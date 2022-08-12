Read full article on original website
Opinion: You Aren't "Law and Order" if You Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity receives a $30, 000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie CountyK2 Photo MarketingSaint Lucie County, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
1 dead, 2 injured in Belle Glade triple shooting
Deputies were investigating a triple shooting in Belle Glade that left one person dead and two others injured. The shooting occurred about 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Northwest 11th Street. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said three males were wounded and taken to a...
wflx.com
Deputies respond to Berkshire Elementary after receiving calls of shots fired
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to serve a warrant near Berkshire Elementary School when they received calls of shots fired in the area. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews and law enforcement were called to the 1000 block of Kirk Road at around 2:15 p.m. Monday, after reports of a shooting.
Berkshire Elementary put on lockdown as sheriff's office serves warrant nearby
Palm Beach County deputies responded to Berkshire Elementary School on Monday afternoon and blocked off part of the campus with crime scene tape.
cw34.com
Woman found shot near Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in unincorporated Palm Beach Gardens. Just after 11 a.m. on Monday, deputies found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in a neighborhood along S. Four Seasons Road. The woman is being treated...
Delray Beach Woman Stopped In Boca With Morphine, Cocaine, More…
Told She Was Free To Go, She Consented To Search Of Car. Police Cuffed…Jailed… BY: CRIME DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman, stopped for DUI on Federal Highway near Camino Real in Boca Raton, passed a field sobriety test and was told she […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON WOMAN PULLS GUN ON DATE, CALLS POLICE, IS JAILED
MORAIMA BETANCOURT, IN “INTIMATE RELATIONSHIP,” POINTS GUN AT MAN’S HEAD WHILE ARGUING… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman called police and told them she held a gun to her “intimate” partner’s head. When police arrived, they determined there was no reason […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
wflx.com
PBSO allows deputies to carry Narcan in response to opioid epidemic
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that it has allowed deputies to carry Narcan in view of the current opioid overdose epidemic and large importation of Fentanyl. The sheriff's office said the decision comes after numerous contacts with local, state, and federal partners on carrying Narcan by their...
Florida teens killed after fleeing deputies, crashing into canal
Two Florida teenagers were killed in Hendry County early Saturday morning after a high-speed chase, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Police investigating after body found in North Palm Beach home
Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered in a home Monday morning. North Palm Beach police found the body at a home on the 700 block of Lighthouse Drive.
Parkland School Shooter Trial Delayed
There's another delay in the Parkland school shooter trial.
Kidnap, Weapon Charges Land Delray Beach Man In Jail
Arrest Follows Gunfire In Delray Beach On Friday. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Delray Beach Police Department responded to the area of Country Club Acres on Friday afternoon for reports of shots fired. While no one was apparently hit, Derek Tucker is now […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Deerfield News
BSO DETECTIVES ARE SEARCHING FOR A MISSING TEENAGER FROM POMPANO BEACH
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-From BSO Media Relations Public Information Officer. BSO DETECTIVES ARE SEARCHING FOR A MISSING TEENAGER FROM POMPANO BEACH. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 13-year-old girl missing from Pompano Beach. According to detectives, Mbaqangaie Anderson...
cw34.com
South Florida teen accused of raping woman to 'add to his collection'
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say a 15-year-old boy repeatedly raped a woman whom he had watched and wanted to add to his "collection" in Hollywood. The Broward State Attorney's Office charged Terry Berger-Smith as an adult with kidnapping and sexual battery. According to the arrest affidavit, Berger-Smith attacked...
$2,800 puppy stolen from Palm Beach County pet store recovered
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's says a black and white Pekingese-Maltese mix — taken from Wet Kisses Pet Company on July 23 — was recovered in Clewiston.
wflx.com
Unresponsive man pulled from boat fire in Martin County
A Martin County man was taken to a hospital Sunday evening after two marine deputies were able to pull him out of a burning boat. The rescue happened at the Manatee Pocket in Port Salerno near Pirates Cove. Martin County Sheriff's Office Deputies Buddy Sprott and Dan Hill pulled the...
cw34.com
Teen missing from West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teenager. Shyla Martinez, 15, has been missing since this past Sunday, Aug. 7, at around 3 p.m. when she disappeared from Revere Road. Shyla is 5'4" tall and weighs 135...
Body found along Atlantic Ave. near I-95
The eastbound lanes of Atlantic Avenue near Interstate 95 were closed for several hours after a body was found Monday morning.
WINKNEWS.com
Domestic abuse victim shot in the face gets free implants and prosthetics
A woman who was shot in the face is getting free implants and prosthetics thanks to three companies coming together. We first introduced you to Tiffany Nemec 2017, a domestic violence survivor. Five years later, she just had reconstructive dental surgery. Tiffany received a new smile on Thursday after a...
wflx.com
'Palm Beach Punishers' train to save lives, compete in World Rescue Challenge
Just about every day, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responds to someone trapped inside a car. While all firefighters are trained in what to do, one group goes to the next level. Two people trapped inside a car, leaning on its side. Every second and every inch matters. This is...
cw34.com
Crash involving school bus and BMW near elementary school, one arrested for grand theft
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving a school bus and a speeding car in Wellington. The sheriff's office said a gold BMW traveling at a "high rate of speed" crashed into he back of a school bus at Cedar Bluff Place and Aero Club Drive.
