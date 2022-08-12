Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
Related
Report: Durham police responses times are worsening from previous year
Durham, N.C. — A quarterly report released Monday by the city of Durham shows that the police force's response time continues to worsen. Police have failed to meet the city's goal of responding to the public's 911 calls promptly in a majority of cases, according to the report. The...
Police investigate Durham shooting
Durham, N.C. — There was a heavy police presence on Saturday night in Durham after a reported shooting. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived at the scene on the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road around 11 p.m. to find police tape up and several Durham officers and police vehicles in the area.
Man rushed to hospital from Durham shooting
Durham, N.C. — A man was shot on Saturday night in Durham. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived at the scene on the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road around 11:30 p.m. to find police tape up and several Durham officers and police vehicles in the area. On Sunday...
cbs17
1 seriously injured in Durham shooting: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday night. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers say they responded to a shooting at the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road. When they got to the scene,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man crashes into outdoor seating area of Raleigh restaurant
Raleigh, N.C. — A man accidentally drove his vehicle onto the outdoor seating area of a Raleigh restaurant on Monday. Raleigh police said a 70-year-old man hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and crashed into the outdoor deck of Rudino’s Sports Corner at Olde Raleigh Village Shopping Center.
Police: 6 young people shot at Raleigh night club
RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six young people were shot when a fight occurred at a night club in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. The Raleigh Police Department told WNCN it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night […]
cbs17
Driver crashes car through Raleigh restaurant’s outdoor deck, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver plowed his car through a Raleigh restaurant’s outdoor deck Monday afternoon, police said. The incident happened just after 4:50 p.m. at the corner of Duraleigh and Edwards Mill roads, according to Raleigh police. A Toyota driven by a 70-year-old man smashed through...
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Police have arrested a driver after a woman was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the 4400 block of Capital Boulevard around 7:15 a.m., where Dianna Marie Bass standing on the shoulder was hit by a car. Police said the car left the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
$100K reward offered in slaying of North Carolina deputy
RALEIGH, N.C. — A $100,000 reward is being offered in the case of a sheriff’s deputy found fatally shot along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina last week. “Horrified” by a string of shootings that have injured and killed several deputies in the state in recent weeks, the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association announced the reward Monday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the killing of Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd. The 48-year-old K-9 officer had been with the office for 13 years. Byrd joined the sheriff’s office as a detention officer in 2009 and was sworn in as a deputy in 2018, according to the sheriff’s office.
cbs17
Suspect vehicle photos released, $100K reward offered in Wake deputy murder
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association is offering $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the shooting death of a Wake County sheriff’s deputy. Wake County deputy Ned Byrd died of his wounds after being...
cbs17
‘Could have shot the clerk, but chose not to’: warrant details accounts of Durham man’s armed gas station robberies
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On July 18 the Durham Police Department arrested 29-year-old Christian Davis for six armed robberies that took place throughout the city earlier in the month. On Monday, CBS 17 acquired the warrant that detailed three of those robberies, including one off of Guess Road, where...
Alcohol to-go: Social district opens Monday in downtown Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — New drinking rules take effect Monday in downtown Raleigh. Raleigh's social district opens at 11 a.m., allowing people to stroll the streets with open-container alcoholic drinks sold by licensed restaurants and bars. The social district encompasses Fayetteville Street from the State Capitol to the Duke Energy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Drivers: Prepare for overnight I-440 closures in southwest Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Drivers traveling at night on Interstate 440 in southwest Raleigh should prepare for what could be a month of closures between Jones Franklin Road and Western Boulevard. I-440 W closing Monday, Aug. 15. Beginning Monday at 9 p.m., the state Department of Transportation will close one...
FedEx driver arrested for stealing tortoise from NC home, deputies say
A FedEx delivery driver is in custody for stealing a tortoise on Aug. 4, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Police: 2 dead after SUV crashes into N. Carolina restaurant
WILSON, N.C. — A sport utility vehicle crashed into a North Carolina fast-food restaurant on Sunday, killing two sibling customers, police said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at about 9:45 a.m. at a Hardee’s restaurant in the city of Wilson, around 40 miles (65 kilometers) east of the state capital, Raleigh.
21-year-old arrested in Raleigh deadly hit-and-run
Raleigh police have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run that took place on Sunday.
NC man gets in high-speed chase with deputies, police while an infant was in the car
A Burlington man is facing numerous charges after leading police and deputies in a high-speed chase with an infant in his vehicle on Friday, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.
cbs17
Search warrant executed after human remains found in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A search warrant was executed Aug. 7 after police found human remains on a property in Durham in July. On July 7, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office was informed of human remains and a shotgun located in the 700 block of Orange Factory Road. Patrol Officers confirmed that the remains were human and contacted the Criminal Investigations Division.
WRAL
Man has serious injuries from late-night shooting in Durham
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Man has serious injuries from late-night shooting in Durham. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived at the scene on Chapel Hill Road in Durham overnight...
WRAL
Large police presence blocks Hodges Street in northwest Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence has blocked Hodges Street in northwest Raleigh Friday night. Crews on scene said they could see multiple police and EMS vehicles along Hodges Street and Paula Street. WRAL News is working to gather more information.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
62K+
Followers
67K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 1