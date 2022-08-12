ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kilj.com

Dolores V. Freitag

Dolores V. Freitag, 104, of West Point, Iowa, passed away at 4:45 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at the West Point Care Center. Born on July 18, 1918, in West Point, Iowa, the daughter of Ben and Theresa (Merschman) Wellman. On February 14, 1939, she married Cletus Freitag at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point, Iowa. He preceded her in death on November 12, 1955.
WEST POINT, IA
kilj.com

Theresa E. Wamer

Theresa E. (nee Specht) Wamer, 59, of Salem, IA, formerly of Davenport, IA, Carmel, IN and Park Forest, IL, died Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Davenport. The funeral mass for Theresa will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, August 17 at the St. John the...
SALEM, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Hancock County from July 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Christin Young of Hamilton sold a residence at 1050 Main in...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Parking restrictions start August 15 at Riverside Park

The City of Muscatine has announced parking restrictions for Riverside Park, starting Monday. Up to 15 parking spots along the north side of the parking strip east of the Papoose Creek Lift Station will be unavailable for public parking from August 15 through at least September 4. The parking spots will be used as a […]
MUSCATINE, IA
KBUR

Food insecurity remains high in SE Iowa

Ottumwa, IA- Food insecurity in Southeast Iowa continues to reach historic highs. TV Station KTVO reports that the Food Bank of Iowa’s distribution center in Ottumwa, which serves 13 counties in southeastern Iowa, has been working to meet rising demand over the summer. Food Bank of Iowa Vice President...
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Burlington FD responds to 2nd suspicious fire

The Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were called to the scene of a mobile home fire, less than a week after they were called to the same area for a similar fire. On August 12 at approximately 9:25 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 601 S. Roosevelt Avenue […]
BURLINGTON, IA
KBUR

Fort Madison Police Department speeding enforcement

Fort Madison, IA- The Fort Madison Police Department has announced their participation in an anti-speeding campaign. According to a news release, Fort Madison Police are teaming up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to remind drivers to obey the speed limit and will be hosting a speeding campaign on Wednesday, August 17th.
FORT MADISON, IA
kciiradio.com

Breaking News: Two Car Accident Sends Vehicle Through the Front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington

A two-car accident resulted in a car going through the front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington at around 11:30 am. No structural damage was reported to the adjoined Cafe Dodici, but the restaurant was shut down because of the crash. Onlookers say that a car was backing out of a parking spot in front of Dodici’s on S. Iowa Ave. when a vehicle heading northbound collided with the car before crashing into the front of the coffee shop. No injuries were reported, and it is unsure how long Dodici’s Shop will be closed for repairs.
WASHINGTON, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Police: Ottumwa Man Threatened Individual with Knife

An Ottumwa man is accused of brandishing a knife during a verbal argument at Casey’s last week. 21-year-old Jayden Guyette has been charged with assault-displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. Court records say on August 11th at 2:45 PM, Guyette was observed yelling at a Casey’s employee at...
OTTUMWA, IA
kilj.com

Rosa L. Prevett

Rosa L. Prevett, 81, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at her daughter’s home. Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the...
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
KBUR

Burlington Police involved in multi-agency saturation patrol

Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has announced the results of a recent saturation patrol. According to a news release, on Tuesday, August 9th, officers from the Burlington Police Department, West Burlington Police Department, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Patrol Air Wing, and the Iowa Department of Transportation conducted a saturation patrol in and around Burlington, West Burlington and Des Moines County.
BURLINGTON, IA
ktvo.com

Ottumwa man gives away backpacks filled with school supplies

OTTUMWA, Iowa — School is starting soon, and many kids are still in need of school supplies. One Ottumwa man knows the struggle all too well, so he took it upon himself to help families out. James Evans has been filling up backpacks and giving them to kids for...
OTTUMWA, IA
KBUR

Authorities release names of teenagers involved in fatal crash south of Burlington

Burlington, IA- Authorities have released the names of the teenagers involved in a fatal accident that occurred Saturday, August 6th, south of Burlington. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer driven by 16-year-old Carson Bennet Anderson was traveling southbound on Sullivan Slough road. The vehicle then left the roadway for an unknown reason before striking a tree.
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Deputies: 198 dogs removed from Sherrard woman’s property

MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A rural Sherrard woman was arrested Friday after deputies say nearly 200 dogs were found on her property. Karen A. Plambeck, 59, was arrested Friday on three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, a Class 4 felony punishable by one to three years in prison.
SHERRARD, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Aug. 12, 2022

Melissa L Mangham, 47, 524 Elm St, Nuisance Abatement at 518 Harrison St. NTA 126. Brian K Nixon (50) 1029 Jefferson for Failure to Yield Stop Sign at 11th & Maine PTC128. Robert Heather, 51, Quincy for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender – arrested 8th-9th/Jersey – lodged – 250.
QUINCY, IL
KCJJ

Burlington woman arrested after allegedly dancing on Iowa City Police squad car

A Burlington woman who thought it was a good idea to dance on the top of a squad car was arrested by Iowa City Police early Sunday morning. According to the arrest report, 20-year-old Asia McQuay of North 8th Street jumped on top of a police car just after 1 am in the 100 block of College Street, reportedly to take a photo of herself dancing. The incident caused scratches and dents to the hood of the squad car, and McQuay was identified by security camera footage.
IOWA CITY, IA

