Rochester, MN

cannonfallsbeacon.com

Aaron Soule resigns as Randolph AD

Randolph Activities Director/Assistant High School Principal Aaron Soule announced his resignation this past week, effective Wednesday, Aug. 10. Soule is taking a position with the Lakeville school district where he will be in charge of activities for all three Lakeville middle schools. He and his family live in Lakeville and his children attend Lakeville schools.
RANDOLPH, MN
KAAL-TV

Honkers crushed in season finale, 13-5, at Eau Claire

(ABC 6 News) -- Saturday night was the final Northwoods League baseball game of the year for the Rochester Honkers. After beating the Eau Claire Express at home Friday night, the Honkers went to the Express' field to try for one last win. Things went well in the first inning after Rochester reached home plate first off Brendan O'Sullivan's RBI single.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
KAAL-TV

Austin boy in finals of Kids Mullet Championships

(ABC 6 News) - It's business in the front and a party in the back for an Austin boy. Callen Steinbrink, is rocking his mullet, and he has his whole family supporting him. He's competing this year in the USA Mullet Championships Kids Division - and he's made it to the finals!
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

Listos Preschool holds Butterfly Festival celebration and fundraiser

(ABC 6 News) - After a fire destroyed the home to Listo's preschool back in April - the Spanish immersion school is fundraising, and celebrating culture with a butterfly festival and social. While the Monarch Butterfly is certainly a beautiful thing to look at, it is much more than that....
ROCHESTER, MN
rochestermn.gov

City of Rochester - News & Announcements

ROCHESTER, MN – The Fairgrounds Park & Ride will be closed August 18 & 19 for the Gold Rush. Parkers should use the RCTC Park & Ride on the campus of Rochester Community and Technical College for the week. Route 560X will be rerouted to RCTC Park & Ride, keeping the published schedule. Route 306 will not stop at the Park and Ride lot. Route 250X will continue as scheduled at RCTC.
KAAL-TV

Mural Grant program available to downtown Rochester businesses, properties

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA) announced a new Mural Grant program available to downtown businesses and properties. The program offers business and property owners the opportunity to receive up to $5,000 in matching funds for a mural on a public-facing exterior facade. The Mural Grant Program...
ROCHESTER, MN
Eric Larson
KAAL-TV

Edgewater Park celebrates 100 years

(ABC 6 News) - On August 13th, 1922, Edgewater Park opened in Albert Lea. Now, in 2022 the park is celebrating its 100th birthday. Saturday, the city of Albert Lea celebrated the park's birthday. What started out as just a few picnic tables on the shores of Fountain Lake, now, 100 years later is an over 60 acre park for everyone to enjoy. Burt Skinner helped create the park with the vision of everyone in the community enjoying its beauty and time spent with friends and family.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Beautiful Sunflower Fields to Explore Around Minnesota

I've been seeing tons of pictures from friends on Facebook exploring the sunflower fields around Minnesota. We are at the peak of sunflower season which, according to The Boutique Adventurer, is August and September. Last summer wasn't a super great year for sunflowers because of the drought but this summer...
FARMINGTON, MN
KAAL-TV

'We Choose Us' holds People's Democracy Summit in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) - A People's Democracy Summit was held in Rochester Sunday afternoon. The event was hosted by We Choose Us, a campaign for multiracial democracy in Minnesota, which launched just last Sunday in Rochester. These summits aim to have smaller, more intimate community conversations about building a multiracial...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Man Accidently Shoots Himself at Rochester Area Shooting Range

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says a man accidentally shot himself in the hand over the weekend. Lt. Lee Rossman says the 44-year-old man told deputies he and a friend were at the Southeast Minnesota Sportsman’s Club Sunday afternoon. The man said he was firing a .22 caliber rifle that he was unfamiliar with when he lost track of his right hand placement and put his right pointer finger at the end of the barrel and fired a round.
ROCHESTER, MN
katyflint.com

The #1 Guide to Ice Cream Shops in Iowa

I have a saying….”Ice Cream never lets me down!”. And when I say that ice cream shops in Iowa never let me down, it’s a fact! As someone who has a gluten allergy, I have to forgo cookies, muffins, donuts, and other baked goods on regular basis. But…when we are out exploring, I can always eat ice cream! 😉 Thankfully, Iowa is full of numerous amazing ice cream shops to enjoy! We’ve spent the last several years visiting a lot of them, so of course we had to put together the #1 Guide to Ice Cream Shops in Iowa!
IOWA STATE

