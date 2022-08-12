NFL: Minnesota Vikings Training Camp

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tom Brady Admitted 1 'Very Difficult' Issue In His Marriage
With Tom Brady taking an extended absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many have been speculating about the reason for it. While Brady and his family are reportedly doing OK health-wise, the reason for his departure could still be related to his loved ones. Perhaps the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos
Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week. The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos. "FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video
New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
Skip Bayless Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Panthers Debut
On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield led the Panthers on a 13-play, 54-yard drive that was capped off by a Zane Gonzalez field goal. During the Panthers' first series, Mayfield completed four of his seven pass...
J.J. Watt feels like 'a wimp' after bathroom drama at home
J.J. Watt had an unwanted guest in his bathroom Saturday morning. The Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman is ready to handle anything and everything on the field. What he wasn’t about to handle, touch or get near was the “baby rattlesnake” curled up in the corner of one of the bathrooms at his home.
Half-brother of Vikings star Dalvin Cook charged with murder
The Miami-Herald confirmed through the 18-year-old's mother that he is Dalvin Cook's half-brother.
Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job
Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin's Bold Prediction
Are the Dallas Cowboys facing a potential dynasty team within their own division?. One Cowboys legend believes so. Former Cowboys great Michael Irvin believes the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles could be a dynasty in the making. Fans aren't completely buying in, though. "The last time Michael Irvin had us in a...
Look: Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Made Big Appearance Change
Aaron Rodgers showed up to the Green Bay Packers' first preseason game this weekend with quite the facial hair look. The MVP quarterback was rocking a mustache and some long hair as he strutted into the locker room. Rodgers' look went viral:. The mustache is gone, though. According to reports...
Legendary Chiefs QB enters hospice care
Legendary Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson, 87, has entered hospice care. KMBC-TV, the Kansas City-based station where Dawson broke into broadcasting, revealed the news on Friday via confirmation through his wife, Linda. Dawson was originally a first-round pick (No. 5 overall) of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1957 NFL...
Steelers Player Exits Preseason Game, Carted Off Field With Potential Injury
We have concerning news to share out of Pittsburgh. A Steelers player was carted off the field with an injury during tonight's preseason game. Steelers safety Karl Joseph exited tonight's preseason game vs. the Seattle Seahawks with a potentially serious injury. Early on in the preseason exhibition, Joseph was seen...
Soldier Field looks borderline unsafe for Patrick Mahomes and Justin Fields
The Soldier Field turf is does not look safe to play on ahead of the Chicago Bears’ first preseason game of the summer vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. The only thing worse than the Chicago Bears football team is the state of the “grass” at Soldier Field.
NFL star AJ Dillon grabbed by police officer at Man City game
Green Bay police have said that they are conducting an internal investigation after a video showed Packers running back AJ Dillon being shoved by one of their officers. This clip shows the NFL star greeting fans in the end zone at Lambeau Field before a police officer yanks the back of his shirt and shoves him.
Ben Roethlisberger reacts to Kenny Pickett, Steelers QBs’ big game vs. Seahawks
Ben Roethlisberger couldn’t hide his excitement about the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers after Kenny Pickett and the rest of the quarterback group showed up big time against the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers won their first preseason game for 2022 against the Seahawks 32-25, with Pickett, Mason Rudolph and...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Not Happy With NFL: Fans React
The NFL's preseason got fully underway this weekend, with teams from across the league beginning their 2022 campaigns. Not everyone got to watch the games they wanted, though. Legendary NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. sounded off on the league's blackout rules this weekend. It looks like Dale Jr. wasn't able...
Antonio Brown has message for Jerry Jones
Antonio Brown is offering more sunshine and rainbows this week. The notorious former NFL star spoke recently with TMZ Sports and shared a message for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, whose team has recently run into some trouble at the wide receiver position. “Tell Jerry Jones to call me,” said...
NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Message For Tom Brady
Tom Brady is currently away from the Buccaneers, taking an extended leave before the start of the regular season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly miss 10 or so days of training camp and preseason games. It's unclear why Brady is taking this leave, though it's expected that it...
Packers Star AJ Dillon Shoved By Cop At Lambeau, Police Launch Internal Review
A cop forcefully grabbed Green Bay Packers star AJ Dillon and shoved him in the back during a soccer game at Lambeau Field this weekend ... and now, police say they've launched an internal review into the matter. The incident happened on Saturday -- when during a weather delay at...
Baker Mayfield sharp in Carolina Panthers preseason debut
Former Oklahoma Sooners QB Baker Mayfield has finally made his debut for the Carolina Panthers. The 2017 Heisman winner was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Panthers back in July. After head coach Matt Rhule said that he would start the first preseason game of the season, social media...
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
