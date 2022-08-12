Read full article on original website
KVUE
Texas football: Junior Angilau, Isaiah Neyor out for the season after injuries
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas football season is just over two weeks away, and already there have been two major losses for the Longhorns. Junior Angilau and Isaiah Neyor are both out for the season after suffering major knee injuries in Saturday's scrimmage – devastating news for Texas football.
Only three wildfires remain active in Texas
Just three wildfires are active in Texas this morning. The biggest is the 700 acre Pine Pond fire in Bastrop County now about 50% contained. Fire danger over 80% of Texas is low to moderate today
Video: ‘Yeehaw Baby Buckle Up’ Texas Driver Spotted With Unusual Passenger
A man was spotted driving a truck last month, somewhere between Austin and College Station, with none other than an adorable baby cow as his co-pilot. It just doesn't get more Texas than that. Check out the video below:. @shelbysorrel yeehaw baby buckle up #texas #texasforever #texaslifestyle #fyp #fypシ ♬...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas Longhorn legend Steve Worster has died
Steve Worster, a Texas high school football legend who was a star on two Texas Longhorn national championship teams, has died at the age of 73. Worster was a three-time all-state running back at Bridge City High School in southeast Texas, and as a senior in 1966 he rushed for over 2,200 yards and led his school to a 30-6 win over McKinney in the Class 3A state championship game. In that 1966 state final he ran for 249 yards and three touchdowns.
2 People Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Travis County (Travis County, TX)
Authorities report that a 3-vehicle crash took place in eastern Travis County on Sunday afternoon just before 1 PM on State Highway 130 northbound, north of FM 969 and east of Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Lizzie' and Lambos: How Texas football stars have capitalized on NIL deals
AUSTIN, Texas — DeMarvion Overshown has a dang-near perfect truck for a country kid from East Texas, a ride that stands out off the field as much as the Texas linebacker does on the field. The truck is a jacked-up, lime-green beast named Lizzie, complete with 37-inch tires and...
Texas basketball books OV with 5-Star SG Wesley Yates
Notable news arrived for head coach Chris Beard and his staff for a top target of the 2023 Texas basketball recruiting class this weekend. According to a report from Gerry Hamilton of Inside Texas on Aug. 13 (paid content), Texas has secured an official visit with the elite five-star Beaumont United (TX) shooting guard Wesley Yates.
Legends Persist About Buried Treasure in the Texas Hill Country Near Austin
Why would you play the lottery, or go to the casino when you can search for buried treasure said to be buried in the Texas Hill Country near Austin?. According to texashillcountry.com, Texas is rumored to have riches buried in 230 different locations across the state. All of the buried treasure combined is believed to be worth around $340 million. Most of these buried treasure sites are out in the Texas Hill Country, which is most likely under layers of limestone and rock.
TCU students charged in friend's 2019 boating death on Lake Travis
AUSTIN, Texas — Officials have charged several Texas Christian University students in the 2019 Lake Travis boating death of 19-year-old Jack Elliott, according to reports from the New York Post and Fox News on Wednesday. Elliott died on Oct. 14, 2019, after falling from a boat. The Austin Police...
travelnoire.com
5 Black-owned Food Trucks To Support In Austin, TX
Heading down to Austin for the AfroTech Conference? We know you’ll be looking for the best Black businesses to support while you’re visiting, and luckily, TN’s got the skinny on where to find the best Black-owned grub in town. Of course, the city has tons of BBQ...
‘Devastating’: Texas mom joins effort asking Biden to do more about fentanyl
With National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day on the horizon, an Austin mom is joining families around the country in asking federal lawmakers to do more.
Austin PD officers who responded to June 2021 Sixth Street mass shooting honored
AUSTIN, Texas — More than a year after a deadly mass shooting on Austin's Sixth Street, more than 60 Austin Police Department officers who responded to the shooting were honored on Saturday night. The Austin Police Association and the Austin Police Retired Officers Association partnered to host an awards...
77 Year Old Barbara Payne Dead After Car Accident In San Marcos (San Marcos, TX)
The San Marcos Police Department responded to calls of a major motor vehicle accident involving a White Kia and a silver Toyota Scion at the intersection of McCarty Lane and Hunter Road at approximately 4:45 PM on Thursday.
The number of Texas teachers quitting is rising. In their own words, here’s why.
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
Casey’s New Orleans Snowballs serves icy treat to Austin for 26 years
Consistently hot temperatures help boost business at Casey's New Orleans Snowballs in north Austin, where the workers serve up a dome of shaved ice topped with colorful flavor mixes and add soft serve in the middle.
Three Austin bonds set for November ballot total more than $3 billion
AUSTIN, Texas — This November election, Austin residents will get to decide on three bond packages. The City of Austin, Austin ISD and Austin Community College all voted to approve bonds totaling more than $3 billion. The City of Austin's affordable housing bond is $350 million. Austin ISD's bond...
CBS Austin
Man injured in stabbing in Downtown Austin, suspect in custody
The Austin Police Department says a suspect is in custody after allegedly stabbing someone several times in downtown Austin. Police say they responded to the intersection of Sabine Street and 6th Street around 12:30 a.m. APD says two men experiencing homelessness got into an argument, when one of them pulled...
Motorcyclist rescued from underneath vehicle after South Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas — A motorcyclist is seriously injured after being rescued from underneath a vehicle following a crash in South Austin on Sunday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 11:10 a.m. at the intersection of South Congress Avenue and Crockett Street. The motorcyclist was declared a...
KWTX
Judge denies psychiatrist’s proposal to let man who killed AT&T lineman out on supervised trips into community
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A judge has denied a request from Austin State Hospital officials to allow a man who stabbed and beat an AT&T worker to death in 2016 to leave the mental facility to go on supervised trips into the community. Without comment or a hearing, Judge David...
2 shootings, 1 ‘in retaliation’ leaves person dead in Elgin
EPD said officers found the shooting victim in a crashed car on West Brenham Street and South Avenue C, but during the investigation, officers said the shooting happened a block away on East Alamo Street.
KVUE
