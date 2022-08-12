Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
21-year-old Garfield Heights man murdered, 4 others injured in Slavic Village shooting; duo still wanted
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man was killed Saturday, Aug. 13 in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood. 4 others were hurt in the shooting, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. A 22-year-old man was shot in the ear, a 24-year-old man was shot in...
cleveland19.com
Euclid police investigate murder of 23-year-old man
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old Euclid man was shot and killed Sunday evening. According to police, the victim was murdered at the intersection of Upper Terrace Road and Buena Vista Drive. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Kevonte Smith. At this time, there are no arrests.
cleveland19.com
Driver pleads not guilty to killing 3-year-old girl riding bike in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 45-year-old man accused of crashing his car into three people riding their bikes, killing a three-year-old girl, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. The accident happened around 10 p.m. on July 21 in the are of Track Road...
cleveland19.com
US Marshals offer reward for capture of Ohio man wanted for robbery
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service announced Monday a reward is available for information leading to the capture of an Ohio man wanted for robbery. According to a news release, Luis Morales was last known to be living in Cleveland. The 40-year-old man is described by U.S....
Garfield Heights man dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio – One man died and four people were injured after shots were fired during an argument at a party Saturday, police said. Rohan Smith, 21, of Garfield Heights was shot about 1:50 a.m. near East 75th Street and Bessemer Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Police found Smith with a gunshot wound to the chest.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland rape suspect taken into custody in Medina
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers announced Sunday a 29-year-old man is in custody for the alleged rape of a young girl. Tyrese Acoff, a registered sex offender, is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl on Thursday in Cleveland, according to Crime Stoppers. He was apprehended Saturday at...
cleveland19.com
Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
Man shot by officer in South Euclid
A man shot at by an officer is still on the loose Sunday, South Euclid police said.
Feds charge duo from Sinaloa, Mexico, on fentanyl dealing charges after Beachwood arrest
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Federal agents charged two men from Sinaloa, Mexico, with fentanyl trafficking after authorities arrested the duo in Beachwood. U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents seized three kilograms of drugs after conducting surveillance on a hotel in the Cleveland suburb, court records say. Jesus Perez-Guicho, 43, and Carlos Valenzuela-Sanchez,...
Kangaroos continue to evade police in Stark County
It's been four days since reports of two kangaroos hopping around the Village of Brewster were first reported, and police are still working to track down the animals.
cleveland19.com
Vandals hit several Broadview Heights neighborhoods, police say
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said they have taken multiple reports of vandalism in the city’s MacIntosh and New Hampton neighborhoods. According to police, the suspects have been using their bodies to slam into garage doors, causing serious damage to the doors. Police added they believe this is...
Man arrested in Medina for allegedly raping 12-year-old girl
Cleveland Police arrested a man Saturday in Medina who was wanted for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.
S. Euclid PD IDs suspect who struck police vehicle and was fired on by police
The Bureau of Criminal Investigations is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in South Euclid.
cleveland19.com
Shaker Heights man accused of killing roommate enters plea in Cuyahoga County court
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 24-year-old Shaker Heights man accused of fatally shooting his roommate last month pleaded not guilty Friday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Kriston Price is facing charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault. He received a $500,000 bond. Shaker Heights police...
Seeking a remedy to a weak state law, a Black man sues attacker who got 3 days in jail for racist beating in Parma
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Malik Williams curled up in a ball on the ground in the middle of a graduation party last year in Parma as a white man attacked him. Williams, who is Black, never met the assailant. Never spoke to him. Didn’t interact with him at the party until the man sucker punched him in the head and repeatedly punched and kicked him while shouting the N-word in what several witnesses called a sudden, racist attack, according to police and court records.
OVI tip leads to arrest on felony charge for stolen gun
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Receiving stolen property: Bay Landing Drive. A resident at 11:32 p.m. on July 31 called to report a possibly intoxicated driver. Westlake police officers caught up with the described vehicle on Bay Landing Drive, and they discovered the man in the driver’s seat did not have a license. He claimed that he had just changed seats with a woman passenger and that she had been driving. They claimed they had been delivering for DoorDash food delivery service.
Man shot and killed in Euclid on Sunday night
A man was shot and killed at the Buena Vista Drive and Upper Terrace intersection in Euclid on Sunday night, Euclid Police Department confirmed to News 5.
Police departments in NEO investigating string of carjackings this week
Police are investigating string of carjackings throughout 3 different counties. Investigators haven't confirmed if they're related.
Teen charged with drunk driving after hit-skip: North Ridgeville police blotter
Police responded to a hit-skip accident on August 7. The suspected car was left in the gravel lot of North Ridgeville High School. The 19-year-old driver was located and arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol, excess BAC, reasonable control and stopping after an accident. Accident:...
cleveland19.com
Police: 29-year-old man wanted for allegedly raping 12-year-old girl in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is wanted by police for raping a 12-year-old girl in Cleveland, according to officials. Tyrese Acoff, 29, allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl on Aug. 11, according to the CrimeStoppers website. Acoff is also a Tier 2 sex offender. Acoff is 6 feet, 1 inch...
