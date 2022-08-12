The University Heights Academy Lady Blazers are one tough five-set loss away from being the six-time defending 8th District volleyball champs. As it is, they have won four straight and five of the last six. And, when you look at what the Lady Blazers are bringing back from last year’s district championship team, they would almost surely have to be considered the favorites in the district once again in 2022.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO