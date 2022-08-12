ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

Airplane debris falls from sky in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine — A six-pound piece of metal fell from the sky in Maine. The debris hit the ground right outside the State Capitol building in Augusta on Friday. The Maine Public Safety Department said it was likely from a large plane flying overhead. No one was hurt and...
AUGUSTA, ME
WMUR.com

Drought in New Hampshire affecting local farmers in different ways

PEMBROKE, N.H. — Most of the state remains in moderate drought, with parts of southeastern New Hampshire experiencing severe drought conditions. Taking a walk around Donaghey Christmas Tree Farm in Pembroke, there are visible signs of drought just about everywhere you look. But their thousands of loyal customers won’t...
PEMBROKE, NH
WMUR.com

Poll shows issue of abortion may motivate New Hampshire voters in fall

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A new poll from the St. Anselm College Survey Center shows the issue of abortion is motivating likely voters in New Hampshire. The poll of nearly 2,000 registered voters shows that when asked for their personal position on abortion, 71% identified as pro-choice, 25% described themselves as pro-life and 3% were unsure.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Health
State
California State
Local
Maine Government
State
Florida State
Local
Maine COVID-19 Vaccines
WMUR.com

How Granite Staters are changing spending habits as inflation persists

BEDFORD, N.H. — While gasoline prices go down, grocery prices continue to be a problem for many Granite Staters. The consumer price index rose 8.5% in July. "We've been trying to just tighten the budget a little bit. Make sure we're not overspending,” shopper Arthur Gavrin said. "More generic brands, we buy a little less at a time, trying to make sure things don't spoil or anything like that.”
BEDFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Video: Some beneficial rain possible this week in New Hampshire

After a beautiful weekend and Monday, it looks like the pleasant weather continues into Tuesday ahead of a "potential" for some beneficial rain. That will be followed by a warming trend at the end of the week and the upcoming weekend. A slight chance of an evening shower (mostly north)....
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: A comfy Sunday in the Granite State

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Comfortable weather conditions continue through Sunday and Monday. A tricky system may try to throw some beneficial rain in our direction by midweek. Temperatures will stay seasonable, with a warming trend by next weekend. A mostly sunny sky will be in place over much of New...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Linus Monkeypox#Pox#Diseases#General Health#The Maine Cdc
WMUR.com

Home heating oil prices set to skyrocket in winter

Granite State homeowners prepare for a rise in oil prices before the end of 2022. Oil prices are around $6 per gallon, which will increase by the end of the year to $8 or $9 per gallon. More than 40% of New Hampshire homes rely on fuel oil as their...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy