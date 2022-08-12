Read full article on original website
Related
Gators already feeling effects of newly opened Heavener Football Training Center
Sunday marked move-in day for the Gators at the brand-new $85 million James W. Heavener Football Training Center, which has been under construction since the summer of 2020, for the first time as a team. It has garnered glowing reviews from players, like a kid in a candy shop. The...
Twitter reaction: Highly ranked CB stuns Texas by committing to Vols
Tennessee again addressed one of its biggest needs on defense Monday afternoon by landing a longtime top target. Four-star Class of 2023 cornerback Jordan Matthews of Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, La., announced his commitment to the Vols during a ceremony at his school, picking Tennessee over Texas. The...
4-star ATH Kylan Fox on NC State: 'They're definitely high on my list'
Touted Georgia athlete Kylan Fox discusses his interest in NC State, relationship with the coaching staff and more.
At long last, Jacobe Johnson's recruitment ends as Sooners keep four-star ATH home
The quiet Oklahoma town of Rush Springs is home to twelve hundred people, and its lone claim to fame is its unofficial title as the "Watermelon Capital of the World." Every year, it hosts the annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival, which regularly attracts tens of thousands of tourists. The town...
RELATED PEOPLE
Coach TV: Adam Henry talks IU wide receivers, which players have stood out in fall camp
Watch and listen to what Indiana wide receivers coach Adam Henry had to saying Monday in a press conference following fall practice.
Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
Details on New Irish WR Recruit Taeshaun Lyons
On Friday, Irish Illustrated spoke with 2023 receiver Taeshaun Lyons who discussed his background, his rise to a Power Five recruitment, and his new offer from Notre Dame.
Late Kick: Mississippi State is a chaos team in 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Mississippi State is a chaos team heading into the 2022 season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ole Miss quarterback situation got a little more interesting after Saturday's scrimmage
Jared Redding and David Johnson of 247Sports discuss what they saw from Ole Miss' fall scrimmage on Saturday, August 13.
Late Kick: What will be the most exciting conference to watch in 2022?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says the Big 12 will be the most exciting conference to watch in 2022.
Preps To Pros: Texas A&M leading the way for 4-star WR Hykeem Williams
In this segment of Preps To Pros, Cooper Petagna discuss Hykeem Williams and how close is Texas A&M to landing him.
Snubbed Teams outside AP top 25 rankings
247Sports' Brad Crawford and Chris Hummer talk about LSU, Texas and Penn State as the teams that were snubbed outside the top 25 AP Poll rankings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Georgia football: Freshman running back Branson Robinson ‘more than just muscle’
Last summer, future Georgia signee Branson Robinson turned heads with a photo of his bulked-out body carrying the football at a camp. Now, Robinson is in the midst of his first fall camp as a Bulldog, and his coaches expect him to do more than just flex. Georgia run-game coordinator...
Top247 ATH Kenyon Sadiq pulls stunner, commits to Oregon
Idaho Falls (Idaho) Skyline athlete Kenyon Sadiq recently named a final three of Iowa State, Michigan and Washington. The final week of July saw Sadiq name that final three and it looked liked one of the Cyclones, Wolverines or Huskies would get him. But on Monday, he announced his commitment...
Ohio State facing various injuries in fall camp
Just over a year ago, Ohio State welcomed the Big Ten Network out to fall camp practice and permitted members of the local media to watch the entire session. The big story that came from that practice was that quarterback C.J. Stroud, who technically hadn’t been named the starter at that point, wasn’t throwing.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/13: Watson Speaks, Harris Injured, and Sincere vs. Staged
The Cleveland Browns played their first pre-season game on Friday night. Still, the most important news may have been in the team’s pregame show, an orchestrated, purposeful affair that featured a rare interaction between Deshaun Watson and an interviewer. In the brief interaction, Watson, for the first time, expressed...
Practice focus: Florida fall camp day 10
© 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
The top ten returning players in the Big 12 Conference, according to pro scouts
The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're taking a look at the top-graded returning opponents, per ProFootballFocus. Side note: this does NOT include transfers coming in and requires a minimum of 300 snaps.
Iowa Football: Five stock risers so far during fall camp
A few names that have helped themselves in fall camp... © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
'Fundamentally, we're a lot farther along': Gators detail first scrimmage since spring
During his first scrimmage in fall camp with the program, Florida head coach Billy Napier witnessed evidence of much improvement within the building since the spring practice window, but the first-year UF coach reiterated his stance from a week prior: The Gators still have much work left to do relative to Napier’s expectations.
247Sports
44K+
Followers
360K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0