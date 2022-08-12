ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, WA

Comments / 0

Related
The Suburban Times

The Steilacoom Town Council August 16 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will hold a Regular Meeting on August 16 (6 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
STEILACOOM, WA
The Suburban Times

Public Meeting on 10th ST SE Improvements Aug 17

City of Puyallup announcement. The City is hosting a public meeting on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, to discuss improvements to 10th ST SE (just south of E Main). The meeting will be held at 5:30 pm in City Hall in the Council Chambers. At the meeting, staff and consultants will go over the proposed improvements to the north section of the street. Proposed improvements include 450 feet of sewer, storm, and water replacement. Also proposed are 250 feet of roadway repairs. Staff will discuss the background behind the project, share a design concept, and discuss right of way and construction easement needs. Staff and consultants will be available to answer questions from attendees. To learn more, please contact Public Works Engineer Jessica Wilson at jjwilson@puyallupwa.gov.
PUYALLUP, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

BREAKING: Snohomish County to purchase second hotel for homeless

Snohomish County, Wash., August 15, 2022 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced that the County is using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase a second hotel to convert to time-limited bridge housing with wraparound services. The America’s Best Value Inn in Edmonds will provide 55 new units of time-limited, bridge housing for individuals living without shelter.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
City
Lakewood, WA
Lakewood, WA
Government
gigharbornow.org

Some uneasy about changes to city advisory board procedures

Changes to procedures for the city of Gig Harbor’s advisory boards and commissions are drawing criticism from a city council member and some volunteers who serve on those advisory panels. The changes involve how members of the advisory boards are selected and how they communicate with one another and...
GIG HARBOR, WA
The Suburban Times

Division and MLK Jr. Way intersection closure starting August 16th

Sound Transit announcement. Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.
TACOMA, WA
KUOW

Why the entire board of Seattle's ACT Theatre just stepped down

A Contemporary Theatre — Seattle’s ACT company — has announced that its entire board of trustees has voluntarily stepped down. The only exceptions are three positions required by law — the chair, secretary, and treasurer. This board overhaul is the result of three months of “deliberation...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Southwest Washington Fair: A Celebration Dating Back to 1877

Editor’s Note: This brief history of the fair was first published in 2006. The 2022 Southwest Washington Fair begins Tuesday, Aug. 16, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 21. Find out more at https://southwestwashingtonfair.org/. It all began in 1877, when Washington was still a territory. An association was organized for...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Politics Local#The Lakewood City Council#Joint Meeting#The Committee And Council
The Suburban Times

Court Accountability Project

Tacoma Business Council announcement. Vicious murder on Tuesday – Suspect was released by a Pierce County Judge just eight days earlier. A brutal murder happened this week that illustrates the importance of TBC’s Courts Accountability project. On Tuesday at 3pm a man was beaten to death near Pike Place Market. The suspect is Aaron Fulk-a convicted felon. Just eight days earlier, Fulk had been arrested in Pierce County for threatening to kill a Pierce Transit public safety officer. According to the Komo article below, the judge who released Fulk told him to “stay out of trouble and report to pre-trial services.” Our research shows that Fulk is a repeat offender with a criminal history including an Assault 3-Attempt from 2019 and other older history. If the Pierce County judge had set even a minimal bail of $500 or had ordered a mental health evaluation, that would have resulted in him either spending some time in jail or his family or friends being required to get involved in his life. However, by simply releasing Folk to pretrial services, no one in his family or community was made aware of the fact that he needed help. And, a tragic death occurred. Read more here:
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Suburban Times

Increases in Business License Fees Likely to Take Effect in January

Tacoma Business Council announcement. Tacoma is proposing to increase business license fees this fall. While the City has characterized this as a “modest 20% increase,” for certain businesses the fees will increase by a startling 500% . The proposed fee structure is set out in the Fact Sheet attached below. Business with gross revenue less than $1M will pay between $25-$300 (an increase of up to 20% ). For business with gross revenues between $1M and $5M the fee will go from $250 – $1000 (a 300% increase). And, for business with gross revenue over $5M the fee is proposed to be $1500 (a 500% increase). Below are documents related to this proposal.
TACOMA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

As Hwy 99 construction work begins, city provides update on efforts so far

Construction is underway on a project designed to improve the safety of the Highway 99 corridor in Edmonds. City of Edmonds employees and consultants provide a virtual update during a Zoom meeting Thursday night. Plans for Highway 99 renovations have been in the works since the Edmonds City Council approved...
EDMONDS, WA
thejoltnews.com

What's happening coming up for the 3rd week of August 2022?

August surely began as a sunny month! Brace yourselves for another week full of amazing activities as we welcome another August week. Pier Peer at Boston Harbor Marina, August 11th, from 8 P.M. - 10 P.M. Come discover the mysterious creatures that live below the pier at Boston Harbor Marina!...
OLYMPIA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Fogbow on the waterfront

This fogbow was spotted by photographer Monica Dorbin Sunday morning on the Edmonds waterfront. According to this post on EarthSky.org, fogbows are caused by the small droplets inside a fog or cloud rather than larger raindrops that cause a rainbow.
EDMONDS, WA
The Suburban Times

Summer Internships: Theater major learns from the best at a Seattle Theatre Company

Pacific Lutheran University announcement. In high school, Peyton Noreen ’23 loved participating in theatre productions. Noreen’s passion for the stage wasn’t something they were ready to give up on when they enrolled at Pacific Lutheran University. It’s why they chose to major in theatre and why they’re spending the…
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Port of Everett acquires Mukilteo Landing parcel for $3.5 million

MUKILTEO, Wash., August 11, 2022 – The Port of Everett Commission has authorized the strategic property acquisition of the former Mukilteo ferry terminal holding lanes to preserve the property for the future redevelopment of the Mukilteo waterfront. The Port is purchasing the 0.89 acres, located across from Ivar’s at...
MUKILTEO, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy