ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Comments / 28

Tl Cooper
2d ago

in order to keep this beach clean and well managed, they will have systems and procedures in place like any other beach like Ocean City. it was a pristine beach before. The children need to be taught by their elders how to treat things and places. They don't raise themselves, and IF they do, then it's the villages fault and responsibility as to why.

Reply
6
Lea Phillip
2d ago

I haven’t been there seance I was a little girl my mother would take us kids there for fun in the summer. I hope if it change it’s for the better so other family’s can enjoy 😀

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in Maryland

- When it comes to Maryland's hot dog culture, we have some recommendations. This article will cover Curtis' Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland, Pip's Dock Street Dogs in Annapolis, and Ann's Dari-Crème in Glen Burnie. Curtis’ Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland. If you are looking for...
CUMBERLAND, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Sculpture of Harriet Tubman by Baltimore artist Joyce J. Scott to be displayed at Banneker-Douglas Museum starting Sept. 1

A sculpture of Maryland abolitionist Harriet Tubman will be displayed outside of the Banneker-Douglas Museum in Annapolis, starting Sept. 1. The sculpture, created by Baltimore artist Joyce J. Scott, is titled “Araminta with Rifle and Vévé.” It will be on display at the museum from Sept. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WBOC

Record Setting Prize Won at White Marlin Open

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) - An angler got a record setting prize at the White Marlon Open in Ocean City. Jeremy Duffie of Bethesda, Maryland, landed the winning fish earning more than $4.5 million. Duffie, reeled in a 77.5-pound (35.2-kilogram) white marlin on Friday's final day of the open while...
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annapolis, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Annapolis, MD
Lifestyle
City
Annapolis, MD
aclu-md.org

New Legal Filing Defends the Education Rights of Children in Baltimore, Calls for Maryland to Finally Realize Structural Equity in School Funding

On Friday August 12, 2022, to ensure the right to education is protected for all students, the Legal Defense Fund, ACLU of Maryland, and BakerHostetler filed a motion for summary judgment on behalf of children in Baltimore City Public Schools in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City seeking a summary judgment from the Court against the Maryland State Board of Education for its chronic and continued failure to provide constitutionally adequate educational opportunities to students. Additionally, plaintiffs are seeking further relief under the previously enacted consent decree to bring the state into compliance with obligations required by the state constitution.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

2 Maryland Filmmakers Die in Delaware Crash

BALTIMORE (AP) - Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Buckley
Person
Duke Ellington
Person
Boyd Rutherford
Person
James Brown
Bay Net

Lt. Gov. Celebrates Acquisition Of Property Adjacent To Carr’s, Sparrow’s Beach

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Lieutenant Governor Boyd K. Rutherford yesterday celebrated the acquisition of a 5.17-acre parcel known as Elktonia Beach, which is connected to the historic Black beaches, Carr’s Beach and Sparrow’s Beach. In March, Governor Hogan announced the state’s investment of more than $4.8 million for the acquisition, which sets in motion the development of a heritage community park dedicated to preserving the legacy of the once popular resorts that served the Black community during segregation.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
mymcmedia.org

Blair Will Ask for Recount Tuesday in Race for County Executive

David Blair, who lost to incumbent Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich by only 35 votes, will submit a petition for a recount in that race Tuesday at noon, Blair’s communication director told MyMCM. Once that petition is received, the county board of elections will begin recounting votes in two...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
PennLive.com

Two Md. filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash

BALTIMORE — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Black People#Travel Guide#Beaches#Black Beach#Eminent Domain#Historic Black#Black Americans#Carr S Beach
talbotspy.org

Letter to Editor: Johnny’s Move to the Far Right

With recent decisions by the Supreme Court, state legislatures will have unfettered power to resolve contentious issues including abortion and guns safety. Because of this, elections to Maryland’s state legislature now matter profoundly to our way of life. We need to look past the happy news about our state legislators’ presence at community events to what they are actually doing and how they are voting in Annapolis. Now more than ever. The stakes are way too high in the post-January 6th and post-Roe v Wade world not to.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you like to go out with your family or friends from time to time, and enjoy a nice steak together then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you love good food. All of these steakhouses are highly-praised by locals and are known to serve only high-quality food. Are you curious to see if you favorite steakhouses are on this list? Continue to read to find out.
VIRGINIA STATE
wnav.com

UPDATE: Signing Ceremony to Acquire Elktonia/Carr’s Beach to City to Take Place 10 A.M.

The City of Annapolis and Blacks of the Chesapeake Foundation are co-hosting a property deed transfer ceremony, in partnership with federal and state officials, Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture, The Conservation Fund, and Chesapeake Conservancy will host a signing ceremony at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, to complete the land acquisition of a 5.17-acre waterfront parcel important to Black history, culture, and heritage in Annapolis. The property was part of a larger beach-front enterprise owned and operated by the Carr Family from 1926 to the late 1960s.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

City officials are trying to address the lifeguard shortage at Baltimore's pools

BALTIMORE -- A nationwide lifeguard shortage is affecting about a third of the country's public pools, including some right here in Baltimore.The city's Department of Recreation and Parks has been trying to work around the issue this summer.But officials are warning of the dangers that come with it."It affects our capacities," Deputy Director of Recreation Karen Jordan said.While some pools and splash pads have closed completely, others have been forced to operate at restricted hours."We allow a number of swimmers according to our number of lifeguards that we have," Jordan said.She said the reason for this is to ensure the...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
foxbaltimore.com

Fresh seafood on the Chesapeake Bay

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's crab season in Maryland and Salerno's has fresh seafood options. Owner Bruce Reamer and Sous Chef Garcia Langston shares what we can expect.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Rosa Mexicano follows DC closing with Pentagon City opening

New York-based Rosa Mexicano will bring its frozen pomegranate margaritas and authentic Mexican menu to Pentagon City in Virginia’s Arlington County this fall. Rosa Mexicano will open a 4,200-square-foot restaurant with outdoor patio at Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, next to Zara by the South Hayes Street entrance. It replaces the former Sugar Factory restaurant.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
wypr.org

"The Great Patapsco Flood of 1868"

On July 24, 1868, a massive storm caused terrible flooding along the Patapsco River Valley, including the mill town of Ellicott City. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Spotted lanternfly population growing exponentially in Maryland

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Some Maryland counties have found themselves under attack by an invasive species that has grown exponentially over the years. The spotted lanternfly has showed up in huge numbers this summer, swarming forests and people's homes. The spotted lanternfly's first discovery in Maryland was in 2018,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy