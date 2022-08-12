Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
School districts continue to face bus driver shortages
PORTLAND, Ore. — Bus driver staffing continues to be an uphill battle for schools here in Oregon. The Beaverton School District says the district is actively hiring before the start of the school year. To be fully staffed, we need about 240 to 250 drivers. Right now, I have...
kptv.com
Beaverton School District updates COVID-19 protocols for upcoming school year
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - On Thursday, Beaverton School District promoted changes to its Covid-19 protocols on social media for this upcoming school year. Masks are optional for students, and if a student tests positive for Covid, they must isolate at home for 5 days. They can return to school after 5 days if they are fever free for 24 hours. Before, students had to provide a negative test to return. Notably, BSD will not be participating in a weekly PCR testing program with OHSU this school year.
North Clackamas leader introduces strategic plan for schools
Superintendent Shay James aims to engage community in understanding issues in education, both in the district and nationally.North Clackamas Superintendent Shay James has had to navigate a series of issues affecting schools nationally — from preventing gun violence to vaccine mandates — largely without the benefit enjoyed by previous superintendents to meet with concerned citizens in the district at large. James' focus in a recent public presentation was to introduce the North Clackamas new strategic plan, which emphasizes engaging families and community. Asked about Critical Race Theory after her Aug. 9 presentation, James was direct in responding. "CRT gets taken...
philomathnews.com
Quilters share passion for providing ‘fabric hug’
In a darkened bedroom in Albany, a baby girl born to a drug-addicted mother and experiencing withdrawal lies in her crib. Over in Philomath, a preteen feels the weight of the world coming down after going through the emotional ordeal of moving in with a foster family. And up in Salem, a visually-impaired 7-year-old boy tries to make sense of a difficult challenge that to an outsider would seem like a simple task.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVZ
Child cancer survivor inspires Fred Meyer to create Emma’s Donuts, to benefit Doernbecher Children’s Hospital
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Fred Meyer announced Sunday the launch of Emma’s Donuts, a delicious product campaign that will give all proceeds to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, with a minimum donation of $50,000. Company President Dennis Gibson was moved by the vision of Emma, the daughter of an assistant...
Readers respond: Enforce laws among unhoused
Since when is it OK to shoot up drugs in the middle of downtown? Or anywhere else? How can anyone defend allowing this? What has happened to our rule of law? When it comes to people who are homeless, it feels as if they can do whatever they want without fear of being arrested.
Readers respond: Appalling errors in Medicaid system
I was appalled and dismayed by the article on Medicaid applications and the dramatic negative effect the ONE application had on three older people needing help. (“Oregon Medicaid applicants erroneously denied benefits due to software glitches, lack of training,” Aug. 6) I am an older person who worked...
KATU.com
Children's Cancer Association: Joy Rx Car Giveaway
Take a joy ride this summer to support seriously ill kids. Jack Pipkin, vice president of development for Children’s Cancer Association, joined us to share details about the JoyRx Summer Car Giveaway. To enter the JoyRx Car Giveaway and get your chance to win a brand new luxurious 2022...
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Portland neighbors 'at wit's end' with the city's response to homeless campsites
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tents, garbage and old food line parts of the Peninsula Crossing Trail in North Portland. The once-popular bike path has turned into a highway for homeless campers. “So this is our community area right here,” said TT Sanchez, who lives in one of the campsites. “They...
PSU professor critical of equity initiatives sues to force UO equity Twitter account to unblock him
Portland State University political science professor Bruce Gilley, with backing from a national free speech group, has sued the person who ran the Twitter account of the University of Oregon’s Division of Equity and Inclusion to unblock him from seeing or responding to the account’s posts. The public...
KATU.com
Portland mayor 'not surprised' by rollout of gun violence prevention programs
PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite agreements approving nearly $3 million in gun violence prevention spending, a KATU news investigation found only a fraction of the money was spent by community-based organizations in the first six months of the grant agreements and ahead of summer - a season when shootings typically spike.
This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana
When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in dark clothing. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KXL
Ted Wheeler Would Rather You Be Victimized Than Accept Reality
Political correctness kills. That’s the bottom line to Portland’s massive murder numbers. Portland is on track to set a new murder record this year, after setting one last year. So far, 55 dead and almost half the victims are black. Yet black men make up only about 3...
‘It’s not a safe place’: Staff, patients at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center say they don’t feel safe on campus
PORTLAND, Ore — The sidewalks outside Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in North Portland's Eliot neighborhood were bustling with patients and nurses Wednesday morning. Safety was top of mind for many of them, who told KGW they can’t walk around the campus without being on high alert. “It’s crazy,”...
Swenson steps away from school board
Woodburn School District Board may be seeking new additions in August and in the coming months.Woodburn School District Board will soon be seeking a new member. WSD Board member Eric Swenson told the board during an Aug. 9 work session that he plans to resign so he can dedicate more time to family and his downtown businesses. In addition to serving on the board, Swenson had worked as an educator and administrator for more than two decades in the district. He also serves as the city's mayor. WSD spokeswoman Rachel Dansky said that since the resignation came during a work session and not a regular, voting board meeting, no official action was taken. The next regular board meeting is Aug. 23, at which time the district anticipates the board will officially declare a vacancy and open up the application process to fill it. Swenson was serving WSD Position No. 4, which runs through June 2023. The board complexion could further change in the coming months since Board Chair Anthony Medina is running to serve as a state representative in House District 22. {loadposition sub-article-01}
ems1.com
Ore. union representatives say EMTs, medics being attacked
PORTLAND, Ore. — Union representatives for AMR EMS providers in Multnomah County are raising the alarm about recent assaults on EMTs and paramedics. On July 15, an AMR ambulance with its lights and siren on was T-boned in what could have been a head-on collision with an SUV if the provider who was driving had not swerved, KOIN reported.
KATU.com
State climatologist says hotter summers will become the norm going forward
PORTLAND, Ore. — Heading into the work week, temperatures will start to climb, and climatologists say this year is most likely going to be the norm from now on. Temperatures were near normal today, but it won't be in a few days. With temperatures headed into the upper 90’s, they will be about 15 degrees above normal.
KATU.com
Rise in gun violence alarms neighbors in North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police said they're investigating a shooting after a man was shot and killed at Northgate Park just after 10 p.m. Sunday. Officers have not yet shared the identity of the victim, if they're still searching for a suspect, and what led up to the shooting.
KATU.com
Inflation cost increases are leaving local businesses feeling cooked
PORTLAND, Ore. — The cost of putting food on the table continues to go up. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Americans are paying more for food across the board. Comparing the month of July this year to last year, the price for meat, poultry, eggs, and fish increased almost 11 percent.
KATU.com
Oregon City Festival of the Arts
Looking to experience the arts this weekend? Visit the Oregon City Festival of the Arts this Sat and Sun, Aug 13 and 14 from 10am to 5pm daily. Admission is free!. For more information click here. This segment was sponsored by Travel Oregon City.
Comments / 0