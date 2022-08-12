Read full article on original website
In America's fastest-growing metro, a rising fear water will run out
LEEDS, Utah - A century after her grandfather arrived to eke a living out of the hot, red dirt here, Susan Savage still structures her life around the groundwater. Twice daily, she checks the well her family's pasturelands, orchards and animals depend on, watching its level drop in recent years amid punishing drought.
San Bernardino County, the largest county in US, considering seceding from California
That's certainly one way to get the governor's attention.
The Coming California Megastorm
California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
‘Surviving. That’s all I’m doing’: Santa Cruz’s high rents are decimating its working class
With a deficiency of housing and living wage jobs, Santa Cruz residents are steadily slipping into being unhoused.
A red-eye train between LA and SF is a no-brainer for California travel — why don't we have the option?
'The demand would be there' - if the price is right.
GOP candidates stress urgency at annual Nevada cookout
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — Standing in front of 1,500 Republicans at a rural ranch backdropped by the Sierra Nevada mountains, Nevada’s Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo referenced the “elephant in the room” without naming him. The second-place finisher in the gubernatorial primary, Reno attorney Joey Gilbert,...
Judge: Legislature can intervene a little in abortion case
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge says the Idaho Legislature can intervene in the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit targeting Idaho’s total abortion ban, but only to present evidence about emergency abortions performed in Medicaid-funded emergency rooms. In the written ruling handed down Saturdqy, U.S. District Judge...
Medical investigator rules Baldwin set shooting an accident
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin last year was an accident, according to a determination made by New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator following the completion of an autopsy and a review of law enforcement reports. The medical investigator's...
Routes: Breeze drops route from SFO before it even takes off
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
Recall election aimed at LA prosecutor fails to make ballot
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A high-profile attempt to recall a progressive district attorney in the nation's most populous county has failed, after organizers were unable to collect sufficient, valid petition signatures to place the proposal before voters, election officials said Monday. In a region that has seen rising crime...
California fire burns in backcountry of Yosemite as sweltering heat enters forecast
A California fire burning about 8 miles south-east of Yosemite National Park's village was mapped at 167 acres as of Friday evening, officials said.
California man jailed after sharp sound, Vegas airport panic
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A California man jailed in Las Vegas on suspicion of causing a loud noise that sparked panic and travel delays Sunday at Harry Reid International Airport had been arrested at the airport less than 24 hours earlier for allegedly causing a disturbance near a ticket counter, a police official said Monday.
