Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama football released video from preseason camp scrimmage

Last week, Alabama football held a scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium for preseason camp. Coach Nick Saban addressed reporters on what happened, but the Crimson Tide’s social media released a video recapping the game-like practice. A few moments stood out in the 54-second clip, including Bryce Young connecting with Traeshon Holden, Jake Pope with an interception, Kobe Prentice catching a pass, Emmanuel Henderson playing receiver, Jahmyr Gibbs showing marquee speed, and Ty Simpson demonstrating improved arm strength. Saban is not disappointed about where the team is, but he wants to see where it ends up after fall practice. Alabama has its eyes on a national championship after falling short in 2021.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jermaine Burton explains his thought process in decision to transfer to Alabama

Jermaine Burton has made a smooth transition to Alabama following his transfer from Georgia, and the wide receiver even said that his new teammates have congratulated him on the national championship. Burton said he’s not looking back at his time with Georgia, and instead focusing on this team and what Alabama can do this season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Former Alabama edge rusher enters transfer portal again

Former Alabama edge rusher Eyabi Anoma has entered the transfer portal, according to report from Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Anoma was originally a 5-star recruit coming out of high school and started his college career with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He also had a stop in at Houston, but was dismissed for violating team rules.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BREAKING: 4-Star OL Raymond Pulido commits to Alabama

Raymond Pulido announced his commitment to Alabama football Saturday. Pulido chose the Crimson Tide over Louisville, UCLA and others. The four-star recruit attends Apple Valley High School in California. He is the Tide’s fifth offensive lineman pledge. The California target has been a major target for Alabama sine camping in June.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Five things to watch for in Alabama’s scrimmage at fall camp

Five things to watch for in Alabama’s scrimmage at fall camp https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/08/13/alabama-scrimmage-fall-camp-five-things-watch/">. Alabama football finishes its first week of fall camp with Saturday’s scrimmage. Coach Nick Saban wants to see which players can be fast and not need assistance from other coaches. The first game-like practice opens an...
Pair of top Alabama targets ready to announce commitment decisions

Alabama football targets, Kelby Collins and Raymond Pulido will announce their commitment decisions Saturday. Collins, who attends Gardendale High School in Alabama, will announce his commitment between 2 and 4 CST. He will choose between Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and South Carolina. The Crimson Tide have been recruiting the four-star recruit hard for a little over a year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama is developing returners on special teams, including a freshman

Can Alabama football be dynamic enough in all three phases in the fall to win a national championship?. Coach Nick Saban addressed reporters at Bryant-Denny Stadium after Saturday’s scrimmage. The Crimson Tide has had some elite return specialists in the Saban era, including Javier Arenas, Kenyan Drake, Christion Jones,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick Saban highlights freshman WR Kobe Prentice as a scrimmage standout

Mike McCoy, an Alabama football alum, has trained the next receiver that looks to become impactful. As a BCS National Champion in 2009, McCoy is the founder of Maximum Performance Training in Bessemer, Ala. He worked with Kobe Prentice throughout his time at Calera (Ala.) High School. Prentice, a four-star...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama DB Khyree Jackson held out of scrimmage with groin injury

Alabama completed its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday without one of its experienced cornerbacks. Nick Saban shared in his press conference following the scrimmage that senior cornerback Khyree Jackson was held out with a groin issue that isn’t expected to be serious. “Khyree is out so he...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama’s offensive line showed signs of improvement in first scrimmage

Nothing is perfect at this point in time in time at fall camp, and that certainly isn’t the expectation Nick Saban has for his team following its first scrimmage. Saban acknowledged that he felt “OK” with where the team was at following its session in Bryant-Denny Stadium but did highlight some sloppy play.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
High speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta

David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

