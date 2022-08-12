NYPD cop arrested for opening fire as his car was stolen while off-duty in 2020

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police arrested a Brooklyn NYPD detective Thursday for an incident two years earlier, in which he fired his gun at his car while a thief sped away in it.

Det. Steven Chase left his car running outside the Crown Fried Chicken on the corner of Glenwood Road near Ralph Avenue in Canarsie while he ordered on Aug. 13, 2020, according to officials.

The off-duty officer reportedly hit the car twice, but left the thief uninjured. His vehicle was recovered the next day.

Chase, who joined the force in 2010, was disciplined by the NYPD for improper use of a firearm, misleading statements and failure to notify superiors, according to 50-a.org — a police misconduct database that draws on disciplinary records made public by the repeal of civil rights law 50-a.

The department sentenced him to 12 months probation and a month-long suspension in November 2020.

The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office charged him with reckless endangerment on Thursday for the shooting.