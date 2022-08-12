Like every NFL team, the Dallas Cowboys have their collective lives built around one paramount goal: a Super Bowl victory. But for America's Team, the stakes are just a bit different. No squad owns the league's spotlight quite like the boys in blue, and though they haven't been to a Super Bowl in more than two decades, it's always a colossal letdown when the squad fails to live up to expectations.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO