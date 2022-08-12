Read full article on original website
LadyInRed
2d ago
I worked at a manufacturing warehouse and we would receive shipment from overseas. in a box I found a moth. it was huge. I put it in a sandwich from my lunch box (moth was as big as container) I wanted to take it home and show my daughter (she was 7 at the time and fascinated with bugs)it was a huge moth and had a pattern on it like a butterfly
LMBZ
2d ago
It wouldn't surprise me that the Giant Hornets & these Months were brought in on purpose considering what's going on in the world now.
2d ago
We saw one of these laying on the ground of a store in Hayden ID. They let it back outside after someone found it. That thing was the size of my hand!
KUOW
NW has dodged wildfire smoke this summer (so far), but fires still being fought across Washington
Wildfire smoke around the Seattle area hasn't caused too many problems this year, compared to years past. In Southern Oregon, it's been a quiet summer for smoke monitors, with about a month left in the regular fire season. The Pacific Northwest is still reaping the benefits of the cooler-than-normal spring...
KUOW
Washington State Ferries looks to the next generation to staff — and bring diversity to — future crews
Young students of color from around Seattle are checking out what life is like working onboard a Washington state ferry. The ferries need more employees, plain and simple. "We’re hiring!” said Bryn Hunter from Washington State Ferries. The service has been short on crew since the Covid pandemic...
Yakima Herald Republic
These areas of WA are likely to get hotter — but people keep moving there
Many parts of Washington will see more severe heat waves in coming decades, but that isn't stopping an influx of new residents from moving to those communities. New projections from a New York-based research group predict Benton and Franklin counties — home to the Tri-Cities and among the fastest-growing Washington counties in the past decade — could see heat waves above 90 degrees last nearly twice as long as they currently do. The number of days above 100 in those areas is likely to double, according to the models.
WATCH: Black bear, nursing elk among animals seen on I-90 wildlife crossings
Near SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Video from the Washington State Department of Transportation shows the amount of activity on the Interstate 90 wildlife crossings this summer. WSDOT tweeted the video last week, which showed an elk calf nursing, a black bear running and a herd of 55 elk. The...
Here's what Washington state was granted for infrastructure projects
SEATTLE — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the same...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Disappearing nightshade
Invasive nightshade plants are “disappearing” from the Edmonds Marsh, thanks to the work of volunteers. This is the second season of volunteer work under an “Adopt-A-Highway” Landscape Agreement with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). It allows volunteers to remove chain-link fencing and bittersweet nightshade that have damaged the wetland vegetation and blocked altered freshwater flows from Shellabarger Creek into the Edmonds Marsh-Estuary Wildlife Sanctuary.
KUOW
Garden or a Band Aid? New anti-encampment tactic in Seattle
Neighbors in Seattle have put up a garden in place of a swept encampment. But the idea doesn't smell like roses to everybody in town. Washington farm workers are now supposed to be provided protections from hot weather ... supposed to. It's been said that Trump's revenge on GOP candidates...
KUOW
Why ACT Theatre's board just resigned: Today So Far
Crews annoyed orcas away from an oil spill in Puget Sound. ACT Theatre's board of trustees voluntarily stepped down. The Seattle area had another series of shootings over the weekend. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for August 12, 2022. A fishing vessel went down off...
wanderingweddings.com
Small Wedding Venues for Your Washington Micro Wedding
Washington is on our list of best places to elope in the Pacific Northwest region. Known for its mountain, romantic coastal views, and remote forests, Washington has something for everyone to enjoy! What happens when you want to plan a small wedding with your loved ones versus eloping just the two of you? We put together a list of the top small wedding venues for your Washington micro wedding!
KUOW
1 dead, many wounded after weekend of shootings across Seattle area
A series of shootings across the Seattle area left one man dead and many others wounded over the weekend. The Seattle Police Department reports that the incidents started late Friday night and took place through Sunday night. Friday, 11:24 p.m.: Two people were found with gunshot wounds in an alley...
Sow and Three Cubs Euthanized in Washington State After Breaking into a Home
A sow black bear and her three cubs were euthanized this month after becoming unafraid of humans, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The decision came after one of the bears broke into a home looking for food in the rural town of North Bend, southeast of Seattle.
KING-5
New Zealand ice cream treat is only available on Olympic Peninsula
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Hidden away on the Port Angeles waterfront there's a new place serving an icy treat from New Zealand. Opened in 2021, Welly’s Real Fruit Ice Cream is the only place in Washington that serves New Zealand style ice cream. Lillie Phillips, who owns this place with her husband Jacob, discovered it while traveling and working in New Zealand.
Bobcat caught walking around at park and ride in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Many people across western Washington use park and ride lots but what you might not know is that sometimes wildlife can be spotted in those spaces. KIRO 7 received a video sent to the newsroom by Justin Luckenback, which showed a bobcat strolling in a park and ride lot off Interstate 5 in Lynnwood.
Mid-week heatwave forecast to envelop Western WA
Another period of warmer than average weather is on tap this week. Higher pressure aloft over the Rocky Mountain region, already producing hot dry weather there, is expected to bulge over the Pacific NW by mid-week. This weather feature is forecast to push temperatures back up into the 80s across much of the North Sound, and potentially above 90 degrees in even warmer locations such as the Cascade valleys.
KING-5
These two counties in Washington state have seen home prices drop
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The door is opening to more homebuyers in Island County. The Northwest Multiple Listing Service states Island and Ferry counties are the only ones in the state to see their home prices drop between July of 2021 and this July. One home in Oak Harbor...
Festival of Giving: Free furniture event happening at the Tacoma Dome Saturday
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly half of consumers say the rising costs of basic necessities are impacting their family's lifestyle, with 40% saying they can't put any money into savings at all right now, according to a survey by American Consumer Credit Counseling. To help those in need, Bremerton-based charity...
KUOW
This Tacoma gardener turned his zucchini problem into a community-building effort
David Thompson had a problem that many gardeners can relate to: he had too many vegetables. Even after sharing with neighbors, there was still plenty to go around. But Thompson found a way to spread the bounty. And he hopes it’ll inspire other gardeners to do the same. It’s...
Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Washington
Mashed scoured reviews, recommendations and more to find the best breakfast restaurant in every state.
nypressnews.com
Drug convicts could be first in line to open cannabis shops in Washington state
The state of Washington is mulling a “social equity license” that would give preference in cannabis shop licensing to those convicted and imprisoned on non-violent drug offenses. If the Washington State Liquor Cannabis Board adopts the rule, the city of Seattle would follow suit and also commit $1...
q13fox.com
Multiple boats destroyed, building damaged in Seattle marina fire
SEATTLE - Investigators are determining what caused a fire that destroyed at least three boats and damaged a building at a Seattle marina Sunday night. Before 10 p.m., crews responded to a report of a fire at a marina in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South. The fire...
