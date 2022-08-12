Read full article on original website
Man dies after being shot in the head in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man, police say, was shot in the head and died in Wilmington Sunday night. New Castle County police say officers responded to a shooting on Monroe Street in Wilmington just before 10 p.m.They found a man who had been shot in the head.He was taken to the hospital where he died later.There's no word on any arrests at this time.
Teen fatally shot in the rib cage in Cecil B. Moore
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in the city’s Cecil B. Moore section. The incident happened on the 2000 block of North 22nd Street around 3:49 am Saturday. According to police, an 18-year-old young man was shot on the...
Motorcyclist, 19, killed after being rear-ended by SUV on I-195, cops say
A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a vehicle on Interstate 195 in Robbinsville on Sunday night, authorities said. Mohammad A. Abbas was riding west near milepost 5.7 at about 8:40 p.m. when an SUV driven by a 34-year-old Ringoes woman struck his motorcycle from behind, State Police said Monday.
More than a dozen shot, 3 dead, in rash of violent incidents in Philadelphia
A 15-year-old was among those killed and a pregnant woman was among those injured.
Authorities: 20-year-old man shot at Musikfest in Bethlehem over weekend
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot at Musikfest in Lehigh County on Saturday night, investigators confirmed Monday. The shooting sent people scrambling for cover at the festival in Bethlehem. Officers say the man was shot in the stomach and is in stable condition at the hospital. They are describing this as an isolated incident between two people. Witnesses told Eyewitness News they heard a gunshot just before 11 p.m. Saturday night."It was a bang that everybody could hear," Andrew Zachmeyer, an eyewitness, said. Zackmeyer was finishing his shift at the concession booth just before 11 p.m. on Saturday when he says a single gunshot shattered the celebration inside Musikfest in Bethlehem."We run out like here and everyone is yelling at us, 'Get back, get back,'" Zachmeyer said. It sent people running and hiding under tables. Musikfest reopened on Sunday at noon as planned, but additional security was present.
22-year-old Man Dies After Being Shot in Camden, NJ, Monday Night
A 22-year-old man has died after being shot Monday night in Camden. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says just after 11 PM, officers responded to the 2700 block of Federal Street for a ShotSpotter Activation. At the scene, cops found 22-year-old Lemuel Rodgers suffering from gunshot wounds. He was...
NJ man accused of killing acquaintance, dumping body by Pa. highway: report
Police have issued a warrant for a Trenton, N.J., man who is accused of killing another man and dumping his body along a highway in Bucks County. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Robert Christie, 36, was charged on Aug. 12 by police with criminal homicide, conspiracy, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, fleeing apprehension, and related offenses.
Man Charged In Murder-For-Hire Scheme In Atlantic City: Prosecutor
A 32-year-old man from Atlantic City has been charged in a murder-for-hire scheme, authorities said. Khalif S. Toombs has been charged with conspiracy, hiring someone to commit murder for payment or promise of a payment and weapons offenses, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. On Jan. 1, 2019, the...
Tip Leads To Arrest Of 3 In Atlantic City, Handgun Recovered
A tip about a man with a handgun led to the arrest of three people in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Thursday, Aug. 11, police conducted surveillance based on the tip. The arrests came during a series of drug sales, police said, resulting in these three suspects being charged:. Matthew...
Atlantic City, NJ, Police Try to ID Alleged Assault Suspect
Atlantic City Police are asking for help identifying a man wanted as a suspect in an assault investigation. Police have posted screenshots of a man shown in the crowd of what appears to be the Tidal Wave Music Fest held this past weekend on the beach in Atlantic City. The...
NJ Man Wanted For Killing Victim, Dumping Body On PA Highway: Report
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a New Jersey man wanted for killing another Garden State resident and dumping his body along a Pennsylvania highway, PennLive reports. Robert Christie, 36, of Trenton, was charged Friday, Aug. 12 with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with...
Man gets dragged by a car after he tried breaking into it in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after being dragged and run over by a West Philadelphia car. The incident happened on 50th and Haverford Avenue at approximately 9:37 am. According to police, a man in his 30’s tried to gain entry into a car. As he grabbed...
2 men shot after confrontation turns violent in Kensington
Philadelphia police say two men were shot when a man pulled out a gun in the middle of an argument in Kensington.
15-year-old Charged for Fatally Firing a Gun in Gloucester Twp., NJ
Authorities in Camden County have charged a 15-year-old for firing a gun earlier this week that killed a 14-year-old. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says Gloucester Township police officers were called to a home on Gable Court around lunchtime for a report of a person who had been shot. There,...
Juvenile Charged for Fatal Shooting of 14-Year-Old in Gloucester Township
GLOUCESTER TWP, NJ – A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday morning when another...
Atlantic City Police Seeking to Identify Suspect Wanted for Assault
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Police in Atlantic City are searching for a suspect wanted for...
‘Papa Smurf’ from Camden, NJ, Sentenced for Illegally Possessing a Weapon
A man known as "Papa Smurf" from Camden has been sentenced for illegally possessing a weapon. 38-year-old Anthony D. Parker, a.k.a. "Papa Smurf," was convicted at trial back in March on one count of being a felon in possession of a weapon. Parker has three previous convictions for illegally possessing...
Police trying to identify woman placed in 3-week coma after being hit by car in Lawncrest
Police are trying to identify a woman who has been in a coma for nearly three weeks after being hit by a car in Lawncrest. She is regaining consciousness but has limited brain function. Officials want to locate her loved ones.
Jail Time for Man Who Set Off Bomb at a Camden County NJ Gym
The man who exploded a homemade bomb at a workout facility in Camden County back in 2020 is headed to jail. The incident took place at Bellum Strength & Conditioning - G City Crossfit in Gloucester City in the early morning hours of August 28, 2020. Court documents say 40-year-old...
Teen charged with manslaughter in killing of 14-year-old
A 15-year-old boy was charged with manslaughter in a shooting that killed another teen this week in Gloucester Township, authorities said. Police were called to a reported shooting shortly before noon Monday at a residence on the unit block of Gable Court in the township, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins said in a news release.
