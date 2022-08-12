ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID-19

By Field Level Media
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19, head coach Kevin O'Connell said Friday.

The team sent Cousins home from training camp on Thursday with an undisclosed illness.

Cousins, who missed a game late last season after a positive test, will not play in Sunday's preseason opener at Las Vegas.

Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion are competing for the backup role. Both figure to see plenty of action against the Raiders.

Cousins, who turns 34 on Aug. 19, is entering his fifth season with the Vikings and 11th overall. He passed for 4,221 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 16 games last season.

Overall, he has thrown for 32,593 yards, 223 touchdowns and 91 picks in 125 games (120 starts) with Washington (2012-17) and Minnesota.

The NFL stopped its COVID-19 protocol in March but still follows CDC guidelines that call for five days in isolation after a positive test.

--Field Level Media

