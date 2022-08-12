ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grady County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KXII.com

Man charged with manslaughter, DUI after fatal Ardmore crash

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A woman is dead, and a man is in jail after a drunk driving crash in Carter County Saturday night. Joshua Childers, 31, of Blanchard, has been charged with manslaughter and DUI. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol the crash happened at approximately 8:26 p.m. on U.S. Highway...
ARDMORE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grady County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Grady County, OK
Crime & Safety
guthrienewspage.com

Crash on SH-33 claims a life; another seriously injured

There remains more questions than answers surrounding a fatality accident that took place Saturday evening on State Highway 33. Guthrie EMS, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Heartland Medical, Langston Fire, Langston Police, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the two-vehicle crash just east of Country Road 76 at 5:25 p.m.
GUTHRIE, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Weir
Person
Eric Foster
okcfox.com

Man brought to OU Medical with gunshot wound, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating after a gunshot victim arrived was delivered to a hospital on Saturday morning. Reports say friends brought a man to OU Medical after crashing into a nearby retaining wall. Officials say the victim was shot in the chest following a skirmish. The man...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Violent Crime#Hospital#Trooper Foster
news9.com

Neighbor Reacts To Hostage Situation At Oklahoma City Home

Oklahoma City Police Officers shoot a man following a hostage situation. They say he held a woman and child inside a home in NE Oklahoma City, near NE 36 and Lincoln. Police say the suspect is expected to live and the woman and child are safe. However, for one neighbor, the shooting is too close to home.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Woman killed in collision in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Saturday that left one person dead in Logan County. Officials say two vehicles were involved in a collision on SH-33 just to the east of County Road 76. 73-year-old Sharon Maloy of Oklahoma City was pronounced dead at...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
news9.com

1 Injured In West OKC Accident Early Monday Morning

Oklahoma Highway Patrol respond to an accident at I-40 and Meridian Avenue. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a semi-truck and two cars were headed westbound, when one car changed lanes and hit the semi-truck in the rear, then another car collided into the two vehicles. The driver of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox40jackson.com

Oklahoma man accused of killing his 3 kids in murder-suicide involved in ongoing domestic dispute, police say

A murder-suicide in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma last week involving three children and their father is part of an ongoing domestic dispute, new court documents show. Francoise Littlejohn, 30, was found dead in an apparent suicide in the front seat of a Dodge Charger with his three dead children: Trinity, 3, Aliyah, 4, and Kyren, 7, following a dispute at the home involving the children’s mother, according to the documents released this week.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Hostage situation ends overnight in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was shot after holding a woman and child hostage overnight in Oklahoma City. Police were originally called out early Saturday morning to a domestic situation near N.E. 34th St. and North Lindsay Avenue. Police arrived on scene to find the suspect was holding both a woman and child hostage […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

OKCPD Officer saves kitten, decides to take it home

Oklahoma City police officer saves kitten and decides to take it home. The kitten was saved after hanging underneath a vehicle, and Officer Deloera immediately asked if she could take it home. She claimed she had been looking for a kitten just like this one, so it was meant to be, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department social media post.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy