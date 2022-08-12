ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WGME

Investigation underway after inmate dies at Cumberland County Jail

PORTLAND (WGME) -- An investigation is underway after an inmate died at the Cumberland County Jail Sunday morning. Officials say they found an offender unresponsive in their cell sometime Sunday morning. An officer called for assistance and began life-saving measures, but the jail medical staff and Portland MEDCU were unsuccessful...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
WGME

Two years later, tall ships make emotional return to Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) - History buffs climb aboard, two replicas of prominent historical ships docked in Portsmouth this weekend for thousands to visit. The Kalmar Nyckel is a replica of the original ship that brought colonists to America in the early 1600's, and the Spirit of Bermuda, a replica of a British ship used in the war of 1812.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WGME

Mainers are taking extreme measures as drought saps well water

From taking sponge baths to filling watering cans for the garden with frog ponds, some coastal Mainers are taking extreme measures to conserve well water during the drought. They hope that curtailing usage will help their wells from going dry, but they fear it’s not a sure thing. Mainers can be pretty good at making do when times get tough — but doing without water is just plain hard.
MAINE STATE
WGME

New bike share program comes to Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) – An alternative to driving is launching in Portland. The city is teaming up with the company Tandem Mobility for a bike share program. Some docking stations are already up, with the rest of the pilot program being available within the next few weeks. By the end...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Water main break causes traffic delays in Westbrook

WESTBROOK (WGME) – There is a water main break on Methodist Road in Westbrook near Route 302. Travel is limited to one lane and there will likely be delays in the area. Officials are urging people to take a different route as it will take a while to fix.
WESTBROOK, ME
WGME

Some ships push back at rules requiring slowdown for whales

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Federal regulators who want to enforce new vessel speed rules to help protect rare whales can expect some pushback from ship operators. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced the new proposed rules last month. They are designed to protect the last remaining North Atlantic right whales.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Yarmouth outdoor art festival returns

YARMOUTH (WGME) - If you drive through Yarmouth Saturday, you probably saw the dozens of artists painting landscapes around town. This weekend was the peak of the third annual Plein Air Art Festivalin. Arts and Craft shows along with a marketplace were set up in the center of town, with...
YARMOUTH, ME
WGME

Cornhole group raises thousands for children battling cancer

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) - A summertime game has taken on a whole new meaning for one group. Maineiacs Cornhole summer series held their latest tournament at Throttle Car Club in Scarborough Saturday. Paired with an on-going car show, they aimed to raise money for Maine Children's Cancer Program. “Most of us...
SCARBOROUGH, ME

