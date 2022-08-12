Read full article on original website
The Steilacoom Town Council August 16 Meeting Agenda
The Steilacoom Town Council will hold a Regular Meeting on August 16 (6 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Public Meeting on 10th ST SE Improvements Aug 17
City of Puyallup announcement. The City is hosting a public meeting on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, to discuss improvements to 10th ST SE (just south of E Main). The meeting will be held at 5:30 pm in City Hall in the Council Chambers. At the meeting, staff and consultants will go over the proposed improvements to the north section of the street. Proposed improvements include 450 feet of sewer, storm, and water replacement. Also proposed are 250 feet of roadway repairs. Staff will discuss the background behind the project, share a design concept, and discuss right of way and construction easement needs. Staff and consultants will be available to answer questions from attendees. To learn more, please contact Public Works Engineer Jessica Wilson at jjwilson@puyallupwa.gov.
Nehring proposes halt to County hotel purchase until drug treatment ordinance passes
EVERETT, Wash., August 14, 2022 – On Thursday, August 12, Snohomish County Councilmember Nate Nehring introduced an ordinance that will require tenants of the proposed County bridge and permanent supportive housing who have been diagnosed with Substance Use Disorder (SUD) participate in a drug treatment program. The ordinance follows...
BREAKING: Snohomish County to purchase second hotel for homeless
Snohomish County, Wash., August 15, 2022 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced that the County is using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase a second hotel to convert to time-limited bridge housing with wraparound services. The America’s Best Value Inn in Edmonds will provide 55 new units of time-limited, bridge housing for individuals living without shelter.
Some uneasy about changes to city advisory board procedures
Changes to procedures for the city of Gig Harbor’s advisory boards and commissions are drawing criticism from a city council member and some volunteers who serve on those advisory panels. The changes involve how members of the advisory boards are selected and how they communicate with one another and...
Division and MLK Jr. Way intersection closure starting August 16th
Sound Transit announcement. Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.
Why the entire board of Seattle's ACT Theatre just stepped down
A Contemporary Theatre — Seattle’s ACT company — has announced that its entire board of trustees has voluntarily stepped down. The only exceptions are three positions required by law — the chair, secretary, and treasurer. This board overhaul is the result of three months of “deliberation...
Southwest Washington Fair: A Celebration Dating Back to 1877
Editor’s Note: This brief history of the fair was first published in 2006. The 2022 Southwest Washington Fair begins Tuesday, Aug. 16, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 21. Find out more at https://southwestwashingtonfair.org/. It all began in 1877, when Washington was still a territory. An association was organized for...
Hiring Developmentally Disabled a ‘Win-Win’: Grocery Outlet an Example of the Benefits
Note: This story was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County as part of it's monthly special section published in The Chronicle. Michael Morgan is co-owner of the Grocery Outlet in Chehalis. About 20 percent of his staff come from agencies that place disabled people with jobs. He calls...
Here's what Washington state was granted for infrastructure projects
SEATTLE — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the same...
Court Accountability Project
Tacoma Business Council announcement. Vicious murder on Tuesday – Suspect was released by a Pierce County Judge just eight days earlier. A brutal murder happened this week that illustrates the importance of TBC’s Courts Accountability project. On Tuesday at 3pm a man was beaten to death near Pike Place Market. The suspect is Aaron Fulk-a convicted felon. Just eight days earlier, Fulk had been arrested in Pierce County for threatening to kill a Pierce Transit public safety officer. According to the Komo article below, the judge who released Fulk told him to “stay out of trouble and report to pre-trial services.” Our research shows that Fulk is a repeat offender with a criminal history including an Assault 3-Attempt from 2019 and other older history. If the Pierce County judge had set even a minimal bail of $500 or had ordered a mental health evaluation, that would have resulted in him either spending some time in jail or his family or friends being required to get involved in his life. However, by simply releasing Folk to pretrial services, no one in his family or community was made aware of the fact that he needed help. And, a tragic death occurred. Read more here:
These areas of WA are likely to get hotter – but people keep moving there
Already this year, the Tri-Cities saw a record-breaking heat wave of 100 degrees or higher for 11 straight days.
Increases in Business License Fees Likely to Take Effect in January
Tacoma Business Council announcement. Tacoma is proposing to increase business license fees this fall. While the City has characterized this as a “modest 20% increase,” for certain businesses the fees will increase by a startling 500% . The proposed fee structure is set out in the Fact Sheet attached below. Business with gross revenue less than $1M will pay between $25-$300 (an increase of up to 20% ). For business with gross revenues between $1M and $5M the fee will go from $250 – $1000 (a 300% increase). And, for business with gross revenue over $5M the fee is proposed to be $1500 (a 500% increase). Below are documents related to this proposal.
As Hwy 99 construction work begins, city provides update on efforts so far
Construction is underway on a project designed to improve the safety of the Highway 99 corridor in Edmonds. City of Edmonds employees and consultants provide a virtual update during a Zoom meeting Thursday night. Plans for Highway 99 renovations have been in the works since the Edmonds City Council approved...
Seattle's Japantown holds first annual block party since 2019
"Hai! Japantown," the annual block party in the historic neighborhood, is back again and going by its own beat.
What's happening coming up for the 3rd week of August 2022?
August surely began as a sunny month! Brace yourselves for another week full of amazing activities as we welcome another August week. Pier Peer at Boston Harbor Marina, August 11th, from 8 P.M. - 10 P.M. Come discover the mysterious creatures that live below the pier at Boston Harbor Marina!...
State considers social equity licenses for people impacted by 'war on drugs' to get cannabis shop licenses
SEATTLE - The Washington State Liquor Cannabis Board is considering a point system that would give people convicted of a drug-related crime and did prison time - preferential treatment when applying for retail cannabis license. If adopted, the City of Seattle will adopt the same rules and set aside $1...
Scene in Edmonds: Fogbow on the waterfront
This fogbow was spotted by photographer Monica Dorbin Sunday morning on the Edmonds waterfront. According to this post on EarthSky.org, fogbows are caused by the small droplets inside a fog or cloud rather than larger raindrops that cause a rainbow.
Summer Internships: Theater major learns from the best at a Seattle Theatre Company
Pacific Lutheran University announcement. In high school, Peyton Noreen ’23 loved participating in theatre productions. Noreen’s passion for the stage wasn’t something they were ready to give up on when they enrolled at Pacific Lutheran University. It’s why they chose to major in theatre and why they’re spending the…
Port of Everett acquires Mukilteo Landing parcel for $3.5 million
MUKILTEO, Wash., August 11, 2022 – The Port of Everett Commission has authorized the strategic property acquisition of the former Mukilteo ferry terminal holding lanes to preserve the property for the future redevelopment of the Mukilteo waterfront. The Port is purchasing the 0.89 acres, located across from Ivar’s at...
