IGN
Neon Abyss - Cornucopia Update Trailer
Neon Abyss' Cornucopia update is available now, featuring five new bosses, nine new levels, over 60 new weapons and items, and more to the roguelite action platformer game. The update contains all content from the Call of Hades and onwards, bringing the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Win 10, and Nintendo Switch versions of Neon Abyss to parity with PC. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with the update.
IGN
Mordhau - Console Announcement Trailer
The PC's popular medieval 64-player multiplayer hack-'n'-slash game Mordhau is coming to Xbox and PlayStation platforms. Get your first look at the console version.
IGN
AC Valhalla: The Forgotten Saga Gameplay Walkthrough – Hel Boss Fight & Ending
This gameplay walkthrough shows you how to defeat Hel as well as the ending cutscene in the Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC, The Forgotten Saga. For more Asassin's Creed Valhalla guides and tips check out or wiki: https://www.ign.com/wikis/assassins-creed-valhalla.
IGN
Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits - Announcement Trailer
Watch the announcement trailer for Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits to get a peek at the upcoming game's story mode, minigames, and more. Explore an aquarium-themed amusement park when Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits launches on Nintendo Switch on October 28, 2022.
Here's Total War: Warhammer 3's shockingly large Immortal Empires map
An epic-scale video flyover shows off some 86 legendary lords and 278 factions. Jeepers creepers folks, we've known that Total War: Warhammer 3 (opens in new tab)'s Immortal Empires map was going to be absolutely massive: But actually seeing it is something else entirely. In a new video posted to YouTube (opens in new tab), the gravelly-voiced narrator of the Total War series narrates a 13-minute flyover of the Warhammer Fantasy world.
IGN
Genshin Impact Fayz Trials Guide and Tips
Experiment with fantastical potions and an army of trial characters in the Genshin Impact Fayz Trials event. This guide covers everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 3.0 event, including how to start it and tips for clearing each challenge. How to Start Fayz Trials. TheGenshin Impact 3.0...
IGN
Squirrel With a Gun Is an Upcoming Steam Game Built in Unreal Engine 5 About a Squirrel With... Well... a Gun
Squirrel With a Gun is an upcoming Steam game built in Unreal Engine 5 that has taken the internet by storm because it stars a squirrel with... well... a gun. Squirrel with a Gun is being developed by Dan DeEntremont, and early footage of the game showcases the titular squirrel running through a town with normal-sized guns chasing unsuspecting people and taking down Agents using various weapons.
IGN
How God of War's Devs Rebuilt the Blades of Chaos - Art of the Level
Kratos’ journey into the mysteries of a new Norse world in 2018’s God of War takes both him and players to fantastical realms, pits us against mythical beasts, and introduces an epic cast. But at the heart of it all is Kratos’ relationship to his son Atreus. Learning what kind of father he should be in contrast to the person he was, and what kind of man he wants to raise Atreus to be, echoes in every step of his journey.
techeblog.com
Squirrel with a Gun is a Real Video Game Being Made in Unreal Engine 5, Here’s a First Look
You’ve seen the Alien Isolation Unreal Engine 5 remake, but what about ‘Squirrel with a Gun’? No, this isn’t an early April Fools’ joke, but a real video game being developed by developer Dan DeEntremont. The official game description says that it’s basically a sandbox game that focuses on exploration and shooting combat.
IGN
Bloody Helice
Ominous piercing sword with a winding blade. Carried by the noble servants of the Lord of Blood. Designed to bore into flesh, causing severe blood loss at the wound. The extracted blood trickles gracefully down the length of the blade. The Bloody Helice Default Weapon Skill is Dynast's Finesse: Nimbly...
IGN
Omen Cleaver
Heavy-bladed curved sword of colossal size awarded to Omen as a tool of war. This weapon is made to take advantage of brute strength. The pattern etched upon the blade is the remnant of a deteriorating malediction. Indeed, when bestowing a weapon, preparations must be made for taking it away.
IGN
Nintendo Switch Sports Code: How to Unlock Mii Characters
Nintendo Switch Sports too easy for you? Learn how to use a secret code to unlock familiar Mii characters whose difficulty surpasses even the powerhouse CPU. In this video we show you the correct combination of menu and code that unlock these challenging characters, including Matt! This new feature was added in the Nintendo Switch Sports 1.2.0 update.
IGN
Magma Wyrm's Scalesword
Curved greatsword wielded by Magma Wyrms. The shape resembles a dragon's jaw and is covered in hard scales. It's said these land-bound dragons were once humans heroes who partook in dragon communion, a grave transgression for which they were cursed to crawl the earth upon their bellies, shadows of their former selves.
IGN
Game Controls
ZL Trigger - Camera zoom. A - most common interaction button for dialogue, choices, etc.
IGN
Hand of Malenia
Blade built into Malenia's prosthetic arm. Through consecration it is resistant to rot. Malenia's war prosthesis symbolized her victories. Some claim to have seen wings when the weapon was raised aloft; wings of fierce determination that have never known defeat. The Hand of Malenia Default Weapon Skill is Waterfowl Dance:...
IGN
Zamor Curved Sword
Weapon wielded by the knights of Zamor who earned great renown during the War against the Giants. In apparent devotion to winter, the curved blade is styled after an icy wind and imbued with a powerful frost effect. The Zamor Curved Sword Default Weapon Skill is Zamor Ice Storm: Plunge...
IGN
Jawbone Axe
"Axe made from a herbivore's skull. Weapon of the ancestral followers who disdain metal. This axe is more of a bludgeon; it forgoes a bladed edge, instead using the beast's molar teeth to buffet foes, dealing strike damage." The Jawbone Axe Default Weapon Skill is Wild Strikes: Swing armament with...
IGN
Frozen Needle
A razor-thin piercing blade of ice. Forged by Ijii, the carian Royal Blackmith. Can inflict frost upon enemies, and launch its blade with a strong attack. The blade immediately regenerates. The Frozen Needle Default Weapon Skill is Impaling Thrust: Skill that lets piercing armaments overcome enemy shields. Build power, then...
IGN
Dragon King's Cragblade
Piercing Gravel Stone sword containing primeval lightning. A portion of the Dragonlord's power, gained from a remembrance. This weapon commands great power over the paltry, mortal dragons of today.
IGN
Spiffinmoore
Spiffinmoore is the fifth campus you'll visit during the main campaign of Two Point Campus. Here you are tasked with managing a pre-existing wizarding academy that is cursed with dilapidated facilities. Spiffinmoore will see you starting with zero funds to your name, so you'll need to take a loan in order to get the academy back up and running successfully. This Spiffinmoore walkthrough will detail a campus overview, tips for completing all One Star, Two Star, and Three Star objectives, as well as all the rewards that are available on offer.
