1450wlaf.com
As sinkhole grows so does the line of traffic on Towe String Road
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Today will be the most challenging day for travelers since the sinkhole was discovered and one lane was closed last week where Towe String Road meets the four lane. The sinkhole has widened and the orange cones have been been moved out further further tightening...
1450wlaf.com
Powers meets with officials about how to fund sinkhole repairs
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – State Representative Dennis Powers met with officials from TDOT (Tennessee Department of Transportation) and the City of La Follette on Friday at the sinkhole site where Towe String Road meets Tennessee State Route 9 (the four lane). The sinkhole, discovered earlier last week, has forced the closure to one lane coming off Towe String Road at the stop light on the four lane.
1450wlaf.com
Late morning wreck sends one person to the hospital, snarls traffic
TOP PHOTO: Det.-Sgt. Matthew Forsyth (left) and Officer Zach Daugherty, both with La Follette Police, assess the wreck. LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Two cars collided near the cut across on the four lane between Bojangles and Murphy’s just after 9:30am Monday. One person was transported to the La Follette Medical Center.
wpln.org
Want solar panels? In Tennessee, only corporations and the wealthy can really afford them.
Rooftop and utility-scale solar is scarce in Tennessee, where less than 400 megawatts powered the electric grid in 2021. But new solar additions are on the way via a popular alternative route to renewables: contracts with corporations, like Facebook, and major institutions. The Tennessee Valley Authority, largely, controls this dynamic,...
fox17.com
Tennessee utility lineman killed while on a job site
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WZTV) — An employee of Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) was killed while on the job Thursday. MLGW has reported that lineman, Michael Nowlin, was fatally injured early Thursday on a job site in the 7400 block of Barrett Oaks. The company says that Nowlin had...
1450wlaf.com
JAKES Day through the lens of WLAF’s Charlie Hutson
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – What a day it was for the 11th JAKES Day held at the Ball Farm Event Center. WLAF’s Charlie Hutson takes us through the day with photos. See his full gallery of photographs HERE. WLAF’s Charlie Hutson takes us through the JAKES Day with...
newstalk987.com
Bear Spotted Behind Townsend Restaurant While Customers Dine on the Patio
There have been multiple bear sightings around East Tennessee. A large black bear was seen yesterday (Sunday) at a local Townsend restaurant. Employees of the restaurant say they have seen bears inside their dumpster when they take out their trash. The bear was behind a privacy fence while patrons ate...
Did you feel it? Magnitude 2.7 earthquake shakes Tennessee Valley Saturday
A magnitude 2.7 quake falls in what the United States Geological Survey deems a minor earthquake.
1450wlaf.com
A cooler weekend night brings out a familiar creature
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A spider was just hanging out at its home on this cooler summer night grabbing a snack when one gets caught in the web. It won’t be long until we’ll see more of these guys as fall sets in. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 08/15/2022-6AM-PHOTOS COURTESY OF WLAF’S CHARLIE HUTSON)
middlesboronews.com
Michigan company coming to Bell County
A Michigan company that processes steel for use by the U.S. military will soon be coming to Bell County. Headquartered in Washington, Michigan, Flash Steelworks will take over the old tannery site in a project that has been six years in the making, said Judge Executive Albey Brock. “The tannery...
1450wlaf.com
JAKES Day is Saturday at the Ball Farm; good weather expected
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – All the planning over the last year for the annual JAKES Day hosted by the Pine Mountain Longbeards was put into motion on Thursday as the massive set up began onsite at the Ball Farm and Event Center. See Charlie Hutson’s full photo gallery HERE.
Report shows wildlife activity, deaths in Smokies I-40 crashes; suggests safe passages
The study is meant to offer a framework that identifies areas along the corridor where wildlife crossing structures could best be implemented. The goal is to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions or WVCs and increase wildlife habitat connectivity in the area.
COVID cases and hospitalizations decline in East TN; mask recommendation dropped for Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — COVID-19 appears to be waning again across most of East Tennessee after public health agencies reported fewer COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations this week. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Knox, Blount, Sevier and other counties had dropped to "medium" COVID-19 community level/risk....
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee human trafficking group sees rise in men, youth trafficking clients
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking has continued to expand its reach to help human trafficking clients. It’s part of the reason why the group said it’s seeing more male and youth clients. Adam Woldt is a pastor at The Point Knox who also...
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case
The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in...
Rep. Tim Burchett’s daughter in ICU following horse-related accident
The daughter of U.S. Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Knoxville) is in the intensive care unit after a horse-related accident.
WSMV
Tennessee waives state vehicle registration fees for a year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is waiving state vehicle registration fees for a year. This began July 1 of this year and will last until June 30, 2023, according to State Rep. Kelly Keisling. The waived fees will be for Class-A vehicles, which include motorcycles, and Class-B vehicles, which include...
Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together
Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
