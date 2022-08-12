Read full article on original website
foreigndesknews.com
‘Arizona Has Had Enough’: Gov. Ducey Orders Finishing U.S.- Mexico Border Wall
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued an Executive Order on Friday this week directing the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to fill the gaps in the Yuma border wall starting immediately. “Arizona has had enough,” Ducey said in a press release. “We can’t wait any longer. The Biden administration’s...
arizonasuntimes.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis to Kari Lake: Florida Will Send National Guard Troops to Help Secure Southern Border
PHOENIX, Arizona – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke to a theater full of onlookers in downtown Phoenix Sunday at a Turning Point Action rally to support local Trump-endorsed nominees like Kari Lake and Blake Masters, mentioning Florida would be willing to help Lake secure the border if she gets elected.
thediscoveriesof.com
20 Unmissable Things to do in Arizona
Looking for the best things to do in Arizona? From exploring ghost towns to hiking through breathtaking valleys, here’s what you shouldn’t miss. Home to big hitters like ummm… THE GRAND CANYON, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Arizona’s expansive desert landscapes are a treasure trove of discovery.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Unveils Plan to Fix Arizona’s Homeless Crisis
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake held a press conference this week at a Phoenix homeless camp covering the homeless crisis the state is facing and her policies to do something about it if elected as the next governor. “I’ve covered our homeless crisis for many, many years, and nothing...
AZFamily
Feds could reduce Arizona's share of Colorado River water as early as next week
Ahwatukee man convicted of killing son from drug overdose walks free from prison. In 2004, Josh was found dead on a bunk bed while his father was in the next room passed out from an attempted suicide with prescription drugs and liquor. Armed suspect arrested after El Mirage elementary school...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 12-14
PHOENIX — Arizona’s monsoon season is consistently inconsistent, the search for a missing 6-year-old from Phoenix ended after police located the child in Las Vegas with his uncle early Saturday and a man was arrested and booked for a first-degree murder charge Friday after intentionally running over a resident multiple times in east Mesa.
AZFamily
Arizona among states facing deadline for plan to cut river water use
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is one of seven states facing a major challenge from federal officials: to make big cuts to the water we use from the Colorado River. Federal officials gave the Colorado River Basin states a mid-August deadline to come up with a plan. With Lake Mead...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona woman loses lung after ten-year battle with Valley fever symptoms: 'Thankful even to be alive'
PHOENIX - An Arizona woman is cautioning others during the monsoon season after her lung collapsed from a decade-long bout of Valley fever. "This is so serious, I'm so thankful even to be alive," said Alexandra Soto. "But at 26 I never thought I would have a brand new baby, one lung and no latissimus muscle."
KOLD-TV
KOLD Investigates: Arizona taking border security into its own hands, invests millions in security
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey wants Arizona to take border security into its own hands, and has invested millions of dollars to do it. Ducey signed House Bill 2317 which dedicates $335 million in state sales tax revenue to border security. “Inaction by President Joe Biden...
KTAR.com
Navajo Code Talker commemorates national holiday at Arizona memorial
PHOENIX — Code Talker Thomas H. Begay and others commemorated Navajo Code Talkers Day on Sunday morning in Phoenix, honoring their contributions that have been credited with helping the United States win World War II. At a memorial located by the Wesley Bolin Plaza, Begay, one of the last...
AZFamily
Raw video: Armed Trump supporters protest outside FBI building in Phoenix
The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee is co-hosting a water drive. Donations will go to St. Vincent de Paul of Arizona which gives out over 5,700 bottles of water each day. Look for partly sunny skies and a high of 103 degrees in the Valley this afternoon. Storm chances are at about 20 percent later tonight in the Valley, and even lower than that for Tuesday.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man, 75, rescued from floodwaters after getting trapped on top of Jeep: ‘Lucky to be alive’
GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. - A 75-year-old Arizona man was rescued Friday from on top of his Jeep after getting stranded in rushing floodwaters, authorities said. The swift water rescue was one of several that took place in Mohave County last week as the continuing monsoon season brought heavy rains and caused flash flooding.
knau.org
Bacterial outbreak prompts closure at two Cornville fish hatcheries
The Arizona Department of Game and Fish will suspend fish stockings from two hatcheries located near Cornville due to a bacterial outbreak. Department officials said they found the bacteria at the Page Springs Hatchery and in two ponds at Bubbling Ponds Hatchery. The fish did not respond to treatment and,...
fox10phoenix.com
Regional head of Homeland Security shares concerns about fallout from Trump raid, border security
DALLAS, Texas - Federal law enforcement officials say there is growing concern that federal agents will be targeted in retaliation for the FBI executing a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's estate in Florida. Lester Hayes Jr., the new special agent in charge of Homeland Security investigations in the...
gilaherald.com
You must visit these 10 festivals in Arizona this fall
Wondering what is Arizona fall like? Planning a trip to Arizona Phoenix after enduring scorching temperatures throughout the summer, the people of Arizona Phoenix eagerly anticipate the arrival of October. Although it is unlikely that you will encounter much in the way of chilly, fresh air, the temperatures are ideal,...
ABC 15 News
$75 million coming to Arizona as part of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
Arizona streets will be getting a major facelift as another $75 million in federal funding will be poured into four projects across the state. The grant is one of four awarded to Arizona as part of a $2.2 billion infusion of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, funding that continues to help rebuild Arizona.
AZFamily
Storms move into the Valley for another round of monsoon weather
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The monsoon weather continued for the state as some parts of the Valley were hit by rain, wind and dust on Sunday evening. Some Gilbert residents even got tiny bits of hail in their front yards! The storm moved from the north and slowly made its way toward the Valley. Around 4:30 p.m., blowing dust was spotted on the Loop 303 in the northwest Valley. Arizona Department of Public Safety reminded drivers to pull over and turn off your lights if you get caught in the dust storm.
12news.com
VERIFY: Did Katie Hobbs vote against funding Arizona's border strike force?
PHOENIX — Before running for Arizona governor, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs served four terms in the state Legislature, rising to Democratic leader of the Senate. We're verifying one claim in a new TV ad, paid for by the Republican Governors Association Arizona PAC, that singles out Hobbs' Senate vote on funding for Gov. Doug Ducey's Border Strike Task Force.
KTAR.com
Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer wants Lake to stop elections rhetoric, pivot to policy
PHOENIX — Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer said Wednesday she wants Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake to stop her elections rhetoric and start focusing on policy issues ahead of November’s general election. “I want her to pivot, and I want her to move in the direction of policy....
KTAR.com
Arizona man sentenced to over 9 years in prison for drug trafficking
PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced last month to over nine years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking organization, authorities said. Luis Torres Jaramillo will serve 111 months after previously pleading guilty for transporting heroin for sale, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office said in a press release.
