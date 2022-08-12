Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Trial for Maine man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot set to begin this week
PORTLAND (WGME) – The trial for a Maine man charged for his alleged role in the January 6 Capitol riot is set to begin this week. Kyle Fitzsimons of Lebanon is accused of attacking three officers during the insurrection. He's facing more than 10 charges, including multiple felonies. He's...
Investigation underway after inmate dies at Cumberland County Jail
PORTLAND (WGME) -- An investigation is underway after an inmate died at the Cumberland County Jail Sunday morning. Officials say they found an offender unresponsive in their cell sometime Sunday morning. An officer called for assistance and began life-saving measures, but the jail medical staff and Portland MEDCU were unsuccessful...
Two years later, tall ships make emotional return to Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) - History buffs climb aboard, two replicas of prominent historical ships docked in Portsmouth this weekend for thousands to visit. The Kalmar Nyckel is a replica of the original ship that brought colonists to America in the early 1600's, and the Spirit of Bermuda, a replica of a British ship used in the war of 1812.
Mainers are taking extreme measures as drought saps well water
From taking sponge baths to filling watering cans for the garden with frog ponds, some coastal Mainers are taking extreme measures to conserve well water during the drought. They hope that curtailing usage will help their wells from going dry, but they fear it’s not a sure thing. Mainers can be pretty good at making do when times get tough — but doing without water is just plain hard.
New bike share program comes to Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) – An alternative to driving is launching in Portland. The city is teaming up with the company Tandem Mobility for a bike share program. Some docking stations are already up, with the rest of the pilot program being available within the next few weeks. By the end...
'It's been so dry:' Drought continues to impact farms, rural homes in southern Maine
BRIDGTON (WGME) – The drought continues to impact farms and rural homes in southern Maine. Two more property owners in southern Maine say their wells have run dry. Cliff Daigle manages Homeland Farm in Bridgton. Letting the hens out for a little exercise is one of his many duties.
Water main break causes traffic delays in Westbrook
WESTBROOK (WGME) – There is a water main break on Methodist Road in Westbrook near Route 302. Travel is limited to one lane and there will likely be delays in the area. Officials are urging people to take a different route as it will take a while to fix.
Some ships push back at rules requiring slowdown for whales
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Federal regulators who want to enforce new vessel speed rules to help protect rare whales can expect some pushback from ship operators. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced the new proposed rules last month. They are designed to protect the last remaining North Atlantic right whales.
Maine school districts need to fill hundreds of positions before school year
PORTLAND (WGME) -- It's hard to believe, but the school year is just two to three weeks away for most students, and districts across Maine are struggling to fill hundreds of job openings. "If at the time school starts we have openings, we will have to make adjustments," Portland Schools...
Yarmouth outdoor art festival returns
YARMOUTH (WGME) - If you drive through Yarmouth Saturday, you probably saw the dozens of artists painting landscapes around town. This weekend was the peak of the third annual Plein Air Art Festivalin. Arts and Craft shows along with a marketplace were set up in the center of town, with...
Good Day Café: Making school lunches
PORTLAND (WGME) – Students return to school soon. Sara Sullivan shows us how to make two weeks’ worth of lunches in less than 30 minutes.
Cornhole group raises thousands for children battling cancer
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) - A summertime game has taken on a whole new meaning for one group. Maineiacs Cornhole summer series held their latest tournament at Throttle Car Club in Scarborough Saturday. Paired with an on-going car show, they aimed to raise money for Maine Children's Cancer Program. “Most of us...
