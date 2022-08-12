ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

In America's fastest-growing metro, a rising fear water will run out

LEEDS, Utah - A century after her grandfather arrived to eke a living out of the hot, red dirt here, Susan Savage still structures her life around the groundwater. Twice daily, she checks the well her family's pasturelands, orchards and animals depend on, watching its level drop in recent years amid punishing drought.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
The Coming California Megastorm

California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GOP candidates stress urgency at annual Nevada cookout

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — Standing in front of 1,500 Republicans at a rural ranch backdropped by the Sierra Nevada mountains, Nevada’s Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo referenced the “elephant in the room” without naming him. The second-place finisher in the gubernatorial primary, Reno attorney Joey Gilbert,...
NEVADA STATE
Judge: Legislature can intervene a little in abortion case

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge says the Idaho Legislature can intervene in the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit targeting Idaho’s total abortion ban, but only to present evidence about emergency abortions performed in Medicaid-funded emergency rooms. In the written ruling handed down Saturdqy, U.S. District Judge...
IDAHO STATE
Medical investigator rules Baldwin set shooting an accident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin last year was an accident, according to a determination made by New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator following the completion of an autopsy and a review of law enforcement reports. The medical investigator's...
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
Recall election aimed at LA prosecutor fails to make ballot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A high-profile attempt to recall a progressive district attorney in the nation's most populous county has failed, after organizers were unable to collect sufficient, valid petition signatures to place the proposal before voters, election officials said Monday. In a region that has seen rising crime...
LOS ANGELES, CA
California man jailed after sharp sound, Vegas airport panic

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A California man jailed in Las Vegas on suspicion of causing a loud noise that sparked panic and travel delays Sunday at Harry Reid International Airport had been arrested at the airport less than 24 hours earlier for allegedly causing a disturbance near a ticket counter, a police official said Monday.
LAS VEGAS, NV

