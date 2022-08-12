ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Neon Abyss - Cornucopia Update Trailer

Neon Abyss' Cornucopia update is available now, featuring five new bosses, nine new levels, over 60 new weapons and items, and more to the roguelite action platformer game. The update contains all content from the Call of Hades and onwards, bringing the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Win 10, and Nintendo Switch versions of Neon Abyss to parity with PC. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with the update.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mordhau - Console Announcement Trailer

The PC's popular medieval 64-player multiplayer hack-'n'-slash game Mordhau is coming to Xbox and PlayStation platforms. Get your first look at the console version.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits - Announcement Trailer

Watch the announcement trailer for Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits to get a peek at the upcoming game's story mode, minigames, and more. Explore an aquarium-themed amusement park when Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits launches on Nintendo Switch on October 28, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gameplay#Video Game
PC Gamer

Here's Total War: Warhammer 3's shockingly large Immortal Empires map

An epic-scale video flyover shows off some 86 legendary lords and 278 factions. Jeepers creepers folks, we've known that Total War: Warhammer 3 (opens in new tab)'s Immortal Empires map was going to be absolutely massive: But actually seeing it is something else entirely. In a new video posted to YouTube (opens in new tab), the gravelly-voiced narrator of the Total War series narrates a 13-minute flyover of the Warhammer Fantasy world.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Genshin Impact Fayz Trials Guide and Tips

Experiment with fantastical potions and an army of trial characters in the Genshin Impact Fayz Trials event. This guide covers everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 3.0 event, including how to start it and tips for clearing each challenge. How to Start Fayz Trials. TheGenshin Impact 3.0...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Squirrel With a Gun Is an Upcoming Steam Game Built in Unreal Engine 5 About a Squirrel With... Well... a Gun

Squirrel With a Gun is an upcoming Steam game built in Unreal Engine 5 that has taken the internet by storm because it stars a squirrel with... well... a gun. Squirrel with a Gun is being developed by Dan DeEntremont, and early footage of the game showcases the titular squirrel running through a town with normal-sized guns chasing unsuspecting people and taking down Agents using various weapons.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How God of War's Devs Rebuilt the Blades of Chaos - Art of the Level

Kratos’ journey into the mysteries of a new Norse world in 2018’s God of War takes both him and players to fantastical realms, pits us against mythical beasts, and introduces an epic cast. But at the heart of it all is Kratos’ relationship to his son Atreus. Learning what kind of father he should be in contrast to the person he was, and what kind of man he wants to raise Atreus to be, echoes in every step of his journey.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
IGN

Bloody Helice

Ominous piercing sword with a winding blade. Carried by the noble servants of the Lord of Blood. Designed to bore into flesh, causing severe blood loss at the wound. The extracted blood trickles gracefully down the length of the blade. The Bloody Helice Default Weapon Skill is Dynast's Finesse: Nimbly...
IGN

Omen Cleaver

Heavy-bladed curved sword of colossal size awarded to Omen as a tool of war. This weapon is made to take advantage of brute strength. The pattern etched upon the blade is the remnant of a deteriorating malediction. Indeed, when bestowing a weapon, preparations must be made for taking it away.
IGN

Nintendo Switch Sports Code: How to Unlock Mii Characters

Nintendo Switch Sports too easy for you? Learn how to use a secret code to unlock familiar Mii characters whose difficulty surpasses even the powerhouse CPU. In this video we show you the correct combination of menu and code that unlock these challenging characters, including Matt! This new feature was added in the Nintendo Switch Sports 1.2.0 update.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Magma Wyrm's Scalesword

Curved greatsword wielded by Magma Wyrms. The shape resembles a dragon's jaw and is covered in hard scales. It's said these land-bound dragons were once humans heroes who partook in dragon communion, a grave transgression for which they were cursed to crawl the earth upon their bellies, shadows of their former selves.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Game Controls

ZL Trigger - Camera zoom. A - most common interaction button for dialogue, choices, etc.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hand of Malenia

Blade built into Malenia's prosthetic arm. Through consecration it is resistant to rot. Malenia's war prosthesis symbolized her victories. Some claim to have seen wings when the weapon was raised aloft; wings of fierce determination that have never known defeat. The Hand of Malenia Default Weapon Skill is Waterfowl Dance:...
TECHNOLOGY
IGN

Zamor Curved Sword

Weapon wielded by the knights of Zamor who earned great renown during the War against the Giants. In apparent devotion to winter, the curved blade is styled after an icy wind and imbued with a powerful frost effect. The Zamor Curved Sword Default Weapon Skill is Zamor Ice Storm: Plunge...
IGN

Jawbone Axe

"Axe made from a herbivore's skull. Weapon of the ancestral followers who disdain metal. This axe is more of a bludgeon; it forgoes a bladed edge, instead using the beast's molar teeth to buffet foes, dealing strike damage." The Jawbone Axe Default Weapon Skill is Wild Strikes: Swing armament with...
IGN

Frozen Needle

A razor-thin piercing blade of ice. Forged by Ijii, the carian Royal Blackmith. Can inflict frost upon enemies, and launch its blade with a strong attack. The blade immediately regenerates. The Frozen Needle Default Weapon Skill is Impaling Thrust: Skill that lets piercing armaments overcome enemy shields. Build power, then...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dragon King's Cragblade

Piercing Gravel Stone sword containing primeval lightning. A portion of the Dragonlord's power, gained from a remembrance. This weapon commands great power over the paltry, mortal dragons of today.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Spiffinmoore

Spiffinmoore is the fifth campus you'll visit during the main campaign of Two Point Campus. Here you are tasked with managing a pre-existing wizarding academy that is cursed with dilapidated facilities. Spiffinmoore will see you starting with zero funds to your name, so you'll need to take a loan in order to get the academy back up and running successfully. This Spiffinmoore walkthrough will detail a campus overview, tips for completing all One Star, Two Star, and Three Star objectives, as well as all the rewards that are available on offer.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy