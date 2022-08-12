BEDFORD, N.H. — While gasoline prices go down, grocery prices continue to be a problem for many Granite Staters. The consumer price index rose 8.5% in July. "We've been trying to just tighten the budget a little bit. Make sure we're not overspending,” shopper Arthur Gavrin said. "More generic brands, we buy a little less at a time, trying to make sure things don't spoil or anything like that.”

