ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tequesta, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wflx.com

1 dead, 2 injured in Belle Glade triple shooting

Deputies were investigating a triple shooting in Belle Glade that left one person dead and two others injured. The shooting occurred about 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Northwest 11th Street. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said three males were wounded and taken to a...
BELLE GLADE, FL
cw34.com

Woman found shot near Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in unincorporated Palm Beach Gardens. Just after 11 a.m. on Monday, deputies found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in a neighborhood along S. Four Seasons Road. The woman is being treated...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Juno Beach, FL
City
Tequesta, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Jupiter, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Woman Stopped In Boca With Morphine, Cocaine, More…

Told She Was Free To Go, She Consented To Search Of Car. Police Cuffed…Jailed… BY: CRIME DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman, stopped for DUI on Federal Highway near Camino Real in Boca Raton, passed a field sobriety test and was told she […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RATON WOMAN PULLS GUN ON DATE, CALLS POLICE, IS JAILED

MORAIMA BETANCOURT, IN “INTIMATE RELATIONSHIP,” POINTS GUN AT MAN’S HEAD WHILE ARGUING… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman called police and told them she held a gun to her “intimate” partner’s head. When police arrived, they determined there was no reason […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

PBSO allows deputies to carry Narcan in response to opioid epidemic

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that it has allowed deputies to carry Narcan in view of the current opioid overdose epidemic and large importation of Fentanyl. The sheriff's office said the decision comes after numerous contacts with local, state, and federal partners on carrying Narcan by their...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Shooting#Murder#Good Samaritan#Violent Crime#Circuit Court
BOCANEWSNOW

Kidnap, Weapon Charges Land Delray Beach Man In Jail

Arrest Follows Gunfire In Delray Beach On Friday. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Delray Beach Police Department responded to the area of Country Club Acres on Friday afternoon for reports of shots fired. While no one was apparently hit, Derek Tucker is now […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Deerfield News

BSO DETECTIVES ARE SEARCHING FOR A MISSING TEENAGER FROM POMPANO BEACH

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-From BSO Media Relations Public Information Officer. BSO DETECTIVES ARE SEARCHING FOR A MISSING TEENAGER FROM POMPANO BEACH. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 13-year-old girl missing from Pompano Beach. According to detectives, Mbaqangaie Anderson...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cw34.com

South Florida teen accused of raping woman to 'add to his collection'

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say a 15-year-old boy repeatedly raped a woman whom he had watched and wanted to add to his "collection" in Hollywood. The Broward State Attorney's Office charged Terry Berger-Smith as an adult with kidnapping and sexual battery. According to the arrest affidavit, Berger-Smith attacked...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
wflx.com

Unresponsive man pulled from boat fire in Martin County

A Martin County man was taken to a hospital Sunday evening after two marine deputies were able to pull him out of a burning boat. The rescue happened at the Manatee Pocket in Port Salerno near Pirates Cove. Martin County Sheriff's Office Deputies Buddy Sprott and Dan Hill pulled the...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Teen missing from West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teenager. Shyla Martinez, 15, has been missing since this past Sunday, Aug. 7, at around 3 p.m. when she disappeared from Revere Road. Shyla is 5'4" tall and weighs 135...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy