Brown Rallies to Finish 4th at Tilghman Invitational
Cathryn Brown shook off a slow start and finished in fourth place Saturday at the Paducah Tilghman Invitational at Paxton Park Golf Course. The Lyon County senior bogeyed the first hole and found the water on the second hole which resulted in a triple bogey. Brown responded by shooting 4-under-par over the final 16 holes to finish her round at even par. She carded a 1-under-par 35 on the back nine.
Caldwell Puts Two in Top 20 at Tilghman
Austin Crick shot his second-lowest round of the year to help Caldwell County to a 12th place finish Saturday at the Paducah Tilghman Invitational at Paxton Park Golf Course. Crick shot a 2-over 74 to finish in a tie for seventh place. His previous best was a 73 in the season-opener at Franklin-Simpson.
VIDEO – Caldwell’s Cali Traylor Awarded Oblong Ball
What do you do when you find one of your soccer balls has become misshapen?. You make a team trophy out of it. The Caldwell County Lady Tigers discovered at the Bluegrass State Games that one of its balls was no longer usable. So it became the award given to a top player each game.
PHOTOS – Lady Blazers vs Lady Lyons in All A Classic
The Lyon County Lady Lyons traveled to Hopkinsville Monday night to take on the UHA Lady Blazers in the girls’ soccer 2nd Region All A Classic. YourSportsEdge.Com was there for the match and got these pics. Give em a look. Lady Blazers vs Lady Lyons in All A Classic.
Lady Wildcats Take Seventh at Tilghman Invite
Trigg County finished in seventh place Saturday at the Paducah Tilghman Invitational played at Paxton Park Golf Course. Emma Dowell and MaKenzie Yielding once again led the Lady Wildcats on the scoreboard. Dowell shot a 103 to finish in 36th place while Yielding was one shot back in 37th place.
PREVIEW – Lady Blazers Looking to Take Next Step in 2022
The University Heights Academy Lady Blazers are one tough five-set loss away from being the six-time defending 8th District volleyball champs. As it is, they have won four straight and five of the last six. And, when you look at what the Lady Blazers are bringing back from last year’s district championship team, they would almost surely have to be considered the favorites in the district once again in 2022.
Riggs Tops Hoptown Scorecard at Tilghman Invite
Andrew Riggs topped Hopkinsville’s scorecard Saturday at the Paducah Tilghman Invitational at Paxton Park Golf Course. Riggs shot a 79 to finish just outside the top 20. His round included a 1-over-par 37 on the back nine. Joey Falco shot an 82 for the Tigers. Thomas Grise and Ryan...
Marshall County sweeps Paducah Tilghman Invitational
PADUCAH, Ky. - Marshall County's boys and girls golf teams swept this year's Paducah Tilghman Invitational on Saturday. The Marshals boys finished with a team 298, while the girls team shot a 291. Trinity Beth won medalist honors with a 65. On the boys side, St. Mary's Aiden Hahn shot...
Rebels Battle Owensboro Catholic to 1-1 Draw
While it was not a win, it was a match that continues to show how much progress the Todd County Central Rebels are making. The Rebels’ defense limited Owensboro Catholic to just one goal Saturday as Todd County Central played the Aces to a 1-1 draw in Owensboro. The...
Calloway Blanks University Heights 4-0
The UHA Blazers capped off a busy first week of the soccer season Saturday with a trip across the lakes to take on Calloway County. The Lakers’ defense limited the opportunities for the Blazers with Calloway County taking a 4-0 win. The loss may be a costly one for...
Career Firsts Mark Wildcats’ Comeback Win (w/PHOTOS)
Down 2-0 late in the first half on Saturday at Logan County, it looked like first-year head coach Kyle Bleidt would have to wait at least another game for his first win at the helm of the Trigg County boys’ soccer program. However, four unanswered goals, all by players finding the back of the net for the first time, gave Bleidt and the Wildcats a historic 4-2 victory.
Hunt Ties for 15th Place at Tilghman
Landon Hunt shot a 5-over-par 77 to finish inside the top-20 at the Paducah Tilghman Invitational Saturday at Paxton Park Golf Course. Hunt’s round put him in a five-way tie for 15th place. St. Mary’s Aiden Hahn shot a 1-under-par 71 to claim first place. His Vikings’ teammate Palmer...
Townsend Steps Down as Fort Campbell Boys’ Hoops Coach
The search for a new head boys’ basketball coach at Fort Campbell High School is underway. Robbie Townsend has confirmed to YourSportsEdge.Com that he has stepped away from the program after four years on the job. Townsend only coached three of those four years as the Falcons were not...
Max’s Moment – Hurt’s Goal Jumpstarts Wildcats’ Comeback
The Trigg County boys’ soccer team took the field on Saturday against Logan County without a single player that had ever scored a varsity goal. However, after falling behind 2-0, three Wildcats found the back of the net for the first time to power a 4-2 comeback victory. Sophomore...
Henderson County and Owensboro basketball legends welcomed as Hall of Fame inductees
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame honored 16 members of the Class of 2022 during an induction ceremony on Saturday night. Two of these new members included Jeff Haile, the longtime head coach of the Henderson County girls basketball team, and Randy Embry, a former Kentucky Mr. Basketball award winner at Owensboro High School that also made a mark in the coaching ranks.
College basketball insider names potential breakout star for Kentucky for 2022-23 season
College basketball insider Jon Rothstein followed Kentucky’s recent trip to the Bahamas closely. The Wildcats beat the Dominican Republic National Select Team 108-56 on Aug. 10. Then, they took down Tec De Monterrey 102-40 on Aug. 11. Following a day off, the Wildcats scored a 118-56 win over Carleton University on Aug. 13 and finished the trip with a 98-74 victory over The Bahamas National Select Team on Aug. 14.
Eight months after tornadoes, one nonprofit is still helping families rebuild
It's been just more than eight months since tornadoes ravaged parts of Kentucky and Tennessee. For some communities, the future is still very uncertain.
AP Poll: Kentucky cracks Top 20 in preseason poll
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time since 1978, Kentucky is ranked in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25. Kentucky joins five other conference schools, ranked No. 20 in the initial poll. Alabama is the overwhelming favorite with 54 first-place votes. Alabama (54) Ohio State (6) Georgia (3) Clemson.
Details Released In Canton Street Wreck
Police have released more information about a wreck on Canton Street in Hopkinsville that sent two women to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 pm a car driven by 17-year-old Joseph Anderson of Hopkinsville was crossing Canton Street on North Drive and collided with a car driven by 23-year-old Trever Tucker of Dawson Springs that was on Canton Street.
KSP conducts murder investigation in Logan Co. Suspect unknown.
Kentucky State Police is conducting a murder investigation in Logan County. On Saturday morning at approximately 3:30, troopers responded to the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road in Olmstead on the report of a deceased male. Upon arriving at the scene, police found 20-year-old Joshua D. Burks, of Clarksville, Tennessee, deceased from a gunshot wound.
