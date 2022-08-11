Read full article on original website
Related
Kentucky Detective to Plead Guilty to Conspiracy in Breonna Taylor Case: Reports
A former detective accused of falsifying the affidavit used to obtain a search warrant of Breonna Taylor's Louisville apartment will plead guilty later this month, according to multiple reports. The former detective, Kelly Goodlett, was arrested along with three other officers in connection with the botched raid that resulted in...
WLKY.com
Kentucky AG files motion to permanently dismiss challenge to controversial abortion law
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has filed a motion asking a federal district court to permanently dismiss a challenge to a controversial abortion law. He's asking the court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a Louisville abortion clinic against a 2018 law, House Bill 454. The...
Rep. Tim Burchett’s daughter in ICU following horse-related accident
The daughter of U.S. Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Knoxville) is in the intensive care unit after a horse-related accident.
WYFF4.com
Police arrest man in suspected stolen U-Haul after chase through the Carolinas, sheriff says
Police in Cherokee County arrested a man suspected of stealing a U-Haul after a chase that started in North Carolina, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller. Joseph Houston is charged with failure to stop for blue light and grand larceny over $10,000. Mueller said the chase started in Mecklenburg...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family and friends mourn the loss of 12-year-old shot to death in Kentucky
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — On Monday, dozens of Stacia Collins’ closest friends and family members were in tears as they said their final goodbyes to the young 12-year-old girl they say was taken from them too soon. “It’s sad, you can’t ever deal with it,” said Collins’ best friend Hayley Oiler. “I miss talking […]
Kentucky Politics Distilled: Biden visits eastern Kentucky, pledges federal aid
President Biden visited eastern Kentucky in the aftermath of the floods to tour the region and pledge federal help and support for victims.
WRAL
Kentucky family searches for missing woman after flood waters tore through home, separating their family
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Kentucky family searches for missing woman after flood waters tore through home, separating their family. The family of a missing Kentucky woman is clinging to...
Comments / 1