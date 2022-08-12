Read full article on original website
The Battle For Grand Chien Is Shown In The New JAGGED ALLIANCE 3 Gameplay Trailer
With a squad of mercenaries under your command, you command a counter-insurgency in Jagged Alliance 3. You’ll take part in updated versions of the series’ actual combat, RPG systems, and 4X components in this rebirth of the turn-based tactical game from the mid-1990s. The paramilitary Legion seizes power...
IGN
Genshin Impact Fayz Trials Guide and Tips
Experiment with fantastical potions and an army of trial characters in the Genshin Impact Fayz Trials event. This guide covers everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 3.0 event, including how to start it and tips for clearing each challenge. How to Start Fayz Trials. TheGenshin Impact 3.0...
IGN
How God of War's Devs Rebuilt the Blades of Chaos - Art of the Level
Kratos’ journey into the mysteries of a new Norse world in 2018’s God of War takes both him and players to fantastical realms, pits us against mythical beasts, and introduces an epic cast. But at the heart of it all is Kratos’ relationship to his son Atreus. Learning what kind of father he should be in contrast to the person he was, and what kind of man he wants to raise Atreus to be, echoes in every step of his journey.
IGN
Final Boss Battle
In Xenoblade Chronicles 3's final boss battle you'll take on Z in an all-out slugfest consisting of unique conditions, several stage variants, and five different phases. In this guide, we'll outline what you can expect in Xenoblade Chronicles 3's final battle and provide some tips that can help you during your showdown with Z.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Neon Abyss - Cornucopia Update Trailer
Neon Abyss' Cornucopia update is available now, featuring five new bosses, nine new levels, over 60 new weapons and items, and more to the roguelite action platformer game. The update contains all content from the Call of Hades and onwards, bringing the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Win 10, and Nintendo Switch versions of Neon Abyss to parity with PC. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with the update.
IGN
Citizen Sleeper Wiki Guide
Once you’ve finished the tutorial and woken up after a quick chat with your new landlord, Dragos, your first task is to fix your rapidly declining condition. To complete actions, you spend your Action Dice to roll them on certain actions, numbered from one to six. A six is a guaranteed positive outcome, so save those for actions that are either Risky or Dangerous, if possible. You’ll need these dice to explore the eye and figure out how to survive.
IGN
Nintendo Switch Sports Code: How to Unlock Mii Characters
Nintendo Switch Sports too easy for you? Learn how to use a secret code to unlock familiar Mii characters whose difficulty surpasses even the powerhouse CPU. In this video we show you the correct combination of menu and code that unlock these challenging characters, including Matt! This new feature was added in the Nintendo Switch Sports 1.2.0 update.
IGN
Squirrel With a Gun Is an Upcoming Steam Game Built in Unreal Engine 5 About a Squirrel With... Well... a Gun
Squirrel With a Gun is an upcoming Steam game built in Unreal Engine 5 that has taken the internet by storm because it stars a squirrel with... well... a gun. Squirrel with a Gun is being developed by Dan DeEntremont, and early footage of the game showcases the titular squirrel running through a town with normal-sized guns chasing unsuspecting people and taking down Agents using various weapons.
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Infinity Report Details First Major Reveal
A new report related to Assassin's Creed Infinity has shared some first details about a potential reveal related to the game in the coming month. Last summer, Ubisoft formally announced that it was working on a new live service game in the Assassin's Creed series that it was calling Infinity. And while nothing substantial from the project has been shown off just yet, it sounds like we could be learning about the first locale tied to the game in just a few short weeks.
IGN
Eleonora's Poleblade
Twinned naginata forged in the Land of Reeds. Chosen weapon of Eleonora, Violet Bloody Finger. Her mastery of the sword was such that her onslaught was likened to a whirlwind, but now her legacy is stained by accursed blood. The Eleonora's Poleblade Default Weapon Skill is Bloodblade Dance: Leap at...
IGN
Zamor Curved Sword
Weapon wielded by the knights of Zamor who earned great renown during the War against the Giants. In apparent devotion to winter, the curved blade is styled after an icy wind and imbued with a powerful frost effect. The Zamor Curved Sword Default Weapon Skill is Zamor Ice Storm: Plunge...
IGN
Noblestead
Noblestead is the fourth campus you'll visit during the main campaign of Two Point Campus. Here you are tasked with preserving the traditions of knighthood and defending your campus from the local competition. This Noblestead walkthrough will detail a campus overview, tips for completing all One Star, Two Star, and Three Star objectives, as well as all the rewards that are available on offer.
IGN
Divine Inspiration Buildings and Upgrades
Divine Inspiration in Cult of the Lamb is an earned resource that can be used to unlock new buildings and upgrades for your Cult's village. This page will detail all Divine Inspiration upgrades available, including the prerequisites required to unlock each one. Divine Inspiration Buildings and Upgrades. As your Followers...
IGN
Wreckreation – Reveal Trailer
From Three Fields Entertainment, the developers of Dangerous Driving, comes Wreckreation, a new arcade-style racer with a focus on course creation, high-speed races, and plenty of automobile destruction. Published by THQ Nordic and releasing on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.
IGN
First Ever Disney and Marvel Games Showcase Coming in September
A first ever Disney and Marvel Games Showcase will debut next month, featuring brand new video game announcements from the likes of Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, and more. The digital showcase will debut during the D23 Expo on September 9 and has already promised further updates on Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Amy Hennig’s Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Disney Dreamlight Valley.
IGN
Spiffinmoore
Spiffinmoore is the fifth campus you'll visit during the main campaign of Two Point Campus. Here you are tasked with managing a pre-existing wizarding academy that is cursed with dilapidated facilities. Spiffinmoore will see you starting with zero funds to your name, so you'll need to take a loan in order to get the academy back up and running successfully. This Spiffinmoore walkthrough will detail a campus overview, tips for completing all One Star, Two Star, and Three Star objectives, as well as all the rewards that are available on offer.
IGN
Genshin Impact Jadeplume Terrorshroom Guide
Go head-on with the Genshin Impact Jadeplume Terrorshroom boss for a chance to earn some Dendro materials. This Genshin Impact guide covers everything you need to know about the world boss, including where to find it and how to plan your attacks. Jadeplume Terrorshroom Location. HoYoverse officially revealed the Jadeplume...
IGN
How to Watch the Better Call Saul Season 6 Finale: Release Date and Streaming
The Breaking Bad spin-off series, Better Call Saul, is coming to an end on August 15. Season 6 will be the final season of the show, and the finale is ramping up to be a great one. Unfortunately, unlike many other popular TV series, Better Call Saul premieres on cable TV.
IGN
Magma Wyrm's Scalesword
Curved greatsword wielded by Magma Wyrms. The shape resembles a dragon's jaw and is covered in hard scales. It's said these land-bound dragons were once humans heroes who partook in dragon communion, a grave transgression for which they were cursed to crawl the earth upon their bellies, shadows of their former selves.
IGN
Celebrant's Sickle
"Sickle decorated with flowers and many-coloured fabrics. Ceremonial tool used by dancers during the festivities of Dominula. Its attacks can slip through an enemy's guard. Crafted from human bone. Grants trace amounts of runes on landing attacks." The Celebrant's Sickle Default Weapon Skill is Quickstep: Skill prized by the crafty...
