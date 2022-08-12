ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
FOX Sports

Darnold has TD, Mayfield solid in Panthers preseason opener

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Sam Darnold threw a touchdown pass and Baker Mayfield was solid aside from a fumbled snap in the latest stage of the Carolina Panthers quarterback competition, a 23-21 preseason-opening victory Saturday at the Washington Commanders. Mayfield started and completed four of seven passes for 45...
NFL
The Spun

Dolphins Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury Loss

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss following Game 1 of the preseason. According to reports out of Miami, the Dolphins have lost a defensive player to a torn ACL. "Trill Williams tore his ACL in last night’s preseason game, per source. Unfortunate injury for a player...
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Kenny Pickett stars in debut, leads Steelers to preseason win

Kenny Pickett threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Vaughns with three seconds to play and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks 32-25 Saturday night. Pickett, Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in 2022, is competing with Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph to replace retired two-time Super Bowl winner Ben Roethlisberger as the Steelers' starting quarterback.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa continues to impress ahead of 2022 season

Former Crimson Tide signal caller, Tua Tagovailoa, is beginning to find his stride in the early weeks of pre-season under new head coach, Mike McDaniel. A large part of that can be attributed to an of-season of growth from Jaylen Waddle, but also the massive additions of All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill and an offensive line revamp that included offensive tackle Orlando Brown.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Byron Leftwich
Person
Julio Jones
FOX Sports

No. 4 Clemson DE Thomas injures foot, out up to 6 weeks

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson starting defensive end Xavier Thomas will miss up to six weeks with a foot injury suffered over the weekend. Defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin said Monday that Thomas, a 6-foot-5, 265-pound fifth-year lineman, will need surgery. Thomas hurt himself during a scrimmage Saturday and tweeted...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Sports

Have Cowboys given Dak Prescott enough weapons?

Like every NFL team, the Dallas Cowboys have their collective lives built around one paramount goal: a Super Bowl victory. But for America's Team, the stakes are just a bit different. No squad owns the league's spotlight quite like the boys in blue, and though they haven't been to a Super Bowl in more than two decades, it's always a colossal letdown when the squad fails to live up to expectations.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

How Raiders' Maxx Crosby got clean, became a Pro Bowl edge rusher

Maxx Crosby woke up covered in sweat. His toes were cramping from dehydration. His whole body hurt. He stood up, head spinning, and looked in the mirror. "I don't even f------ recognize myself," he thought. It was Feb. 28, 2020. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive end had just finished a strong...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Dolphins#American Football#Titans#The Tampa Bay Times#The Atlanta Falcons
FOX Sports

Titans swap out players adding defensive back, tight end

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans swapped out a couple of players Saturday, signing defensive back Deante Burton and tight end David Wells. The Titans also waived defensive back Terrell Bonds and wide receiver Brandon Lewis. Burton came into the NFL as a wide receiver when he joined...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Should Steelers start Kenny Pickett over Mitchell Trubisky?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a crowded quarterback competition. Its three candidates to start under center are Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett. All three quarterbacks had their moments in the team's Week 1 preseason victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Trubisky finished with 63 passing yards and one touchdown...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Lamar Jackson sets deadline day for extension talks with Ravens

Lamar Jackson told reporters there hasn't been any progress on contract talks with the Baltimore Ravens — and if an agreement isn't reached soon, there might not be any progress made for a while. Jackson suggested Saturday that he'll pause contract talks with the Ravens if a deal isn't...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
FOX Sports

Mahomes has TD, safety Reid kicks PAT, Chiefs lose to Bears

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 60 yards and a touchdown on Kansas City's first possession, then watched as the Chiefs lost to the Chicago Bears 19-14 in the preseason opener Saturday. The game was the first for Chicago's Matt Eberflus as a head coach. It also marked...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters returns to practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters returned to practice Monday. Peters missed all of last season with a knee injury, and coach John Harbaugh said he's “in a good place” after doing individual work. Baltimore plays its second preseason game at Arizona on Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Antonio Brown: “Tell Jerry Jones to call me”

Receiver Antonio Brown likely is finished with football. Or, perhaps more accurately, football likely is finished with Antonio Brown. Brown seemed to acknowledge he won’t be playing again with his recent (and bizarre) “Jesus at Red Rocks” social-media post, in which he said his only regret is not being able to watch himself play.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy