Woodburn School District Board may be seeking new additions in August and in the coming months.Woodburn School District Board will soon be seeking a new member. WSD Board member Eric Swenson told the board during an Aug. 9 work session that he plans to resign so he can dedicate more time to family and his downtown businesses. In addition to serving on the board, Swenson had worked as an educator and administrator for more than two decades in the district. He also serves as the city's mayor. WSD spokeswoman Rachel Dansky said that since the resignation came during a work session and not a regular, voting board meeting, no official action was taken. The next regular board meeting is Aug. 23, at which time the district anticipates the board will officially declare a vacancy and open up the application process to fill it. Swenson was serving WSD Position No. 4, which runs through June 2023. The board complexion could further change in the coming months since Board Chair Anthony Medina is running to serve as a state representative in House District 22. {loadposition sub-article-01}

WOODBURN, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO