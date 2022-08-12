ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafollette, TN

As sinkhole grows so does the line of traffic on Towe String Road

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Today will be the most challenging day for travelers since the sinkhole was discovered and one lane was closed last week where Towe String Road meets the four lane. The sinkhole has widened and the orange cones have been been moved out further further tightening...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
Powers meets with officials about how to fund sinkhole repairs

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – State Representative Dennis Powers met with officials from TDOT (Tennessee Department of Transportation) and the City of La Follette on Friday at the sinkhole site where Towe String Road meets Tennessee State Route 9 (the four lane). The sinkhole, discovered earlier last week, has forced the closure to one lane coming off Towe String Road at the stop light on the four lane.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
Late morning wreck sends one person to the hospital, snarls traffic

TOP PHOTO: Det.-Sgt. Matthew Forsyth (left) and Officer Zach Daugherty, both with La Follette Police, assess the wreck. LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Two cars collided near the cut across on the four lane between Bojangles and Murphy’s just after 9:30am Monday. One person was transported to the La Follette Medical Center.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
Tennessee utility lineman killed while on a job site

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WZTV) — An employee of Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) was killed while on the job Thursday. MLGW has reported that lineman, Michael Nowlin, was fatally injured early Thursday on a job site in the 7400 block of Barrett Oaks. The company says that Nowlin had...
MEMPHIS, TN
JAKES Day through the lens of WLAF’s Charlie Hutson

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – What a day it was for the 11th JAKES Day held at the Ball Farm Event Center. WLAF’s Charlie Hutson takes us through the day with photos. See his full gallery of photographs HERE. WLAF’s Charlie Hutson takes us through the JAKES Day with...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
Bear Spotted Behind Townsend Restaurant While Customers Dine on the Patio

There have been multiple bear sightings around East Tennessee. A large black bear was seen yesterday (Sunday) at a local Townsend restaurant. Employees of the restaurant say they have seen bears inside their dumpster when they take out their trash. The bear was behind a privacy fence while patrons ate...
TOWNSEND, TN
A cooler weekend night brings out a familiar creature

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A spider was just hanging out at its home on this cooler summer night grabbing a snack when one gets caught in the web. It won’t be long until we’ll see more of these guys as fall sets in. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 08/15/2022-6AM-PHOTOS COURTESY OF WLAF’S CHARLIE HUTSON)
Michigan company coming to Bell County

A Michigan company that processes steel for use by the U.S. military will soon be coming to Bell County. Headquartered in Washington, Michigan, Flash Steelworks will take over the old tannery site in a project that has been six years in the making, said Judge Executive Albey Brock. “The tannery...
BELL COUNTY, KY
Tennessee waives state vehicle registration fees for a year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is waiving state vehicle registration fees for a year. This began July 1 of this year and will last until June 30, 2023, according to State Rep. Kelly Keisling. The waived fees will be for Class-A vehicles, which include motorcycles, and Class-B vehicles, which include...
TENNESSEE STATE
Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together

Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
OCOEE, TN

