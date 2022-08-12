Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
NBC Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly ignored coaches after getting his big contract in 2018
As the 49ers continue to wait for a trade opportunity to surface for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a recent report will make it even harder for a team to justify rolling the dice on Garoppolo, with or without an injury to its current starting quarterback. A recent report seriously questions the...
Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant on Rookie QB: 'I Believe the Hype'
Bryant's verdict is in after watching Atlanta's preseason win against Detroit Friday.
1 advantage Falcons have over the rest of NFL
The Falcons have a myriad of problems to fix on this team. However, they may be the one team in the league with players needed to take advantage of a new point of emphasis this year.
Half-brother of Vikings star Dalvin Cook charged with murder
The Miami-Herald confirmed through the 18-year-old's mother that he is Dalvin Cook's half-brother.
FOX Sports
Darnold has TD, Mayfield solid in Panthers preseason opener
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Sam Darnold threw a touchdown pass and Baker Mayfield was solid aside from a fumbled snap in the latest stage of the Carolina Panthers quarterback competition, a 23-21 preseason-opening victory Saturday at the Washington Commanders. Mayfield started and completed four of seven passes for 45...
Dolphins Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury Loss
The Miami Dolphins have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss following Game 1 of the preseason. According to reports out of Miami, the Dolphins have lost a defensive player to a torn ACL. "Trill Williams tore his ACL in last night’s preseason game, per source. Unfortunate injury for a player...
FOX Sports
Kenny Pickett stars in debut, leads Steelers to preseason win
Kenny Pickett threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Vaughns with three seconds to play and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks 32-25 Saturday night. Pickett, Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in 2022, is competing with Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph to replace retired two-time Super Bowl winner Ben Roethlisberger as the Steelers' starting quarterback.
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa continues to impress ahead of 2022 season
Former Crimson Tide signal caller, Tua Tagovailoa, is beginning to find his stride in the early weeks of pre-season under new head coach, Mike McDaniel. A large part of that can be attributed to an of-season of growth from Jaylen Waddle, but also the massive additions of All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill and an offensive line revamp that included offensive tackle Orlando Brown.
FOX Sports
No. 4 Clemson DE Thomas injures foot, out up to 6 weeks
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson starting defensive end Xavier Thomas will miss up to six weeks with a foot injury suffered over the weekend. Defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin said Monday that Thomas, a 6-foot-5, 265-pound fifth-year lineman, will need surgery. Thomas hurt himself during a scrimmage Saturday and tweeted...
Stephen A. Smith, Michael Irvin Bring ESPN ‘First Take' To Cowboys HQ
Stephen A. Smith and Jerry Jones will be live in Frisco on August 25.
FOX Sports
Have Cowboys given Dak Prescott enough weapons?
Like every NFL team, the Dallas Cowboys have their collective lives built around one paramount goal: a Super Bowl victory. But for America's Team, the stakes are just a bit different. No squad owns the league's spotlight quite like the boys in blue, and though they haven't been to a Super Bowl in more than two decades, it's always a colossal letdown when the squad fails to live up to expectations.
FOX Sports
How Raiders' Maxx Crosby got clean, became a Pro Bowl edge rusher
Maxx Crosby woke up covered in sweat. His toes were cramping from dehydration. His whole body hurt. He stood up, head spinning, and looked in the mirror. "I don't even f------ recognize myself," he thought. It was Feb. 28, 2020. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive end had just finished a strong...
Dimukeje Feels Confident in Year 2: 'Everything is Easy For Me'
Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Victor Dimukeje feels like a different player after his two-sack preseason performance against the Bengals.
FOX Sports
Titans swap out players adding defensive back, tight end
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans swapped out a couple of players Saturday, signing defensive back Deante Burton and tight end David Wells. The Titans also waived defensive back Terrell Bonds and wide receiver Brandon Lewis. Burton came into the NFL as a wide receiver when he joined...
FOX Sports
Should Steelers start Kenny Pickett over Mitchell Trubisky?
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a crowded quarterback competition. Its three candidates to start under center are Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett. All three quarterbacks had their moments in the team's Week 1 preseason victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Trubisky finished with 63 passing yards and one touchdown...
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson sets deadline day for extension talks with Ravens
Lamar Jackson told reporters there hasn't been any progress on contract talks with the Baltimore Ravens — and if an agreement isn't reached soon, there might not be any progress made for a while. Jackson suggested Saturday that he'll pause contract talks with the Ravens if a deal isn't...
FOX Sports
Mahomes has TD, safety Reid kicks PAT, Chiefs lose to Bears
CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 60 yards and a touchdown on Kansas City's first possession, then watched as the Chiefs lost to the Chicago Bears 19-14 in the preseason opener Saturday. The game was the first for Chicago's Matt Eberflus as a head coach. It also marked...
FOX Sports
Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters returns to practice
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters returned to practice Monday. Peters missed all of last season with a knee injury, and coach John Harbaugh said he's “in a good place” after doing individual work. Baltimore plays its second preseason game at Arizona on Sunday.
NBC Sports
Antonio Brown: “Tell Jerry Jones to call me”
Receiver Antonio Brown likely is finished with football. Or, perhaps more accurately, football likely is finished with Antonio Brown. Brown seemed to acknowledge he won’t be playing again with his recent (and bizarre) “Jesus at Red Rocks” social-media post, in which he said his only regret is not being able to watch himself play.
Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins' inactives vs. Buccaneers in preseason opener
The Miami Dolphins are ready to begin their first campaign under new head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday night. For the matchup, the Dolphins have listed 17 players as “Not Expected to Play,” including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa....
