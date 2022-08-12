Read full article on original website
GRIDIRON GLANCE ’22: Blanket Tigers
BLANKET – For the third year in a row, a different head coach will helm the Blanket Tigers football program. Still, lofty expectations remain – not only within in the program, but throughout the state. First-year head coach Michael Cherry is taking over a program ranked No. 18...
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Aug. 15-21
Brownwood at San Angelo Central, 6 p.m. Veribest at Early, 5:30 p.m. Zephyr at Rising Star, 6 p.m. Brownwood, Lubbock All Saints at Snyder, 9 a.m. Brownwood at Lampasas, 6:30 p.m. Early at Albany, 5 p.m. Bangs at Brady, 5 p.m. May, Union Hill, Iredell at Gordon, 6 p.m. Lingleville,...
Early volleyball places fourth in bracket at Veribest tournament
VERIBEST – The Early Lady Horns finished fourth in their bracket over the weekend, posting a 2-4 record at the Veribest volleyball tournament. Early knocked off Grape Creek in three sets Friday and Rochelle in three sets Saturday. Losses came at the hands of Sonora, the San Angelo Central Freshmen, Fort Davis and the San Angelo Central JV.
GRIDIRON GLANCE ’22: Brookesmith Mustangs
BROOKESMITH – The Brookesmith Mustangs captured a district championship in 2020 but slipped to just one victory in 2021. Now, new head coach Jack Graves is tasked with returning the Mustangs program to its recent winning ways, but he cautioned success shouldn’t be expected overnight. “It’s something I’ve...
BISD reminder regarding Gordon Wood Stadium football tickets, student ticket-holder guidelines
As part of ongoing efforts to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for our fans at Gordon Wood Stadium, Brownwood ISD has released the following guidelines for students entering the stadium for home varsity football games:. All student ticket-holders eighth grade or younger wishing to attend home varsity football games...
GRIDIRON GLANCE ’22: Richland Springs Coyotes
RICHLAND SPRINGS – Since 2004, the Richland Springs Coyotes have won all of their record nine six-man state championships. At no time during that run have the Coyotes gone more than three seasons without a title so, based on history, Richland Springs is due in 2022. The Coyotes, who...
Card vs. Ewers: Is One Texas QB Pulling Away Prior To Season Start?
Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers could be battling down to the wire for the title of QB1.
Alice ‘Fay’ James
Alice “Fay” James, age 79, of Brownwood went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Fay brought love and joy to everyone she came in contact with. A Memorial Service for Alice will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August...
Lake Brownwood water update: Aug. 15
The following update on Lake Brownwood water conditions was proved Monday by Brown County Water Improvement District General Manager John Allen:. As of 9:30 am Monday August 15th, 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 6 feet and 3 tenths below spillway. We are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of...
Legends Persist About Buried Treasure in the Texas Hill Country Near Austin
Why would you play the lottery, or go to the casino when you can search for buried treasure said to be buried in the Texas Hill Country near Austin?. According to texashillcountry.com, Texas is rumored to have riches buried in 230 different locations across the state. All of the buried treasure combined is believed to be worth around $340 million. Most of these buried treasure sites are out in the Texas Hill Country, which is most likely under layers of limestone and rock.
Big 12 News: Texas WR Agiye Hall Suspended Indefinitely
The Longhorns will be without one of their top playmakers for the unforeseeable future.
LIST: The most mispronounced places across Central Texas
Here's a how-to guide on pronouncing places across Central Texas from Central Texans
Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, formerly of Brady
Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, of Dallas, and formerly of Brady, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in San Angelo, Texas. Joseph was born April 20, 1993 in Brownwood, Texas to Mario Salas, Jr. and Amy Jo Torres. He grew up in Brady and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brady. He worked in construction. Joseph was very artistic and inventive. He enjoyed working with his hands, working on cars, fishing, being in the wilderness and cooking. He had a big heart and was very compassionate. He adored his kids and spending time with them.
Blanket VFD to host fundraiser Saturday, August 20
The Blanket VFD will be serving hamburgers this Saturday. All plates will be by donation. A 3 part raffle will also be held this year. Prizes include a ruger .243 with scope, a Randy Mackey hand crafted knife and an Rtic 65 rotomolded cooler with 6 bottles of wine. Tickets will be $5 each or 5 for $20. In addition to the raffle, the Blanket Lions Club will be holding a live baked good auction.
Video: ‘Yeehaw Baby Buckle Up’ Texas Driver Spotted With Unusual Passenger
A man was spotted driving a truck last month, somewhere between Austin and College Station, with none other than an adorable baby cow as his co-pilot. It just doesn't get more Texas than that. Check out the video below:. @shelbysorrel yeehaw baby buckle up #texas #texasforever #texaslifestyle #fyp #fypシ ♬...
Round Rock Premium Outlets
Round Rock Premium Outlets is a 430,000-square-foot (40,000 m2) shopping mall located in Round Rock, Texas located on 200 acres (81 ha).[1] It is owned and managed by Simon Property Group, and part of Simon's Premium Outlets family of outlet malls. The shopping center has 125 stores.
North Texas Suburbs Fare Better Than the Rest of Texas in Top 100 Livable Cities
Another livability study is out and it bodes well for North Texas. McKinney ranked 18th, Plano 29th, and Denton 83rd in Livability.com’s Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022. That’s it. As vast as Texas is, only three cities made the website’s top-100 list...
Former San Antonio TV journalist Chelsey Khan returns to Texas
A Texas TV journalist is back home in the Lone Star State.
77 Year Old Barbara Payne Dead After Car Accident In San Marcos (San Marcos, TX)
The San Marcos Police Department responded to calls of a major motor vehicle accident involving a White Kia and a silver Toyota Scion at the intersection of McCarty Lane and Hunter Road at approximately 4:45 PM on Thursday.
Brownwood Chamber Business Expo slated for Sept. 1
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 28th Annual Business Expo on Thursday, September 1st at the Brownwood Coliseum, presented by KANAR RV Sales. Over 70 businesses participated in last year’s expo and this year’s theme is Movies of the 90s!. Registrations are accepting registration for...
