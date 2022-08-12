‘RHONJ’: Melissa Gorga Gives New Details on Her Family’s Toxicity and Whether She’s Leaving the Show

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga , who has reportedly been feuding with her sister-in-law and co-star Teresa Giudice , recently shared a message about walking away from toxic situations. Here’s what Gorga said and if it means she’s planning on leaving the hit Bravo reality show.

Melissa Gorga | Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

‘RHONJ’ star Melissa Gorga opened up about ‘walking away from something that is toxic’

Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice have had a roller-coaster relationship that started before the sisters-in-law first appeared on RHONJ . Gorga is married to Giudice’s brother, Joe , and has often been involved in fights between the two siblings. Some of these fights have been caught on camera for the show, including physical altercations within the family.

On Aug. 11, Gorga shared an Instagram post teasing a new episode of the Melissa Gorga On Display podcast titled, “ Let It Go (w/ Joe Gorga) .” In the caption of the post, the RHONJ star wrote, “There is power in walking away from something that is toxic.”

In the preview, Gorga opened up about why she and her husband did not attend Giudice’s recent wedding and have chosen to mostly remove themselves from her life.

“Joe and I have made a very big decision, and we’re still feeling this way and this is what we have decided,” Gorga said. “Sometimes, when things are too toxic, and you try over and over and over again, and it just keeps coming back around to the same thing, that it’s just sometimes even if it’s family, you have to let it go.”

Melissa Gorga says she has ‘no plans’ to leave ‘RHONJ’

After Melissa Gorga said she and her husband Joe were removing themselves from Terea Giudice’s life, fans began to speculate that she would no longer appear with her sister-in-law on The Real Housewives of New Jersey .

The same day she released the podcast episode, Gorga took to her Instagram Stories (which disappear after 24 hours) to clear up the rumors.

“I never said I was leaving the show,” she wrote. “I was just clarifying how we felt after a difficult weekend. We have no plans on leaving.”

The Bravo star did not attend her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice’s recent wedding

On Aug. 6, Teresa Giudice married Luis Ruelas. She was previously married to Joe Giudice , who appeared on several seasons of RHONJ .

People reported that Melissa and Joe Gorga did not attend Giudice’s wedding due to an “unforgivable betrayal.” The family allegedly had a massive altercation, which may have been filmed for the Bravo show, just days before the event.

“Teresa betrayed them in a way that’s unforgivable,” an inside source revealed. “They’re not going to celebrate Teresa’s new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs.”

The insider added, “It’s telling that Teresa didn’t have one relative at her wedding. But that’s the choice Teresa made.”

