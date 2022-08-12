Read full article on original website
WATCH: DeMarcco Hellams talks decision to return to Alabama for senior year
Alabama’s senior safety, DeMarcco Hellams talked with the media Monday, and he discussed his decision to return to Alabama for his senior season, his hitman Hellams nickname and more. The full video can be streamed above.
Alabama football released video from preseason camp scrimmage
Last week, Alabama football held a scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium for preseason camp. Coach Nick Saban addressed reporters on what happened, but the Crimson Tide’s social media released a video recapping the game-like practice. A few moments stood out in the 54-second clip, including Bryce Young connecting with Traeshon Holden, Jake Pope with an interception, Kobe Prentice catching a pass, Emmanuel Henderson playing receiver, Jahmyr Gibbs showing marquee speed, and Ty Simpson demonstrating improved arm strength. Saban is not disappointed about where the team is, but he wants to see where it ends up after fall practice. Alabama has its eyes on a national championship after falling short in 2021.
Jermaine Burton explains his thought process in decision to transfer to Alabama
Jermaine Burton has made a smooth transition to Alabama following his transfer from Georgia, and the wide receiver even said that his new teammates have congratulated him on the national championship. Burton said he’s not looking back at his time with Georgia, and instead focusing on this team and what Alabama can do this season.
The SDS Crystal Ball: Predicting every game for Alabama football in 2022
Editor’s note: Saturday Down South’s annual Crystal Ball series begins today with Alabama. We’ll stay with the SEC West all week. Next week, we’ll predict every game for every SEC East team. A rebuilding year. That’s what Nick Saban declared 2021 was for Alabama. It was...
Former Alabama edge rusher enters transfer portal again
Former Alabama edge rusher Eyabi Anoma has entered the transfer portal, according to report from Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Anoma was originally a 5-star recruit coming out of high school and started his college career with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He also had a stop in at Houston, but was dismissed for violating team rules.
WATCH: Jermaine Burton discusses transferring from Georgia to Alabama
Jermaine Burton talked to the media Monday, and he discussed his decision to transfer to Alabama, his relationship with Bryce Young and more. Burton’s full interview can be streamed above.
Report: Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro to be Named Head Coach at Memphis
Alabama softball's Patrick Murphy would have to hire just his third pitching coach since 2001.
BREAKING: 4-Star OL Raymond Pulido commits to Alabama
Raymond Pulido announced his commitment to Alabama football Saturday. Pulido chose the Crimson Tide over Louisville, UCLA and others. The four-star recruit attends Apple Valley High School in California. He is the Tide’s fifth offensive lineman pledge. The California target has been a major target for Alabama sine camping in June.
Five things to watch for in Alabama’s scrimmage at fall camp
Five things to watch for in Alabama’s scrimmage at fall camp https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/08/13/alabama-scrimmage-fall-camp-five-things-watch/">. Alabama football finishes its first week of fall camp with Saturday’s scrimmage. Coach Nick Saban wants to see which players can be fast and not need assistance from other coaches. The first game-like practice opens an...
Pair of top Alabama targets ready to announce commitment decisions
Alabama football targets, Kelby Collins and Raymond Pulido will announce their commitment decisions Saturday. Collins, who attends Gardendale High School in Alabama, will announce his commitment between 2 and 4 CST. He will choose between Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and South Carolina. The Crimson Tide have been recruiting the four-star recruit hard for a little over a year.
Newly offered 4-star Alabama DE dishes on Clemson offer, talks official visit plans
Dabo Swinney’s staff is rather unlikely to offer a prospect that’s already pledged their commitment elsewhere. That’s why Swinney and Co. waited until after Phenix City (Alabama) Central High’s (...)
Alabama is developing returners on special teams, including a freshman
Can Alabama football be dynamic enough in all three phases in the fall to win a national championship?. Coach Nick Saban addressed reporters at Bryant-Denny Stadium after Saturday’s scrimmage. The Crimson Tide has had some elite return specialists in the Saban era, including Javier Arenas, Kenyan Drake, Christion Jones,...
Nick Saban highlights freshman WR Kobe Prentice as a scrimmage standout
Mike McCoy, an Alabama football alum, has trained the next receiver that looks to become impactful. As a BCS National Champion in 2009, McCoy is the founder of Maximum Performance Training in Bessemer, Ala. He worked with Kobe Prentice throughout his time at Calera (Ala.) High School. Prentice, a four-star...
Alabama DB Khyree Jackson held out of scrimmage with groin injury
Alabama completed its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday without one of its experienced cornerbacks. Nick Saban shared in his press conference following the scrimmage that senior cornerback Khyree Jackson was held out with a groin issue that isn’t expected to be serious. “Khyree is out so he...
22 games to watch in 2022: This season’s most intriguing prep football matchups
The 2022 high school football schedule officially kicks off in Alabama later this week. From Week 1 – or Week 0 as it is deemed by the Alabama High School Athletic Association – to the final week of the regular season, there are intriguing matchups throughout the state.
Alabama’s offensive line showed signs of improvement in first scrimmage
Nothing is perfect at this point in time in time at fall camp, and that certainly isn’t the expectation Nick Saban has for his team following its first scrimmage. Saban acknowledged that he felt “OK” with where the team was at following its session in Bryant-Denny Stadium but did highlight some sloppy play.
Bama Rush: Where University of Alabama sororities stand on LGBTQ inclusion
As the University of Alabama’s famous formal sorority recruitment draws to a close, potential new members from all backgrounds await news on whether they’ll receive a bid to join a sisterhood. While sororities have long been known for their exclusivity, most national groups have announced plans to increase...
High speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood.
Alabama Democrats: Joe Reed backing Huntsville pastor Randy Kelley for party chair
The Alabama Democratic Party will elect a new chair on Saturday and the longtime leader of the party’s minority caucus supports Huntsville pastor Randy Kelley for the position. Joe Reed, leader of the Alabama Democratic Conference, the party’s leading Black organization, said today Kelley was the choice of a...
University of Alabama Condemns “Unauthorized” Sorority Rush Documentary
Leadership at the University of Alabama did not mince words Friday when they condemned reports that a major media company has been secretly documenting the sorority Rush process in Tuscaloosa this week. Shane Dorrill, the University's Vice President of Communications, said UA administrators did not give any third-party entity the...
