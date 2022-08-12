Read full article on original website
Some Bozo At Glacier National Park Tries His Hardest To Get Railroaded By A Bighorn Sheep
The straight up stupidity of some people is truly unbelievable. You would think that the three bison attacks in one week at Yellowstone National Park would be enough for people to finally think to themselves:. “Hmm, I probably should keep my distance from these creatures like the park says to.”
Bison Takes A Run At Car In Yellowstone National Park
Bison attacks have become very common at Yellowstone National Park here recently. In fact, three people were gored by bison at the park in the span of only a week, and there’s been a few others that have occurred this year as well, including one woman who was paralyzed after getting tossed up in the air by one of the creatures.
The least-visited national parks in the United States
The least-visited of the United States' 63 national parks offer wild, expansive scenery with a lot fewer people.
Yellowstone Tourists Flirt With Death By Taking Pictures Dangerously Close To A Hot Spring
It’s no secret that people visit Yellowstone National Park year in and year out to witness the breathtaking views that you typically won’t find anywhere else in the country, while also experiencing wildlife like they’ve never seen before. Of course, you have your bozos that think everything...
WATCH: Bull Elk Charges Into Crowd of Yellowstone National Park Tourists, Gores Man
What’s the number one rule when visiting Yellowstone National Park? Say it with me: do not approach the elk. Or the moose. Or the bison, or the bears, or the wolves. National Park safety rules state that you should stay 100 yards away from bears and 25 yards away from all other wildlife. In a throwback video from the Instagram page Tourons of Yellowstone, a group of tourists most definitely did not stay 25 yards back from two elk.
Hungry Grizzly Bear Charges After Mountain Goat Herd Past Group of Stunned Hikers: VIDEO
Sometimes you go outdoors and the outdoors comes right at you. A hungry grizzly bear excited hikers as it chased mountain goats at Glacier National Park. When you visit a national park, seeing the wildlife live their natural lives is one of the best parts about it! However, wildlife can get a little too close at times.
Yellowstone Hiker Freezes When Giant Grizzly Bear Sneaks up Beside Him Off-Trail: VIDEO
What would you do if you came face-to-face with one of the world’s most dangerous creatures? This Yellowstone hiker was the perfect example of how to respond if you find yourself front and center with a grizzly bear. Stan Mills was enjoying his day at the well-known national park...
WATCH: Moronic Tourist Scales Fallen Log Instead of Bridge Above Roaring Waterfall in Glacier National Park
With the last few days of summer approaching, many are hitting the trails to soak up the remaining sunshine. However, many hikers, like this one in Glacier National Park, are on the hunt to get the perfect pic, despite putting their lives at risk. Sadly, some tourists devote too much...
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Captures Priceless Pic of Pup Cota Swimming Under Gorgeous Montana Sunset
“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser took a moment with his dog Cota to take in a gorgeous Montana sunset while on the set of season 5. The big black lab looked right at home in the water while the sun created a beautiful halo over the mountains. There’s really nothing like a Montana sunset, and the cast of “Yellowstone” has been sharing those masterpieces with fans all through season 5 filming.
TVGuide.com
Yellowstone: 6666: Premise, Release Date, and Everything Else to Know
The name 6666 already means a lot to Yellowstone fans. The Texas ranch called 6666 (pronounced "Four Sixes") was where Jimmy (Jefferson White) was sent when he couldn't get his act together on the Dutton ranch. Now we know that it will be the center of an all new spin-off that will take the Yellowstone story out of Montana completely to the titular Texas ranch which still exists in real life today.
Report: Modify Glen Canyon Dam soon or risk losing the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon
The federal government must rapidly prepare plans to redesign Glen Canyon Dam’s plumbing to keep the Colorado River flowing through the Grand Canyon as the water levels behind the dam continue to fall, a coalition of environmental groups warned on Wednesday. Lake Powell is just a quarter full, its surface now at 3,536 feet above sea level — 46 feet from the minimum level to produce hydropower — and falling after the early summer gush of snowmelt from...
Glacier National Park Reveals Identity of Victim in Rising Wolf Mountain
On July 25, a Glacier National Park tourist fell to his death while climbing Rising Wolf Mountain. Now that the park officials have informed next of kin, they have revealed that the victim was 79-year-old Bob Biondi. According to the park’s previous report, Biondi, a Lutz, Florida native, attempted to...
Two Massive Bull Elk Battle In The Middle Of River In Yellowstone National Park
It doesn’t get any better than this. Two absolutely massive animals going head-to-head in a river, hoping they are the dominant one to get the girl they’re chasing. Elk tend to duke it out during the rut every year for breeding rights. Going horn to horn to gather your harem of women… talk about a scary way to go about it. I mean, bulls can weigh up to 1,000-pounds and they larger they are, the larger their antlers get. A […] The post Two Massive Bull Elk Battle In The Middle Of River In Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Two Grizzlies Relocated After Killing Cattle, Sheep Close to Yellowstone National Park
Earlier this week, Wyoming Fish and Game captured and relocated two male grizzlies that had killed livestock on separate occasions. The bears had made a meal out of two different residents’ sheep and cattle. The first relocation occurred on Sunday, July 31, in response to a grizzly bear that...
This New Glamping Resort in Utah Takes You to the Edge of Bryce Canyon National Park
For those who want to get off the grid in style, a new luxury glamping resort has arrived in Utah. Under Canvas opened its latest location earlier this month just 15 minutes from Bryce Canyon National Park and located on 750 acres of land at over 7,000 feet in elevation. The property features 50 safari-style canvas tents surrounded by forest and majestic landscapes. All the tents come with private ensuite bathrooms with elevated decks complete with furnishings from West Elm. Guests can expect king-size beds, bedside lanterns, a wood-burning stove and USB charging packs in case you don’t want to...
WATCH: Moron Tourist Gets Within Inches of Huge Bighorn Sheep in Glacier National Park
At this point, it’s easier to assume that tourists will do the exact wrong thing around wild animals. The latest incident took place at Glacier National Park when a foolish visitor decided to ignore all common sense and walk right up bighorn sheep in one of the parking lots.
Get Ready, Yellowstone National Park is Gearing Up for Their Grizzly Bear Capture
Visiting Yellowstone National Park soon? There’s a slew of new signs you’ll want to pay utmost attention to as the grizzly bear capture begins again. Those signs are warning signs, which Yellowstone (YELL) emphasizes are in place to alert visitors that wildlife biologists are using marked areas to capture grizzly bears. Indeed, it’s time for further research on the species, so the great capture begins once more.
marthastewart.com
The Best National Parks for Fall Foliage—and When to Visit Them for Peak Leaf-Peeping
As the summer gradually transitions to fall, the beauty that comes with the new season includes everything from crisp temperatures to changing leaves. The latter is always a sight to see each year, as lush green trees get tints of red, orange, and yellow all around. Even though this transformation happens nearly at the same time every autumn, it never gets old—especially when you visit new spots to take in all of the fall foliage. If you're in search of different views outside of those around your neighborhood, taking a trip to the most scenic national parks across the United States is your next best bet.
WATCH: Unattended Kids Pick Grass To Feed Wild Elk With Nearby Calf at Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park tourists are at it again, and by “it” I mean breaking the rules when it comes to wildlife. In a recent video from the Instagram page Tourons of Yellowstone, a couple of kids were left unattended around a group of grazing elk and a calf. First of all, the kids were digging up the grass, which is a bad look just from landscaping and environmental standards. Second of all, far be it from me to comment on anyone’s parenting, but, seriously, where are their parents? Who leaves their kids alone with wild elk? Do they think the elk are going to babysit?
Incredible Yellowstone National Park Footage Shows Black Bear Cornering Elk Into Shocked Tourists
Throwback…Tuesday? So, we’re a couple days early for Throwback Thursday, but check out this thrilling video from 2018 that features a black bear chasing a herd of elk nearly into a group of tourists on the boardwalk in Yellowstone National Park. About a minute long, the video shows a beautiful vista of Yellowstone, with steaming lakes and a smattering of conifer trees.
