ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Five Days at Memorial’ Review: Post-Katrina Hospital Drama Is an Operatic Look at Grief

By Steve Greene
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fBmf5_0hF9Ffa700

Toward the end of “ Five Days at Memorial ,” a character offers their sympathy by saying “I can imagine what you went through.” It’s an effort to make a human connection, even when discussing the details of an unthinkable set of circumstances. The other person’s response is simple: “Oh no, you cannot imagine. You have no idea.” It’s an indicative exchange for this Apple TV+ series, not just because it lays plain the emotions involved, 17 years later. It’s that the show is trying to embody both sides of the conversation at once.

Over eight episodes, “Five Days at Memorial” does its utmost to faithfully recreate the conditions of a hospital in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, effectively cordoned off from a rescue effort struggling to help any neighbors, too. Yet, in those moments of merely recreating the look and the feel of new Orleans’ Memorial Medical Center over those days in September 2005, the show strives for a kind of operatic pitch that bridges the gap between the recognizable and the unthinkable. It’s a combination that mostly works, but sometimes becomes as murky as the real-life saga it’s trying to honor.

There’s an uneasy relationship to the past here that runs through the series’ opening episode, bookended by a heavy amount of 2005 archival news footage of the hurricane and CGI recreations of distinct periods of the storm itself. In a different kind of project, this would be helpful (if sometimes excessive) context. Given what follows in the rest of the series, though, it seems at odds with the dramatic power of following what happens in a self-contained area at Memorial. It’s as if the tangible, raw emotion that “Five Days at Memorial” captures from inside the hospital is somehow insufficient.

Though those stylistic flourishes can range from distracting to overblown, what series co-creators/writers/directors John Ridley and Carlton Cuse do manage to explore over these eight episodes is to take a tragedy and zero in on how exactly a disaster can escalate out of control, even if all the individual steps seem manageable. Beyond the visceral terror of doctors and patients seeing floodwaters rise outside their window, “Five Days at Memorial” highlights the doctors and caregivers — like Dr. Anna Pou ( Vera Farmiga ), Dr. Horace Baltz (Robert Pine), Dr. Bryant King (Cornelius Smith Jr.), and nurse Karen Wynn (Adepero Oduye) — as outside conditions threaten the efficacy of their jobs.

Not content to rest on simply reconstructing a catastrophe, the greatest value of “Nine Days at Memorial” lies in interrogating how a narrative can form around a tragedy. Overheard bits of radio and TV broadcasts offer slivers of how widespread misinformation in the days after Katrina did damage that the years since have only begun to repair. (The Vann R. Newkirk II-hosted podcast “Floodlines” addresses this in particularly insightful ways.) There is a spirit of resilience to be found in the story of what happened at Memorial, outlined by Sheri Fink in her acclaimed 2013 book “Five Days at Memorial: Life and Death in a Storm-Ravaged Hospital.” But there’s a way that highlighting valor can often be used to paper over severe shortcomings in a time of crisis. This series, though inelegant at times, avoids that trap by embracing the messiness required to put those choices and mistakes into perspective. Though “Five Days at Memorial” certainly doesn’t shy away from the grimness of a hospital slowly losing its resources and being effectively cut off from the outside world, its strongest insights are into the idea of institutional collapse. Messages get distorted, rumors metastasize, and communication degrades with each step away from the skies clearing up.

There’s also an effort here to give a patient’s-eye view inside the hospital, too. Addressing the toll taken by staff, patients, and those sheltered in place with each, “Five Days at Memorial” first sets out a scenario where the storm seems to level out everyone’s fates. Both the main hospital and LifeCare, a specialized facility renting space on an upper floor, initially face the same uncertainty about transferring and evacuating patients in the immediate wake of the hurricane. Traditional expectations would have them all bound by a need to pool resources and make a concerted effort to band together as rescue attempts are stalled. A gutting turn of the series is seeing those fates start to diverge, as certain priorities are reshaped, either consciously or by forces well beyond what they can see through broken windows.

Where the series sometimes slips is in moving away from that grounded insight. At times, some of the flashbacks in “Five Days at Memorial” take on the visual markers of a conspiracy thriller, with the camera up tight on sweating faces of people coming to terms with decisions made in the hierarchies above them. Walking through the abandoned wreckage, one character proclaims, “What happened here is something no human being should have to experience.” It’s in the service of getting at the emotional extremes that come with the unthinkable, but there are points when Ridley and Cuse feel like they’re overcompensating. “Five Days at Memorial” often strives for a level of urgency beyond life-and-death, in a way that can overshadow the potent survival story its cast is telling more effectively in smaller strokes.

The standouts in this ensemble are those who are able to seamlessly work those grand pronouncements into the fabric of their performance. In particular, Cherry Jones’ (playing hospital incident commander Susan Mulderick) becomes the fascinating trajectory against which the rest of the series also bends. Her pathway from good-humored calmness to barely staving off despair shows how the Memorial staff were overwhelmed, in ways that don’t always require her to make the grave subtext of each new development into text. As LifeCare administrator Diane Robichaux, trying to offer reassurance and support even as the roof above her is starting to crumble, Julie Ann Emery also shows a similar amount of impressive restraint. Both manage to keep the burden of the situation bottled up, all the way through to the end when the people they’re playing had little else (or opportunity) left to give.

The first five episodes of the series chart one day each in that September 2005 aftermath. The rest of “Five Days at Memorial” gets the chance to do what few dramatizations have room to do: reexamine its own findings. In addition to being a cautionary tale — as so many other Katrina-related stories are — about the necessity of resources, preparation, and communication to strengthen institutional response, this is a series with its own questions about what constitutes heroism. It toys with assumptions about who will be affected and how. It raises the dangers inherent in a labyrinthine privatized healthcare system without painting everyone in the medical field with the same brush.

It also arrives at a deliberately untidy conclusion about the nature of accountability. Each person in this version of events sees Memorial as the site of a wound that’s still open. For each, there’s a lingering injustice still yet to be accounted for. Especially in a series where so many are quick to make unspoken ideas glaringly explicit, leaving on a note of that lack of resolution decades later might be its most powerful statement.

Grade: B

The first three episodes of “Five Days at Memorial” are now available to stream. Additional episodes will be released every Friday through September 15.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Steve Martin Considering Retirement After ‘Only Murders in the Building’: ‘This Is, Weirdly, It’

Steve Martin is still writing his “L.A. Story,” just not for the screen. The iconic comedian has been in Hollywood for over 60 years, but Martin said that after his beloved Hulu whodunnit series “Only Murders in the Building” ends, he’s ready to step away from the screen. “When this television show is done, I’m not going to seek others,” Martin told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m not going to seek other movies. I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it.” However, Martin assured he will still be in the public eye. “My wife keeps saying, ‘You always say you’re going to retire...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Lisa Kudrow Says ‘The Comeback’ Season 3 Unlikely: ‘We Don’t Know If HBO Wants It’

Valerie Cherish won’t be making a comeback anytime soon. Lisa Kudrow revealed during a recent Daily Beast interview that despite fan hopes and internal conversations with series co-creator Michael Patrick King, the HBO cult favorite “The Comeback” is unlikely to get a Season 3. “I don’t think we’re gonna make it! Not make it ever, but I don’t think we’re gonna make it in nine years,” Kudrow said. “We also don’t know if HBO wants it, by the way. But we haven’t asked. We’re both sort of like, ‘I’m not gonna ask, are you?’ ‘No, I don’t want to hear ‘no.’ It’s...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series — Zendaya Excels, but Melanie Lynskey Impresses

Last Year’s Winner: Olivia Colman, “The Crown” Still Eligible: No. Hot Streak: Much like the Best Actor in a Drama Series category, it has been a long time since there has been an actress to win two back-to-back years, and this year will be no different. However, Showtime and BBC America are currently tied for most wins in this category over the last 10 years, and a “Yellowjackets” or “Killing Eve” win could be the tiebreaker. Notable Ineligible Series: Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Season 6 is not eligible); Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld” (Season 4 is not eligible) This article will be updated throughout...
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘Magpie Murders’ Star Lesley Manville Previews Her Twisty PBS Mystery Series

We get two whodunits for the price of one in the twisty six-parter Magpie Murders, adapted by Anthony Horowitz from his bestseller. Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris) stars as shrewd British book editor Susan Ryeland, who becomes convinced her top author, Alan Conway (Conleth Hill), was killed after he turns in his final mystery minus the last chapter.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlton Cuse
Person
John Ridley
Person
Ben Stiller
Person
Abbi Jacobson
Person
Julie Ann Emery
Person
Vera Farmiga
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Katrina#Five Days At Memorial#Drama#Apple Tv Series
The List

How Zende Became A Forrester On The Bold And The Beautiful

Zende Forrester Dominguez was originally introduced to "The Bold and the Beautiful" in 2001 as a small child — though that wasn't always his name. The character was originally played by child actor Daniel Smith, before being rapidly aged in 2015 (via Soaps in Depth). From there Rome Flynn took on the role until 2017 when the character was written off the show. In 2020, Delon de Metz reprised the role and has portrayed Zende ever since.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Grantchester’s Tom Brittney on That Surprising Finale: ‘We Had as Much Secrecy as Marvel’

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Grantchester Season 7 finale.]. The vicar of Grantchester is a bachelor no more. In a whirlwind season finale of the Masterpiece Mystery! series on PBS, Tom Brittney’s young and restless reverend, Will Davenport, married Charlotte Ritchie’s spirited widow, Bonnie Evans. The wedding was filmed on location in the English village where the show is set, and Brittney tells TV Insider that it took some subterfuge to keep the surprise ending under wraps.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Grantchester’ Renewed For Season 8 At PBS Masterpiece & ITV

Click here to read the full article. PBS Masterpiece and ITV drama Grantchester has been recommissioned for an eighth season. Set in a small English village, the show from Broadchurch producer Kudos stars Robson Green as DI Geordie Keating and Tom Brittney as Reverend Will Davenport. In season eight of the popular long-running series, Will starts off the happiest he’s ever been but his world is rocked by a terrible accident while Geordie’s happiness will be threatened by shocking accidents at work. Lead actor Green said: “A series that just gets better with age. Everyone involved is at the top of their game and this incredibly...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
IndieWire

‘Only Murders in the Building’ S2: 5 Reasons Selena Gomez’s Performance Works So Well

Click here to read the full article. When Emmy nominations were announced a few weeks ago, it was wonderful to see “Only Murders in the Building” nab three: one for Outstanding Comedy Series and two for its lead actors. Yes, actors. Don’t get me wrong, Martin Short and Steve Martin do fantastic work in the Hulu series’ debut season, but to not nominate the lone woman in the trinity, Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora, is weird. Part of what made Season 1 work was Mabel’s millennial cynicism in the face of Oliver’s (Martin Short) chronic wanderlust and Charles’ (Steve Martin)...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Five Days At Memorial’ On Apple TV+, A Fact-Based Drama About The Tragedy At A New Orleans Hospital During Hurricane Katrina

Five Days At Memorial is a scripted miniseries based on Sheri Fink’s nonfiction book of the same name. It details the questionable decision making at Memorial Medical Center in New Orleans that occurred after the hospital flooded in Katrina’s aftermath and knocked out its backup generators; critical patients were left behind during the mass evacuation on the fifth day, with some of them possibly being euthanized. The drama goes over the five days where the power was out before the mass evacuation as well as the investigation into the tragedy.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IndieWire

Damon Lindelof Regrets ‘Lost’ Not Ending After 4 Seasons — and Wishes Marvel ‘Made Less’ Too

Well, more means more. Over a decade after “Lost” concluded in 2010, series co-creator Damon Lindelof is spilling what really happened behind the scenes. Critically panned for dragging out the series through six seasons to an arguably lackluster finale, “Lost” was supposed to end after four seasons, if Lindelof had his way. His primary concern was running into the “‘Gilligan’s Island’ problem” where audiences begin to “get frustrated.” “And my response to that always was like, ‘You are right. So let’s design a finite beginning, middle, and end,'” he shared during the Vulture podcast “Into It.” “ABC just didn’t want to engage...
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

Soap Alum Robyn Griggs Is Entering Hospice Care

It is with great sadness that we have to report that daytime alum Robyn Griggs, who was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in the fall of 2020, is entering hospice care either today or tomorrow. “She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,” read a post shared to her social media accounts. “Please continue to keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Brett Goldstein Compares ‘Ted Lasso’ to ‘The Simpsons’ After Influx of New Characters

One of the many keys to the massive success of “Ted Lasso” is undeniably Brett Goldstein, whose portrayal of lovable curmudgeon Roy Kent is the perfect foil to Jason Sudeikis’ endlessly positive head coach. Goldstein is also a major creative force behind the scenes, serving as a writer and co-producer on the show. That means he’s uniquely qualified to talk about a moment many fans are dreading: the show’s ending, which the stars say will likely come in Season 3. In a new interview with The Playlist, Goldstein opened up about the way the show is working towards its finale...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Television Movie — ‘Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers’ Revamp Makes History

Click here to read the full article. Last Year’s Winner: “Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square” Still Eligible: No. Hot Streak: Technically the only chance for a streak is if Netflix wins again this year, after scoring an upset last year with “Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square.” For the last decade, the only major Outstanding TV Movie competition the streamer has received has been HBO, which has collected 14 Emmys in the category since 2000. Notable Ineligible Series: “Rosaline” (the film will not premiere in time to be eligible); “Rise” (the film will not premiere in time to be eligible) This article will...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘The Menu’ Trailer: Anya Taylor-Joy Consumes Capitalism in Adam McKay-Produced Culinary Thriller

Click here to read the full article. Our communal chef fantasies take a turn to the dark side with comedy-thriller “The Menu.” Anya Taylor-Joy stars as Margot, a skeptical diner accompanying her partner Tyler (Nicholas Hoult) to an elite restaurant tucked away on a remote island. The tasting menu, curated by a famed chef played by Ralph Fiennes, has surprising delicacies in store for the guests who may or may not be trapped. A teaser for the film already hinted at the underbelly of a lavish yet mysterious meal. “The Menu” is set to premiere in theaters November 18 from Searchlight Pictures after...
MOVIES
IndieWire

How the Cinematography of ‘Evil’ Channels ‘Night of the Hunter’ and ‘Ida’

Robert and Michelle King’s supernatural procedural series “Evil” has long been one of the most terrifying shows on television and streaming (it premiered on CBS before migrating to its current home on Paramount+), as well as one of the most profoundly philosophical. The two aspects are inextricably linked, as the questions the series asks about faith, reason and whether evil comes from outside of us or within are explored via stories showcasing monsters both paranormal and human. Finding a visual corollary for the show’s ongoing tension between the pragmatic and the spiritual while sustaining its eerie, dread-inducing atmosphere is the job...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

IndieWire

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy