WMUR.com
Airplane debris falls from sky in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — A six-pound piece of metal fell from the sky in Maine. The debris hit the ground right outside the State Capitol building in Augusta on Friday. The Maine Public Safety Department said it was likely from a large plane flying overhead. No one was hurt and...
WMUR.com
New training program planned to attract paraprofessionals to New Hampshire schools
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — As students prepare to head back to school, several districts in New Hampshire are still looking to hire more help for their classrooms because of a statewide shortage of paraprofessionals. In an attempt to help address the shortage, the New Hampshire Department of Education is partnering...
WMUR.com
Drought in New Hampshire affecting local farmers in different ways
PEMBROKE, N.H. — Most of the state remains in moderate drought, with parts of southeastern New Hampshire experiencing severe drought conditions. Taking a walk around Donaghey Christmas Tree Farm in Pembroke, there are visible signs of drought just about everywhere you look. But their thousands of loyal customers won’t...
WMUR.com
Poll shows issue of abortion may motivate New Hampshire voters in fall
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A new poll from the St. Anselm College Survey Center shows the issue of abortion is motivating likely voters in New Hampshire. The poll of nearly 2,000 registered voters shows that when asked for their personal position on abortion, 71% identified as pro-choice, 25% described themselves as pro-life and 3% were unsure.
WMUR.com
How Granite Staters are changing spending habits as inflation persists
BEDFORD, N.H. — While gasoline prices go down, grocery prices continue to be a problem for many Granite Staters. The consumer price index rose 8.5% in July. "We've been trying to just tighten the budget a little bit. Make sure we're not overspending,” shopper Arthur Gavrin said. "More generic brands, we buy a little less at a time, trying to make sure things don't spoil or anything like that.”
WMUR.com
Video: Some beneficial rain possible this week in New Hampshire
After a beautiful weekend and Monday, it looks like the pleasant weather continues into Tuesday ahead of a "potential" for some beneficial rain. That will be followed by a warming trend at the end of the week and the upcoming weekend. A slight chance of an evening shower (mostly north)....
WMUR.com
Video: A comfy Sunday in the Granite State
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Comfortable weather conditions continue through Sunday and Monday. A tricky system may try to throw some beneficial rain in our direction by midweek. Temperatures will stay seasonable, with a warming trend by next weekend. A mostly sunny sky will be in place over much of New...
WMUR.com
Poll shows emerging GOP frontrunners in New Hampshire's 1st District, open race in 2nd
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A new poll from the St. Anselm College Survey Center shows two candidates breaking away from the pack in the Republican primary to take on U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District, while the Republican primary in the 2nd District remains up for grabs.
WMUR.com
Home heating oil prices set to skyrocket in winter
Granite State homeowners prepare for a rise in oil prices before the end of 2022. Oil prices are around $6 per gallon, which will increase by the end of the year to $8 or $9 per gallon. More than 40% of New Hampshire homes rely on fuel oil as their...
