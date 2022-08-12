Read full article on original website
2023 GMC Canyon gets bigger, faster, more expensive
The Denali isn’t dead, but the top-dog in the GMC Canyon lineup will soon become an off-road focused model. On Thursday, the 2023 GMC Canyon debuted with a standard factory lift, a high-output engine, and a simplified trim lineup with a strong focus on off-road capability. When the 2023...
Here’s When 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison And New Duramax Diesel Engine Will Be Revealed
Big updates are on the way for the Chevy Silverado 1500 light-duty pickup, including the debut of the new 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison off-roader, as well as the debut of a new Duramax diesel engine option. Now, GM Authority has exclusive information on when these two items will finally debut.
C8 Corvette Stingray Supply Running At 5 Days In August 2022
As anyone who’s been paying attention will tell you, demand for the new Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is (and has been) through the roof. As such, it should come as no surprise that Corvette Stingray supply is currently running at an extremely low level, per GM Authority sources. GM...
Check Out These 2024 Chevy Blazer EV RS Real-World Photos: Exclusive
General Motors officially revealed the all-new 2024 Chevy Blazer EV last month, debuting a brand-new all-electric entry for the crossover segment. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the 2024 Chevy Blazer RS with the following exclusive GM Authority real-world photos. For those readers who may be unaware, the...
2024 Chevy Silverado EV WT First Interior Photos: Exclusive
General Motors officially unveiled the all-new 2024 Chevy Silverado EV earlier this year at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show, ushering in a brand-new battery-driven iteration of the popular pickup. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV WT cabin with these first real world photos.
GMC Acadia Discount Offers Up To $3,000 Off In August 2022
In August 2022, a GMC Acadia discount again offers a cash allowance of up to $3,000 in select U.S. regions when leasing the 2022 GMC Acadia and 2023 GMC Acadia. Buyers can also get up to $1,000 off 2022 models and $500 off 2023 models when purchasing outright. The Professional...
2023 GMC Canyon Denali: The Luxury Cruiser
The 2023 GMC Canyon made its official debut this week, arriving with four trim levels: base Elevation, off-road ready AT4, ultra-capable AT4X and range-topping Denali. Today, we’re going to take a closer look at the Denali trim level, which continues as the most luxurious Canyon variant available, offering up chrome exterior trim, large 20-inch wheels and a lavishly appointed cabin.
2023 Chevy Camaro Loses Various Dealer-Installed Options
The 2023 Chevy Camaro will no longer offer several dealer-installed, LPO-level options, GM Authority can confirm. Many of the affected options were made available to order during the 2022 model year. Some of the more popular dealer-installed equipment items that have been removed from the 2023 Chevy Camaro options list...
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X: The Go-Anywhere Truck
The 2023 GMC Canyon made its official debut this week, arriving on scene with modern exterior styling, a tech-laden cabin and, perhaps most importantly, a new off-road-focused Canyon AT4X trim level. The Canyon AT4X is one of the more exciting additions to GM’s portfolio for the 2023 model year, so let’s take a closer look at what makes this go-anywhere pickup special.
Brand-New GMC Sierra HD Gets Stolen With Tow Truck: Video
An excited GM customer in Arizona was left shocked after the brand-new 2022 GMC Sierra HD that he waited six months to receive was stolen right out of his driveway after just two days of ownership. As reported by local NBC affiliate 12 News, the thief backed a Ford tow...
GM To Reimburse 2022 Cadillac XT5, Cadillac XT4 Buyers For Missing Accessory Grille
GM has begun a Customer Satisfaction Program for certain 2022 Cadillac XT5 and 2022 Cadillac XT4 models to address an issue related to a missing accessory grille. The problem: some 2022 Cadillac XT5 customers who purchased the LPO-level / dealer-installed Gloss Black grille (RPO code SJ9) never received the grille. Additionally, some 2022 Cadillac XT4 customers who purchased LPO-level / dealer-installed Grille, Galvano surround with Galvano finish (RPO code SJA) never received the grille.
Buick Brand Average Transaction Price Up 5.8 Percent In July 2022
Buick had a rough second fiscal quarter, with the automaker’s sales falling 56 percent to just 28,929 units. But while Buick struggled to move metal, the vehicles that it did sell carried relatively high average transaction prices, offsetting some of the pain from sliding sales numbers. Buick ATPs stood...
Griot’s LS7-Powered 1967 Iso Rivolta: Live Photo Gallery
With stunning classic Italian styling and a whole lot of modern American-bred power under the hood, this 1967 Iso Rivolta restomod is true a driver’s dream. Now, we’re taking a closer look with the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery. Before we dive into the build, let’s first...
2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Goes Racing
GM recently pulled the sheets on the 2023 Chevy Colorado, introducing a brand-new third generation for the midsize pickup. Now, the 2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2 is getting its off-road racing chops put to the test in the 2022 Best in the Desert Vegas to Reno race. The 2022 Best in...
Cadillac CT4 Sales Place Third In Segment During Q2 2022
Cadillac CT4 sales increased in the United States but decreased in Canada during the second quarter of 2022. In the United States, Cadillac CT4 deliveries totaled 2,617 units in Q2 2022, an increase of about 14 percent compared to 2,303 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first six months...
Here Is The 2024 Chevy Blazer EV
The 2024 Chevy Blazer EV has made its official debut, ushering in the next generation of mass-market electric crossovers from the American brand with an available GM-estimated range of up to 320 miles on a full charge. The Chevy Blazer EV will be available in front-, rear- and all-wheel drive...
2023 Toyota Highlander Beats 2023 Subaru Ascent: SUV Showdown!
View this 2023 Toyota Highlander vs. 2023 Subaru Ascent head-to-head comparison and see the plethora of advantages for the Highlander. The post 2023 Toyota Highlander Beats 2023 Subaru Ascent: SUV Showdown! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
We Render A Hypothetical Chevy Blazer EV Coupe
The debut of the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV marks the start of an all-new, all-electric chapter for the nameplate, with GM revealing a variety of different trim levels and configurations. Now, however, we’re reimagining the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV as a two-door crossover coupe with the following exclusive GM Authority rendering.
Jay Leno Gets Behind The Wheel Of A Gorgeous 1930 Cadillac V-16: Video
Produced between 1930 and 1940, the Cadillac V-16, also known as the Cadillac Sixteen, was a true pinnacle of the American automotive industry, offering a combination of exclusivity, custom style, and cutting-edge engineering, all of which was only available to the very well-to-do. Now, Jay Leno is climbing behind the wheels of this slice of “automotive royalty” in the following episode of Jay Leno’s Garage.
Cadillac Ranks Well In J.D. Power 2022 China Tech Experience Study
Cadillac ranked well in the recent J.D. Power 2022 China Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study, securing a second-place finish overall among Luxury ICE brands. Now in its third year, the J.D. Power 2022 China TXI Study examines new-vehicle owners’ perceptions with regard to 29 “advanced technologies” and 13 “basic technologies” when first introduced in the market. The TXI Innovation Index consists of the Technology Execution Index and Market Depth Index, which are equally weighted to measure how individual automotive brands bring these various technologies to market in terms of the level of adoption for new technologies and the quality of execution.
