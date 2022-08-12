ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Burnt Orange Nation

Texas Longhorn legend Steve Worster has died

Steve Worster, a Texas high school football legend who was a star on two Texas Longhorn national championship teams, has died at the age of 73. Worster was a three-time all-state running back at Bridge City High School in southeast Texas, and as a senior in 1966 he rushed for over 2,200 yards and led his school to a 30-6 win over McKinney in the Class 3A state championship game. In that 1966 state final he ran for 249 yards and three touchdowns.
FanSided

Texas basketball books OV with 5-Star SG Wesley Yates

Notable news arrived for head coach Chris Beard and his staff for a top target of the 2023 Texas basketball recruiting class this weekend. According to a report from Gerry Hamilton of Inside Texas on Aug. 13 (paid content), Texas has secured an official visit with the elite five-star Beaumont United (TX) shooting guard Wesley Yates.
B106

Legends Persist About Buried Treasure in the Texas Hill Country Near Austin

Why would you play the lottery, or go to the casino when you can search for buried treasure said to be buried in the Texas Hill Country near Austin?. According to texashillcountry.com, Texas is rumored to have riches buried in 230 different locations across the state. All of the buried treasure combined is believed to be worth around $340 million. Most of these buried treasure sites are out in the Texas Hill Country, which is most likely under layers of limestone and rock.
KVUE

TCU students charged in friend's 2019 boating death on Lake Travis

AUSTIN, Texas — Officials have charged several Texas Christian University students in the 2019 Lake Travis boating death of 19-year-old Jack Elliott, according to reports from the New York Post and Fox News on Wednesday. Elliott died on Oct. 14, 2019, after falling from a boat. The Austin Police...
travelnoire.com

5 Black-owned Food Trucks To Support In Austin, TX

Heading down to Austin for the AfroTech Conference? We know you’ll be looking for the best Black businesses to support while you’re visiting, and luckily, TN’s got the skinny on where to find the best Black-owned grub in town. Of course, the city has tons of BBQ...
CBS Austin

Man injured in stabbing in Downtown Austin, suspect in custody

The Austin Police Department says a suspect is in custody after allegedly stabbing someone several times in downtown Austin. Police say they responded to the intersection of Sabine Street and 6th Street around 12:30 a.m. APD says two men experiencing homelessness got into an argument, when one of them pulled...
KVUE

Motorcyclist rescued from underneath vehicle after South Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas — A motorcyclist is seriously injured after being rescued from underneath a vehicle following a crash in South Austin on Sunday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 11:10 a.m. at the intersection of South Congress Avenue and Crockett Street. The motorcyclist was declared a...
KVUE

KVUE

Austin local news

