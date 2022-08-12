Read full article on original website
kilj.com
Dolores V. Freitag
Dolores V. Freitag, 104, of West Point, Iowa, passed away at 4:45 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at the West Point Care Center. Born on July 18, 1918, in West Point, Iowa, the daughter of Ben and Theresa (Merschman) Wellman. On February 14, 1939, she married Cletus Freitag at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point, Iowa. He preceded her in death on November 12, 1955.
kilj.com
Theresa E. Wamer
Theresa E. (nee Specht) Wamer, 59, of Salem, IA, formerly of Davenport, IA, Carmel, IN and Park Forest, IL, died Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Davenport. The funeral mass for Theresa will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, August 17 at the St. John the...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Hancock County from July 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Christin Young of Hamilton sold a residence at 1050 Main in...
Parking restrictions start August 15 at Riverside Park
The City of Muscatine has announced parking restrictions for Riverside Park, starting Monday. Up to 15 parking spots along the north side of the parking strip east of the Papoose Creek Lift Station will be unavailable for public parking from August 15 through at least September 4. The parking spots will be used as a […]
This Nearly Million Dollar Quincy, Illinois Home Has a Huge Barn
It may not be the most expensive home available in Quincy, Illinois right now, but it's close if that's not the case. It's an epic nearly million dollar estate that also includes a huge barn. The fact that I spent a lot of time at my grandma's farm growing up...
Worst Rural Town In IA Is Only An Hour From Cedar Rapids
This all depends on your definition of "worst"... I'm going to shoot straight with you. Worst is a pretty harsh word. In this instance, worst might actually mean the best... I know, it's a bit confusing, but let me explain. A content creator who goes by the name "World According...
KBUR
Food insecurity remains high in SE Iowa
Ottumwa, IA- Food insecurity in Southeast Iowa continues to reach historic highs. TV Station KTVO reports that the Food Bank of Iowa’s distribution center in Ottumwa, which serves 13 counties in southeastern Iowa, has been working to meet rising demand over the summer. Food Bank of Iowa Vice President...
Toddler struck, killed in northeast Missouri during U-turn
A driver struck and killed a toddler late Thursday night in northeast Missouri while making a U-turn.
Burlington FD responds to 2nd suspicious fire
The Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were called to the scene of a mobile home fire, less than a week after they were called to the same area for a similar fire. On August 12 at approximately 9:25 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 601 S. Roosevelt Avenue […]
KBUR
Fort Madison Police Department speeding enforcement
Fort Madison, IA- The Fort Madison Police Department has announced their participation in an anti-speeding campaign. According to a news release, Fort Madison Police are teaming up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to remind drivers to obey the speed limit and will be hosting a speeding campaign on Wednesday, August 17th.
kciiradio.com
Breaking News: Two Car Accident Sends Vehicle Through the Front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington
A two-car accident resulted in a car going through the front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington at around 11:30 am. No structural damage was reported to the adjoined Cafe Dodici, but the restaurant was shut down because of the crash. Onlookers say that a car was backing out of a parking spot in front of Dodici’s on S. Iowa Ave. when a vehicle heading northbound collided with the car before crashing into the front of the coffee shop. No injuries were reported, and it is unsure how long Dodici’s Shop will be closed for repairs.
ottumwaradio.com
Police: Ottumwa Man Threatened Individual with Knife
An Ottumwa man is accused of brandishing a knife during a verbal argument at Casey’s last week. 21-year-old Jayden Guyette has been charged with assault-displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. Court records say on August 11th at 2:45 PM, Guyette was observed yelling at a Casey’s employee at...
kilj.com
Rosa L. Prevett
Rosa L. Prevett, 81, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at her daughter’s home. Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the...
KBUR
Burlington Police involved in multi-agency saturation patrol
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has announced the results of a recent saturation patrol. According to a news release, on Tuesday, August 9th, officers from the Burlington Police Department, West Burlington Police Department, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Patrol Air Wing, and the Iowa Department of Transportation conducted a saturation patrol in and around Burlington, West Burlington and Des Moines County.
ktvo.com
Ottumwa man gives away backpacks filled with school supplies
OTTUMWA, Iowa — School is starting soon, and many kids are still in need of school supplies. One Ottumwa man knows the struggle all too well, so he took it upon himself to help families out. James Evans has been filling up backpacks and giving them to kids for...
KBUR
Authorities release names of teenagers involved in fatal crash south of Burlington
Burlington, IA- Authorities have released the names of the teenagers involved in a fatal accident that occurred Saturday, August 6th, south of Burlington. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer driven by 16-year-old Carson Bennet Anderson was traveling southbound on Sullivan Slough road. The vehicle then left the roadway for an unknown reason before striking a tree.
KWQC
Deputies: 198 dogs removed from Sherrard woman’s property
MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A rural Sherrard woman was arrested Friday after deputies say nearly 200 dogs were found on her property. Karen A. Plambeck, 59, was arrested Friday on three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, a Class 4 felony punishable by one to three years in prison.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Aug. 12, 2022
Melissa L Mangham, 47, 524 Elm St, Nuisance Abatement at 518 Harrison St. NTA 126. Brian K Nixon (50) 1029 Jefferson for Failure to Yield Stop Sign at 11th & Maine PTC128. Robert Heather, 51, Quincy for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender – arrested 8th-9th/Jersey – lodged – 250.
KCJJ
Burlington woman arrested after allegedly dancing on Iowa City Police squad car
A Burlington woman who thought it was a good idea to dance on the top of a squad car was arrested by Iowa City Police early Sunday morning. According to the arrest report, 20-year-old Asia McQuay of North 8th Street jumped on top of a police car just after 1 am in the 100 block of College Street, reportedly to take a photo of herself dancing. The incident caused scratches and dents to the hood of the squad car, and McQuay was identified by security camera footage.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Medical Group announces opening of milk depot for infants in need
QUINCY — In partnership with the Mothers’ Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes, Quincy Medical Group is opening a new milk depot. The milk depot will be located at the QMG Women’s Health Center on the second floor of QMG’s 1118 Hampshire location. The milk...
