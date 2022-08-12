ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
yoursportsedge.com

Brown Rallies to Finish 4th at Tilghman Invitational

Cathryn Brown shook off a slow start and finished in fourth place Saturday at the Paducah Tilghman Invitational at Paxton Park Golf Course. The Lyon County senior bogeyed the first hole and found the water on the second hole which resulted in a triple bogey. Brown responded by shooting 4-under-par over the final 16 holes to finish her round at even par. She carded a 1-under-par 35 on the back nine.
LYON COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Caldwell Puts Two in Top 20 at Tilghman

Austin Crick shot his second-lowest round of the year to help Caldwell County to a 12th place finish Saturday at the Paducah Tilghman Invitational at Paxton Park Golf Course. Crick shot a 2-over 74 to finish in a tie for seventh place. His previous best was a 73 in the season-opener at Franklin-Simpson.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

VIDEO – Caldwell’s Cali Traylor Awarded Oblong Ball

What do you do when you find one of your soccer balls has become misshapen?. You make a team trophy out of it. The Caldwell County Lady Tigers discovered at the Bluegrass State Games that one of its balls was no longer usable. So it became the award given to a top player each game.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Lady Blazers vs Lady Lyons in All A Classic

The Lyon County Lady Lyons traveled to Hopkinsville Monday night to take on the UHA Lady Blazers in the girls’ soccer 2nd Region All A Classic. YourSportsEdge.Com was there for the match and got these pics. Give em a look. Lady Blazers vs Lady Lyons in All A Classic.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lyon County, KY
City
Saint Mary, KY
Lyon County, KY
Sports
City
Field, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Wildcats Take Seventh at Tilghman Invite

Trigg County finished in seventh place Saturday at the Paducah Tilghman Invitational played at Paxton Park Golf Course. Emma Dowell and MaKenzie Yielding once again led the Lady Wildcats on the scoreboard. Dowell shot a 103 to finish in 36th place while Yielding was one shot back in 37th place.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

PREVIEW – Lady Blazers Looking to Take Next Step in 2022

The University Heights Academy Lady Blazers are one tough five-set loss away from being the six-time defending 8th District volleyball champs. As it is, they have won four straight and five of the last six. And, when you look at what the Lady Blazers are bringing back from last year’s district championship team, they would almost surely have to be considered the favorites in the district once again in 2022.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Riggs Tops Hoptown Scorecard at Tilghman Invite

Andrew Riggs topped Hopkinsville’s scorecard Saturday at the Paducah Tilghman Invitational at Paxton Park Golf Course. Riggs shot a 79 to finish just outside the top 20. His round included a 1-over-par 37 on the back nine. Joey Falco shot an 82 for the Tigers. Thomas Grise and Ryan...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Marshall County sweeps Paducah Tilghman Invitational

PADUCAH, Ky. - Marshall County's boys and girls golf teams swept this year's Paducah Tilghman Invitational on Saturday. The Marshals boys finished with a team 298, while the girls team shot a 291. Trinity Beth won medalist honors with a 65. On the boys side, St. Mary's Aiden Hahn shot...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
yoursportsedge.com

Rebels Battle Owensboro Catholic to 1-1 Draw

While it was not a win, it was a match that continues to show how much progress the Todd County Central Rebels are making. The Rebels’ defense limited Owensboro Catholic to just one goal Saturday as Todd County Central played the Aces to a 1-1 draw in Owensboro. The...
OWENSBORO, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Calloway Blanks University Heights 4-0

The UHA Blazers capped off a busy first week of the soccer season Saturday with a trip across the lakes to take on Calloway County. The Lakers’ defense limited the opportunities for the Blazers with Calloway County taking a 4-0 win. The loss may be a costly one for...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Career Firsts Mark Wildcats’ Comeback Win (w/PHOTOS)

Down 2-0 late in the first half on Saturday at Logan County, it looked like first-year head coach Kyle Bleidt would have to wait at least another game for his first win at the helm of the Trigg County boys’ soccer program. However, four unanswered goals, all by players finding the back of the net for the first time, gave Bleidt and the Wildcats a historic 4-2 victory.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Hunt Ties for 15th Place at Tilghman

Landon Hunt shot a 5-over-par 77 to finish inside the top-20 at the Paducah Tilghman Invitational Saturday at Paxton Park Golf Course. Hunt’s round put him in a five-way tie for 15th place. St. Mary’s Aiden Hahn shot a 1-under-par 71 to claim first place. His Vikings’ teammate Palmer...
PADUCAH, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Night Long#University Heights#Blazers#The Lady Vikings#Caldwell County
yoursportsedge.com

Townsend Steps Down as Fort Campbell Boys’ Hoops Coach

The search for a new head boys’ basketball coach at Fort Campbell High School is underway. Robbie Townsend has confirmed to YourSportsEdge.Com that he has stepped away from the program after four years on the job. Townsend only coached three of those four years as the Falcons were not...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Max’s Moment – Hurt’s Goal Jumpstarts Wildcats’ Comeback

The Trigg County boys’ soccer team took the field on Saturday against Logan County without a single player that had ever scored a varsity goal. However, after falling behind 2-0, three Wildcats found the back of the net for the first time to power a 4-2 comeback victory. Sophomore...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Henderson County and Owensboro basketball legends welcomed as Hall of Fame inductees

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame honored 16 members of the Class of 2022 during an induction ceremony on Saturday night. Two of these new members included Jeff Haile, the longtime head coach of the Henderson County girls basketball team, and Randy Embry, a former Kentucky Mr. Basketball award winner at Owensboro High School that also made a mark in the coaching ranks.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

College basketball insider names potential breakout star for Kentucky for 2022-23 season

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein followed Kentucky’s recent trip to the Bahamas closely. The Wildcats beat the Dominican Republic National Select Team 108-56 on Aug. 10. Then, they took down Tec De Monterrey 102-40 on Aug. 11. Following a day off, the Wildcats scored a 118-56 win over Carleton University on Aug. 13 and finished the trip with a 98-74 victory over The Bahamas National Select Team on Aug. 14.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
wymt.com

AP Poll: Kentucky cracks Top 20 in preseason poll

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time since 1978, Kentucky is ranked in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25. Kentucky joins five other conference schools, ranked No. 20 in the initial poll. Alabama is the overwhelming favorite with 54 first-place votes. Alabama (54) Ohio State (6) Georgia (3) Clemson.
LEXINGTON, KY
wkdzradio.com

Details Released In Canton Street Wreck

Police have released more information about a wreck on Canton Street in Hopkinsville that sent two women to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 pm a car driven by 17-year-old Joseph Anderson of Hopkinsville was crossing Canton Street on North Drive and collided with a car driven by 23-year-old Trever Tucker of Dawson Springs that was on Canton Street.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
k105.com

KSP conducts murder investigation in Logan Co. Suspect unknown.

Kentucky State Police is conducting a murder investigation in Logan County. On Saturday morning at approximately 3:30, troopers responded to the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road in Olmstead on the report of a deceased male. Upon arriving at the scene, police found 20-year-old Joshua D. Burks, of Clarksville, Tennessee, deceased from a gunshot wound.

Comments / 0

Community Policy