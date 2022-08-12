ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
thediscoveriesof.com

20 Unmissable Things to do in Arizona

Looking for the best things to do in Arizona? From exploring ghost towns to hiking through breathtaking valleys, here’s what you shouldn’t miss. Home to big hitters like ummm… THE GRAND CANYON, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Arizona’s expansive desert landscapes are a treasure trove of discovery.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Unveils Plan to Fix Arizona’s Homeless Crisis

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake held a press conference this week at a Phoenix homeless camp covering the homeless crisis the state is facing and her policies to do something about it if elected as the next governor. “I’ve covered our homeless crisis for many, many years, and nothing...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
KTAR News

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 12-14

PHOENIX — Arizona’s monsoon season is consistently inconsistent, the search for a missing 6-year-old from Phoenix ended after police located the child in Las Vegas with his uncle early Saturday and a man was arrested and booked for a first-degree murder charge Friday after intentionally running over a resident multiple times in east Mesa.
MESA, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
KTAR.com

Navajo Code Talker commemorates national holiday at Arizona memorial

PHOENIX — Code Talker Thomas H. Begay and others commemorated Navajo Code Talkers Day on Sunday morning in Phoenix, honoring their contributions that have been credited with helping the United States win World War II. At a memorial located by the Wesley Bolin Plaza, Begay, one of the last...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Raw video: Armed Trump supporters protest outside FBI building in Phoenix

The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee is co-hosting a water drive. Donations will go to St. Vincent de Paul of Arizona which gives out over 5,700 bottles of water each day. Look for partly sunny skies and a high of 103 degrees in the Valley this afternoon. Storm chances are at about 20 percent later tonight in the Valley, and even lower than that for Tuesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Wall#Shipping Containers#Politics State
knau.org

Bacterial outbreak prompts closure at two Cornville fish hatcheries

The Arizona Department of Game and Fish will suspend fish stockings from two hatcheries located near Cornville due to a bacterial outbreak. Department officials said they found the bacteria at the Page Springs Hatchery and in two ponds at Bubbling Ponds Hatchery. The fish did not respond to treatment and,...
CORNVILLE, AZ
gilaherald.com

You must visit these 10 festivals in Arizona this fall

Wondering what is Arizona fall like? Planning a trip to Arizona Phoenix after enduring scorching temperatures throughout the summer, the people of Arizona Phoenix eagerly anticipate the arrival of October. Although it is unlikely that you will encounter much in the way of chilly, fresh air, the temperatures are ideal,...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

$75 million coming to Arizona as part of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Arizona streets will be getting a major facelift as another $75 million in federal funding will be poured into four projects across the state. The grant is one of four awarded to Arizona as part of a $2.2 billion infusion of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, funding that continues to help rebuild Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
AZFamily

Storms move into the Valley for another round of monsoon weather

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The monsoon weather continued for the state as some parts of the Valley were hit by rain, wind and dust on Sunday evening. Some Gilbert residents even got tiny bits of hail in their front yards! The storm moved from the north and slowly made its way toward the Valley. Around 4:30 p.m., blowing dust was spotted on the Loop 303 in the northwest Valley. Arizona Department of Public Safety reminded drivers to pull over and turn off your lights if you get caught in the dust storm.
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

VERIFY: Did Katie Hobbs vote against funding Arizona's border strike force?

PHOENIX — Before running for Arizona governor, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs served four terms in the state Legislature, rising to Democratic leader of the Senate. We're verifying one claim in a new TV ad, paid for by the Republican Governors Association Arizona PAC, that singles out Hobbs' Senate vote on funding for Gov. Doug Ducey's Border Strike Task Force.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced to over 9 years in prison for drug trafficking

PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced last month to over nine years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking organization, authorities said. Luis Torres Jaramillo will serve 111 months after previously pleading guilty for transporting heroin for sale, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office said in a press release.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy