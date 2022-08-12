Read full article on original website
Man charged in Loop groping attacks a 'danger to the community,' judge says
A man has been charged in connection with a string of groping attacks in the Loop.
3 teens shot in 5 hour span on South Side, 1 fatally: CPD
Street violence this weekend in Chicago included the shootings of three teenagers. One teen is dead, two wounded in separate incidents. A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting late Sunday afternoon, a little after 4 p.m., near 131st and Lawrence.
What's happening at 38th and Chicago?
There are a lot of cops and at least 1 fire truck at George Floyd Square right now. Does anyone know what's going on?from gwendiesel. Apparently 2 people were shot. That corner and the blocks north on Chicago always have been sketchy. That SA had bullet proof glass for its employees FFS. Everybody acts like it was such a great area because it was getting gentrified? I mean someone was shot in front of my house near there on Park ave long before GFS.
Chicago shooting: Man shot in head, killed at stop sign in Englewood ID'd
A man was fatally shot at a stop sign on Chicago's South Side late Friday night, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man wanted in Illinois carjacking spree arrested in Dolton
DOLTON, Ill. - A Chicago man who was allegedly part of a crew wanted for stealing several vehicles across central Illinois was taken into custody Friday night in Dolton. Devante M. Davis, 27, was arrested Friday morning in the 14600 block of Sheppard Avenue, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.
Chicago woman killed in Eisenhower crash near 1st Avenue: Illinois State Police
The 25-year-old woman's vehicle lost control, rolled over and hit a median, police said.
Chicago violence: Woman killed in Auburn Gresham shooting ID'd, 4 others wounded, police say
The 19-year-old woman killed in a shooting that wounded four others has been identified, authorities said.
Mall of America shooting: 2 arrested in Chicago for shots fired in famous Minneapolis mall
Police said two men were arrested in Chicago in connection with the shots fired at Mall of America last week.
Teen Dead, 4 Others Injured in West Side Shooting
Chicago police are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was killed and four other teens were injured in a drive-by shooting in the Gresham neighborhood Sunday morning. According to police, the teens were in the 1800 block of West 78th Street at approximately 2:24 a.m. when an unknown individual opened fire, striking at least five people.
cwbchicago.com
Skateboard groper says he targeted women in ‘hot and short’ clothing: prosecutors
The man accused of groping women in the downtown area while riding a one-wheeled motorized skateboard told Chicago police he targeted women who wore “hot and short” clothing that “they looked good in,” according to prosecutors. Victor Manuel-Reyes, 36, was ordered to pay a $4,000 bail...
wjol.com
Three Wounded In Shooting Outside Six Flags
Police are investigating a shooting outside Six Flags Great America in Gurnee that left people wounded. Authorities say a white sedan entered the Six Flags parking lot last night and drove toward the front entrance of the theme park. Multiple people exited the vehicle and began shooting toward another person in the parking lot. Three people suffered injuries. Two of the victims were taken to the hospital. Investigators say the shooting appeared to be a targeted incident. No arrests have been made.
Retired Chicago Police officer shot during attempted robbery in Lawndale
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A retired Chicago Police officer was shot during an attempted robbery in the Lawndale neighborhood Sunday, a source tells CBS 2. The 59-year-old retired officer was approached by someone on the sidewalk who tried to rob him before both men started shooting. He was shot in the arm and abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. The incident happened around 4 p.m, and police were on the scene in the 3800 block of West Grenshaw in Lawndale as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday. No one is in custody.
Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.
An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
Chicago police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run on West Side
CHICAGO - Police are seeking to identify the driver responsible for killing a pedestrian earlier this August in a hit-and-run in the Lawndale neighborhood. A 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue when he was struck by a silver 2007-2012 Toyota Camry, police said.
St. Sabina offering $10K reward for info in fatal shooting of 19-year-old woman
CHICAGO — Saint Sabina Church is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a shooting that killed a 19-year-old woman and injured four others in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of W. 78th Street around 12:20 a.m. Sunday, when someone opened fire from […]
Chicago crime: Police warn Northwest Side residents of ruse burglaries targeting seniors
Chicago police are warning Northwest Side residents about "ruse burglaries" targeting senior citizens.
vfpress.news
Man Fatally Shot In Maywood Aug. 12, Hillside Man Fatally Shot In Chicago
Sunday, August 14, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews || Photo by David von Diemar on Unsplash. Community members are mourning two Proviso Township residents who were fatally shot in two separate incidents that occurred within the last several weeks. The most recent homicide happened on Aug. 12, at...
