamond Hill Road and South Meriden Road around 5 a.m. after getting a report of a single-vehicle crash. When police arrived, they said the driver and only occupant of the vehicle had died from...
Eyewitness News
Metro-North service delayed after person struck by train in Bridgeport
(WFSB) - Metro-North train service was delayed Saturday morning after a person was hit by a train. Officials said a person fell onto the tracks at the Bridgeport train station and was struck. It happened around 9:13 a.m. Service was suspended, but has started up again. Bridgeport Fire, Bridgeport Police,...
Deal near to preserve Deer Lake in Killingworth as open space
The Boy Scouts’ Connecticut Yankee Council is finalizing a deal to sell the property to nonprofit Pathfinders, Inc., which would preserve it.
Eyewitness News
Deadly crash in Cheshire leads to road closure
CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) – One person is dead after a crash in Cheshire Sunday morning. Authorities said the crash happened in the area of Diamond Hill Road and South Meriden Road. Police responded to the one vehicle crash around 5:03 a.m. Officers said the driver was the lone occupant....
Man killed during head-on crash in Windham
WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) – A Willimantic man has died following a crash in Windham on Saturday evening. State police said the crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Windham Road. According to state police, a Mercedes with two occupants was traveling southbound on Windham Road when it was struck head-on by a Toyota. The driver […]
NBC Connecticut
Three Injured After Fire Breaks Out at New Haven Home
Three people have been left without a place to call home after a fire. It happened around 7:45 Saturday evening on Mill River Street. Crews had been called there initially after receiving multiple calls that a fire broke out at one of the residences. Firefighters worked quickly to contain the...
