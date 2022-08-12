ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

Police investigate Durham shooting

Durham, N.C. — There was a heavy police presence on Saturday night in Durham after a reported shooting. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived at the scene on the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road around 11 p.m. to find police tape up and several Durham officers and police vehicles in the area.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Man rushed to hospital from Durham shooting

Durham, N.C. — A man was shot on Saturday night in Durham. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived at the scene on the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road around 11:30 p.m. to find police tape up and several Durham officers and police vehicles in the area. On Sunday...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

1 seriously injured in Durham shooting: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday night. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers say they responded to a shooting at the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road. When they got to the scene,...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Man crashes into outdoor seating area of Raleigh restaurant

Raleigh, N.C. — A man accidentally drove his vehicle onto the outdoor seating area of a Raleigh restaurant on Monday. Raleigh police said a 70-year-old man hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and crashed into the outdoor deck of Rudino’s Sports Corner at Olde Raleigh Village Shopping Center.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Police: 6 young people shot at Raleigh night club

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six young people were shot when a fight occurred at a night club in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. The Raleigh Police Department told WNCN it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night […]
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Police have arrested a driver after a woman was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the 4400 block of Capital Boulevard around 7:15 a.m., where Dianna Marie Bass standing on the shoulder was hit by a car. Police said the car left the scene.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Durham Police#Square Mile#Violent Crime#The Ez Mart#North Alston Avenue
WRAL News

$100K reward offered in slaying of North Carolina deputy

RALEIGH, N.C. — A $100,000 reward is being offered in the case of a sheriff’s deputy found fatally shot along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina last week. “Horrified” by a string of shootings that have injured and killed several deputies in the state in recent weeks, the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association announced the reward Monday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the killing of Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd. The 48-year-old K-9 officer had been with the office for 13 years. Byrd joined the sheriff’s office as a detention officer in 2009 and was sworn in as a deputy in 2018, according to the sheriff’s office.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Alcohol to-go: Social district opens Monday in downtown Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — New drinking rules take effect Monday in downtown Raleigh. Raleigh's social district opens at 11 a.m., allowing people to stroll the streets with open-container alcoholic drinks sold by licensed restaurants and bars. The social district encompasses Fayetteville Street from the State Capitol to the Duke Energy...
RALEIGH, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WRAL News

Police: 2 dead after SUV crashes into N. Carolina restaurant

WILSON, N.C. — A sport utility vehicle crashed into a North Carolina fast-food restaurant on Sunday, killing two sibling customers, police said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at about 9:45 a.m. at a Hardee’s restaurant in the city of Wilson, around 40 miles (65 kilometers) east of the state capital, Raleigh.
WILSON, NC
cbs17

Search warrant executed after human remains found in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A search warrant was executed Aug. 7 after police found human remains on a property in Durham in July. On July 7, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office was informed of human remains and a shotgun located in the 700 block of Orange Factory Road. Patrol Officers confirmed that the remains were human and contacted the Criminal Investigations Division.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Man has serious injuries from late-night shooting in Durham

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Man has serious injuries from late-night shooting in Durham. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived at the scene on Chapel Hill Road in Durham overnight...
DURHAM, NC
